Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Suspended Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Balaji Seamen Training Institute Pre-sea General Grade 3 Assigned Purpose Rating Course BLA Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2000 Assigned Chawla Techno Construct Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3 Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 496 Reaffirmed Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 99 Assigned Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4 100 Assigned G.K.M. College of Engineering & BE - Marine Grade 2 Assigned Technology Engineering Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Metro Gold Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4 60* Assigned Bill Purchase *Sublimit of packing credit of Rs.40 Million RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 610 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Import Documentary CRISIL A1+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Credit^@ ^Inclusive of sub-limit of Import Deferred Payment Credit (Capex) of Rs.5.0 Million @ Inclusive of sub-limit of Rs.22.5 Million of Buyer's Credit & is fully interchangeable with Import Deferred Payment Credit (Capex) Vallabhji Malsi & Co. LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed WMI Konecranes India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 204.7 Notice of Withdrawal WMI Konecranes India Ltd CC CRISIL A2+ 50 Withdrawn WMI Konecranes India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Withdrawn Woolways (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Woolways (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Ltd CC CRISIL A 240 Suspended Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Artee Roadways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Artee Roadways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 770 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Baba Farid Vidyak Society CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Baba Farid Vidyak Society TL CRISIL BB- 275 Assigned Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 4.5 Assigned Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.5 Assigned Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 31 Assigned Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Fac BLA Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Assigned BLA Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Fac Bosch Electrical Drives India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Chawla Techno Construct Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 94.1 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Crescent Gems LLP TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Crescent Gems LLP Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 2.3 Assigned Crescent Gems LLP Packing Credit CRISIL D 4 Assigned Crescent Gems LLP Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 11 Assigned Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 156.1 Reaffirmed Fac Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 40 Assigned Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned Friendly Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Friendly Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.8 Assigned Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 196 Assigned Iwai Electronics Pvt Ltd CC *^ CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned *include sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Negotiation/Packing Credit Foreign Currency to the extextent of Rs. 7.5 Millions,^include sublimit of Letter of Credit to the extent of RS. 35 Millions. J.V. Strips Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 410 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Fac Kisan Agro Product Industries CC CRISIL B+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B (Enhanced from Rs. 96.5 Million) Kisan Agro Product Industries Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kisan Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL A- 227.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) Proposed TL CRISIL A- 16.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL A- 74 Reaffirmed Ltd Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 47.2 Reaffirmed Fac Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60.8 Reaffirmed Marketing Times Motors India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 27210 Downgraded BBB-(SO) from CRISIL BBB(SO) Metro Gold Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36 Assigned Rangar Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Rangar Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.9 Assigned RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 120 Million) Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 6 Assigned Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Subha-Soumya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned The KCP Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 260.8 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL A- 704 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3787.2 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed Negotiation Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac CRISIL A+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 11 Reaffirmed Universal Medicare Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 25 Reaffirmed *Inclusive of sub-limit of Overdraft of Rs.3.0 Million Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 80.0 Million of Stand by Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Gold Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing credit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Varunani Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed WMI Konecranes India Ltd Sales Bill Discounting-- 80 Withdrawn WMI Konecranes India Ltd BG CRISIL A- 477.3 Withdrawn Woolways (India) Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Woolways (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 214.8 Reaffirmed *Include a sub limit of Export Packing Credit Rs.60 Million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)