Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Discounting Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Extal International Exports Pvt Ltd Discounting CRISIL A4 110* Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.90 Million for Packing Credit Extal International Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit F. Serajuddin Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 940 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 K. Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 325 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3300 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 500 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A1+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Labindia Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 128.8 Suspended NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60575 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 4925 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LOC CRISIL A4 120 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 970 Assigned Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Shiny Knitwear BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 653.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2280 Reaffirmed Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Thandiram Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 125 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit of Rs. 125 Million Tinna Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Yazdani International Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BASF India Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Fac BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 800 Reaffirmed Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 236 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 196.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 506.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ganesh Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jagaran Microfin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1500 Withdrawal Fac Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- K. Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 54.9 Reaffirmed KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 236 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Labindia Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Suspended Labindia Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 30 Suspended NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+/Negative NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+/Negative NCC Ltd CC CRISIL A- 11500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+/Negative North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers CC CRISIL B- 49 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers TL CRISIL B- 38 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 23 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Sagar Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Sagar Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Assigned Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Sharda Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Shiny Knitwear LT Loan CRISIL BBB 117.8 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 104 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1290 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4356.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs. 350 Million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4970 Reaffirmed Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Star Organic Foods Inc TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Star Organic Foods Inc CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Surana Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Fac Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Thandiram Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Tinna Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Tinna Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.6 Reaffirmed Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 390 Suspended Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 75.3 Suspended Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Total Packaging Services Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.4 Assigned Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.7 Assigned Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL D 6.9 Assigned ^includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs 6.00 Million Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed VKS Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 91.2 Reaffirmed VSB Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Fac VSB Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned VSB Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 272.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)