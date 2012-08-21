Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fac Asian Oilfield Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300* Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Amount includes Project Letter of Credit of Rs. 157.0 million. B.N.Garodia BG CRISIL A4 64.8 Assigned Baby Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Baby Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned BCL Industries and Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed BCL Industries and Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles ST Loan CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 260* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyerÆs credit of Rs.180 Million. G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Non Letter of credit Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd Import Documentary CRISIL A1+ 52.5* Reaffirmed Credit * Inclusive of sub-limit of Rs.22.5 Million of Buyer's Credit & Inclusive of sub-limit of Rs.5.00 Million of Bank Guarantee & Fully interchangeable GMM Pfaudler Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other Himatsingka Seide Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1490 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance Limit* CRISIL A3 800 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bills discounting JRD Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit* CRISIL A4 20 Assigned * Rs.10 Million interchangeable from BuyerÆs credit to Cash Credit KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.9 Reaffirmed M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * With standby facility from IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI Bank) MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs50.0 Million Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed NIS Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed P Ramesh BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pooja Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ratchet Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power Pvt TL CRISIL D 53.7 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power Pvt LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee UltraTech Cement Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 250 Assigned Ashok Leyland Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities Ashok Leyland Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities Asian Oilfield Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Asian Oilfield Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ BCL Industries and Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 435 Reaffirmed *Includes interchangeable Packing Credit of Rs. 10.0 Million, Foreign Outward Bill Purchased (FOBP) of Rs. 10.0 Million and Foreign Outward Bills Negotiated Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ltd Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Chaitanya Tractors and Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 67.5 Reaffirmed Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 332.5 Reaffirmed Ganesh Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 13.4 Assigned Ganesh Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Ganesh Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 51.6 Assigned Fac Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Fac Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 335 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Geltec Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation Geltec Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac CRISIL A+ 46.3 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 10* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Overdraft Facility/ Import Documentary Credit/Buyer's Credit GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 533.3 Reaffirmed Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2721.7 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.5 Assigned Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17 Assigned Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9.5 Assigned Fac K. G. Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ K. G. Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 94 Assigned K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 340 Assigned Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 165.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 26.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL BB 35 Assigned M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Malda Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Malda Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Malda Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Malda Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL BBB+ 500 Withdrawn MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2950 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2760 Reaffirmed Fac MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1290 Reaffirmed Mehrab N Irani & Company CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 80.2 Reaffirmed Fac MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 79.8 Reaffirmed Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed ^Cash Credit includes sublimit of Rs.80 Million for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency and Rs.80 million for foreign bill discounting Network Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed NIS Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed NIS Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed Fac P L Multiplex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 114 Assigned P Ramesh Standby Line of CreditCRISIL C 4 Assigned P Ramesh CC CRISIL C 30 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pooja Timber Store CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Timber Store LOC* CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed * Rs.10 Million interchangeable with Cash Credit limit R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Raja Crowns and Cans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Raja Crowns and Cans Pvt Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Raja Crowns and Cans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25.3 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 144 Reaffirmed Ratchet Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Ratchet Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill TL CRISIL B- 27.5 Assigned Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Fac Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power Pvt CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 134.3 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL C Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7700 Reaffirmed Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36.7 Assigned Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Assigned Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swami Vivekananda Educational & TL CRISIL D 350 Assigned Charitable Trust Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8 Reassigned Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Reassigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 3095.4 Withdrawn (SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 3095.4 Withdrawn (SO) TI Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed TI Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed Unique Chemoplant Equipments Rupee TL CRISIL D 6.1 Assigned Unique Chemoplant Equipments LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Unique Chemoplant Equipments BG CRISIL D 78.9 Assigned Unique Chemoplant Equipments CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Yogesh Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 400 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 