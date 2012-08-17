Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed A D Electro Steel Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 96 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 54 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Dhar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Negotiation Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 393 Reaffirmed Fac Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1370 Reaffirmed Essel Shyam Communication Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 290 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability from Packing Credit limit to Bill Discounting limit Gee Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed foreign currency Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 98.5 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Kissan Fats Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2 Larsen and Toubro Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.85 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services STD CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangal Precision Products Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 137.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.55 Million Rama Overseas Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Rama Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 96 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sahyadri Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Saraf Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#^ CRISIL A1+ 350 #^ Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan@# CRISIL A1+ 500 @# Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 Million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose, EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan #$ CRISIL A1+ 200 #$ Interchangeable with LC, BC,FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A1+# 100 (BD) $ $ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) # CRISIL A1+# 250 # Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A1+# 50 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LC & BG ## CRISIL A1+# 80 ## Fully interchangeable LC &BG Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+# 367.9 Fac@ @ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 Million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.40 Million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs.80 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+# -- Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Fac Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4610 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed * Can also be taken as letter of credit/letter of undertaking/buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.2.5 billion Win India Exports Foreign Bill Exchange CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Win India Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services FD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed *Cash credit limit is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit up to Rs.150 Million ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 43.4 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Fac Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 213.3 Assigned Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 150 Assigned * includes packing credit limit of Rs. 50 Million Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 514.7 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.200 Million Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 554 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 73 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dhar Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 136 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed Essel Shyam Communication Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.9 Reaffirmed Fac Explicit Leathers TL CRISIL BB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed FAME India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 45.8 Assigned Fac FAME India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 84.2 Assigned Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 980 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term debt of Rs.230 Million, export packing credit Rs.230 Million, post-exports-shipment credit Rs.480 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Fac INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 966.8 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Fac Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL B+ 260 Assigned Kissan Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed Kissan Fats Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 34.2 Reaffirmed Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 94.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 110 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 27250 Reaffirmed M J R Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed M J R Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 84.39 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 19.62 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCD CRISIL AA+ 58010 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangal Precision Products Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB+ 87.6 Reaffirmed Mangal Precision Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215 Reaffirmed Narbheram Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL B 1716.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rama Agro and Food Products CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Rama Agro and Food Products TL CRISIL D 20.7 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 797.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 89.5 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 300 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL AA- 200 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL AA- 500 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 250 * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 450 ^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting (FBD), foreign fill purchase (FBP),export packing credit (EPC), packing credit in foreign c Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL AA- 200 ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- # 750 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC (CC) CRISIL AA-# -- Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-# 56.5 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA-# 511.8 Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee and Metal Gold Loan of Rs. 30.00 Million Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Fac Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1600 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 9000 Reaffirmed Verve Human Care Laboratories CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Verve Human Care Laboratories Rupee TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Win India Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 