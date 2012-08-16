Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Ltd BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd Standby Line of Cr CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Fac Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 232.7 Reaffirmed Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit and FOUBP are fully interchangeable Firstsource Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Firstsource Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 109.5 Reaffirmed Fac Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Kamdhenu Commercial (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kamdhenu Commercial (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed * LC and BG Limits are interchangeable Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Cr CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Reaffirmed S. V. Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed under LOC Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Purchase-Discounting Fac Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Sujan Barre Thomas Antivibration LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd The Kolhapur Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Assigned Vaishno Associates BG CRISIL A4 89 Reaffirmed Vikram Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned VM Coal Logix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 32 Reaffirmed Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 39.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Cr CRISIL BB 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Alloytech CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Arora Industries CC* CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed * Inclusive of Book Debts of Rs. 60.0 Million and Letter of Credit of Rs. 30.0 Million Arora Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 124.5 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC *^@ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed *LC a capex is a sub limit of RTL; ^ WCDl is a sub limit of Cash Credit; @WCDl/FCBRB as a sub limit of CC Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 0.1 Reaffirmed Fac Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 610 Reaffirmed Dinesh Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB+ Downgraded Rating from CCR A- G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed G.K. Power Transmission Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 210.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Himatsingka America Inc TL CRISIL BBB- 1455 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 97.5 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA- 15 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Issue India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Commercial (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49* *Includes sublimit of Rs 21.0 Million for letter of credit MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 4500 Reaffirmed MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2100 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL D 110.8 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 325.4 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 143.8 Reaffirmed Fac Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned P.S. Industries (Regd) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed P.S. Industries (Regd) TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 171.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Fac Raman Education Society LT Loan CRISIL A- 76.7 Reaffirmed Raman Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Ratan Motors CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ratan Motors Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Fac S. V. Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Scholars Academy Education Trust TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Builders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 300 Assigned Fac Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sintercom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL D 20 Placed on Purchase-Discounting 'Notice of Fac Withdrawal' Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 45 Placed on Fac 'Notice of Withdrawal' Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 85 Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 514.2 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 427.4 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Fac Sujan Barre Thomas Antivibration CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded Systems Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sujan Barre Thomas Antivibration Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded Systems Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme* Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed The Kolhapur Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed The Kolhapur Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.8 Assigned Fac Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Vaishno Associates TL CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Vaishno Associates CC* CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed *Includes overdraft facility of Rs.15 Million Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac Vasanth & Co CC CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Vikram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 13 Assigned Fac Vikram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 118 Assigned Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 74.4 Assigned Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned Fac Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 90.6 Assigned Fac Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL D 72 Assigned *Sub limit of Rs.24.0 Million for Export Packing Credit Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd CC** CRISIL D 48 Assigned ** Sub limit of Rs.16.0 Million as Export Packing Credit Vishnu Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 31 Assigned VM Coal Logix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 