Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Discounting
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Extal International Exports Pvt Ltd Discounting CRISIL A4 110* Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.90 Million for Packing Credit
Extal International Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit
F. Serajuddin Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 940 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
K. Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Kamarhatty Co Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 325 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 500 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
A1+
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Labindia Instruments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 128.8 Suspended
NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60575 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 4925 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 3000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LOC CRISIL A4 120 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 970 Assigned
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Shiny Knitwear BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 653.5 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2280 Reaffirmed
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Surana Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Surana Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Thandiram Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 125 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit of Rs. 125 Million
Tinna Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Yazdani International Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BASF India Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. U. Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned
Fac
BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 800 Reaffirmed
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 236 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 196.4 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 506.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Cardio Fitness (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Ganesh Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Jagaran Microfin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1500 Withdrawal
Fac
Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
K. Venkata Raju Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed
Kamarhatty Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kamarhatty Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 54.9 Reaffirmed
KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 236 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Labindia Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Suspended
Labindia Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 30 Suspended
NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+/Negative
NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+/Negative
NCC Ltd CC CRISIL A- 11500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+/Negative
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers CC CRISIL B- 49 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers TL CRISIL B- 38 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 23 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
D
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Sagar Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Sagar Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Assigned
Sai Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Sharda Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Shiny Knitwear LT Loan CRISIL BBB 117.8 Reaffirmed
Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 104 Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1290 Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4356.5 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs. 350 Million
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4970 Reaffirmed
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Star Organic Foods Inc TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Star Organic Foods Inc CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Surana Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Surana Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Thandiram Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Tinna Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Tinna Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.6 Reaffirmed
Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 390 Suspended
Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 75.3 Suspended
Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Total Packaging Services Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.4 Assigned
Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.7 Assigned
Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL D 6.9 Assigned
^includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs 6.00 Million
Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned
Umarpur Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
VKS Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 91.2 Reaffirmed
VSB Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned
Fac
VSB Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
VSB Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 272.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
