Aug 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 85 Assigned *Interchangeable with bill discounting of Rs.25 Million BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Ecoplast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 579.5 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 106.5 Reaffirmed Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Fac FE (India) Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed IBI Chematur (Engineering and BG* CRISIL A3 75 Downgraded Consultancy) Ltd from CRISIL A2+ * Includes Letter of Credit sub-limit of Rs. 25.0 Million Jagadhatri Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Jagran Prakashan Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang BG CRISIL A4 12.9 Assigned Mahatma Education Society Deposit Cum Demand CRISIL A2 245 Assigned Loan Mahatma Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 128 Assigned Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 80 Assigned Foreign Currency NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S. B. Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltds ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltds ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15 Billion) Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Sridhar Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 34.7 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed @ Rs. 600 million interchangeable with Rs.100 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.50 Million of Overdraft limit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5283.5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed # Rs.50 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alloy Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1047 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.2 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Fac Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.30 million of LC as sub limit BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Fac BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ecoplast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed FE (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Field Motor Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed HPA Cottons & Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned HPA Cottons & Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 900 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang TL CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Fac M/S Shrolenson Marbaniang CC CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Mahatma Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 1032.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahatma Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahatma Education Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 294.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45.7 Assigned Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Namdhari Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loan* CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency/Post Shipment Foreign Currency and Rs.10 Million Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 476568.4 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 89204.1 Reaffirmed Fac NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed XXVII,XVIII & XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed XIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 23450 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 23600 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- #Includes sublimit of Rs.0.50 Million of export packing credit limit and Rs.0.50 Million of foreign bill discounting limit Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes a two-year letter of credit of Rs.105.00 Million for capital goods Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 36.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- S. B. Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed S. B. Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Fac Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 864 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1950 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 136 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sanpro Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltds LT Bk Fac * CRISIL AAA 21500 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltds Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltds Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Sigma Pack WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Sridhar Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.2.50 million of export packing credit limit and Rs.2.50 million of foreign bill discounting limit (non-letter of credit) Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25.4 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5.4 Reaffirmed Fac Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd TL* CRISIL B 326.2 Assigned *Includes interchangeability with Letter of Credit facility of Rs.175.6 Million Sunrise Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 35.5 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 745 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 261.5 Reaffirmed Fac Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Assigned Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed VAS Flora Cottons & Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned VAS Flora Cottons & Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Vishvas Power Engineering Services Pvt BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services Pvt CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services Pvt TL CRISIL D 41 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishvas Power Engineering Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Vishvas Power Engineering Services Pvt LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)