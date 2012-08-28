Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 reaffirmed Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Avik Polychem LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Consulting Engineering Services (India) BG P2+ 500 Suspended Pvt Ltd G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Assigned Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt LOC# CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Ltd # Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million M B Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37 Assigned Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Assigned NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Assigned Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Rasoi Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 12.5 reaffirmed Fac Salzer Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 38.4 Reaffirmed Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saw Mills and Sri Lakshmi LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Timbers Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 81.9 Assigned Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90.3 Assigned Swaraj India Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Tecpro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Tecpro Engineers Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A3 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Thoppil Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 reaffirmed Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 reaffirmed Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed Avik Polychem CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Ayurvet Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Ayurvet Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed B. I. Fabrics CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed B. I. Fabrics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed B. I. Fabrics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Fac Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Fac Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned *Includes a sub limit for Letter of Credit of Rs.13.6 Million for import of machinery Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Bk Loan Fac BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.12.5 Million BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed Care Corupack Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Care Corupack Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac Care Corupack Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Consulting Engineering Services (India) CC A- 130 Suspended Pvt Ltd Consulting Engineering Services (India) TL A- 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Devaki Agencies CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Devaki Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Devaki Cement Agencies CC CRISIL BB 50 reaffirmed Devaki Cement Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 reaffirmed Devaki Steels CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Devaki Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Fac Devaki Traders CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned *Bill discounting of Rs.40 Million being sub-limit of the cash credit facility GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Ghaziabad Organics Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 13.5 Million of Letter of credit facility;includes Rs. 1.5 Million of bank guarantee limits Ghaziabad Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45.3 Reaffirmed Fac Ghaziabad Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed Goodbuild (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Fac Icon Heart Institute TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with PCFC & PSC Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd TL - 18 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 66 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 129.2 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 156.6 Reaffirmed Fac London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt CC@ CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Ltd @ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 325 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt TL* CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed Ltd * Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 Million London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed Ltd M B Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Mahashakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1354.6 Assigned Mohan Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Assigned Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5.8 Assigned Fac Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 103.2 Assigned NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1.8 Assigned Fac Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 14 Assigned Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BBB- 134 Assigned # interchangeable with Pre Shipment finance, Post Shipment finance and Bank Guarantee. Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93.1 Assigned Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 217.9 Assigned Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 712.3 Assigned Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.3 Assigned Fac Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Assigned Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 30.4 Assigned Rasoi Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 reaffirmed Rathna Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 870 Assigned Salzer Electronics Ltd CC Limit CRISIL A- 590.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 15 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac Satyanarayana Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Satyanarayana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5 Assigned Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saw Mills and Sri Lakshmi CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Timbers Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Fac Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Modern Rice Mill Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 372.3 Assigned Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1104.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 145.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4773.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1913.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 315 Assigned Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac Swaraj India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swaraj India Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 159.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swaraj India Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Tecpro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Tecpro Engineers Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Thoppil Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 50 reaffirmed Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.300.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.450.0 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.300.0 Million, Working capital demand loan of Rs.360.0 Million, Letter of Credit of Rs.60.0 Million, and financial guarantee of Rs.150.0 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 333.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL A- 11.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 83 Upgraded from CRISIL B Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Assigned Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Assigned Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur LT Loan CRISIL BBB 59.4 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 69 Reaffirmed Fac Wild Planet Proposed TL CRISIL B- 73.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.