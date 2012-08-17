Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A D Electro Steel Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
A D Electro Steel Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 96 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 54 Reaffirmed
Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dhar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Elgi Equipments Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 393 Reaffirmed
Fac
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1370 Reaffirmed
Essel Shyam Communication Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 290 Reaffirmed
Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Explicit Leathers Packing Credit * CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
* One way interchangeability from Packing Credit limit to Bill Discounting limit
Gee Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
foreign currency
Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Gee Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 98.5 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Kissan Fats Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A2
Larsen and Toubro Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.85 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services STD CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mangal Precision Products Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 137.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.55 Million
Rama Overseas Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Rama Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 96 Reaffirmed
Sahyadri Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Sahyadri Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Saraf Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#^ CRISIL A1+ 350
#^ Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 Million
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan@# CRISIL A1+ 500
@# Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 Million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose,
EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan #$ CRISIL A1+ 200
#$ Interchangeable with LC, BC,FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A1+# 100
(BD) $
$ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LOC (LC) # CRISIL A1+# 250
# Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A1+# 50
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LC & BG ## CRISIL A1+# 80
## Fully interchangeable LC &BG
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+# 367.9
Fac@
@ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 Million; derivative treasury limit of
Rs.40 Million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs.80 Million
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+# --
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Fac
Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4610 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed
* Can also be taken as letter of credit/letter of undertaking/buyer's credit to the extent of
Rs.2.5 billion
Win India Exports Foreign Bill Exchange CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Win India Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Larsen and Toubro Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services FD FAAA Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A D Electro Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
ABC Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed
*Cash credit limit is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit up to Rs.150
Million
ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 43.4 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 213.3 Assigned
Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
* includes packing credit limit of Rs. 50 Million
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 514.7 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.200 Million
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 554 Reaffirmed
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 73 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Dhar Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 136 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 110 Reaffirmed
Essel Shyam Communication Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Explicit Leathers TL CRISIL BB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed
FAME India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 45.8 Assigned
Fac
FAME India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 84.2 Assigned
Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 980 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term debt of Rs.230 Million, export packing credit Rs.230 Million,
post-exports-shipment credit Rs.480 Million
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 966.8 Reaffirmed
Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jindal Agro Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37 Reaffirmed
Josan Foods Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL B+ 260 Assigned
Kissan Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed
Kissan Fats Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 34.2 Reaffirmed
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 94.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 110 Reaffirmed
Larsen and Toubro Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 27250 Reaffirmed
M J R Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
M J R Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 84.39 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 19.62 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services NCD CRISIL AA+ 58010 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mangal Precision Products Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB+ 87.6 Reaffirmed
Mangal Precision Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215 Reaffirmed
Narbheram Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL B 1716.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Rama Agro and Food Products CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Rama Agro and Food Products TL CRISIL D 20.7 Reaffirmed
Sahyadri Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 797.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Saraf Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Saraf Foods Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed
Saraf Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 89.5 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 300
* Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to
Rs.100 Million
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL AA- 200
* Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to
Rs.100 Million
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL AA- 500
* Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to
Rs.100 Million
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 250
* Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to
Rs.100 Million
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 450
^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting (FBD), foreign fill purchase
(FBP),export packing credit (EPC), packing credit in foreign c
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL AA- 200
^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- # 750
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC (CC) CRISIL AA-# --
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-# 56.5
Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA-# 511.8
Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee and Metal Gold Loan of Rs. 30.00 Million
Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Fac
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Fac
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Withdrawn
Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 19.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1600 Assigned
TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 9000 Reaffirmed
Verve Human Care Laboratories CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Verve Human Care Laboratories Rupee TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Win India Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)