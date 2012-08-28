Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 reaffirmed
Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Avik Polychem LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Consulting Engineering Services (India) BG P2+ 500 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 reaffirmed
G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Assigned
Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt LOC# CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million
M B Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Mohan Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37 Assigned
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Assigned
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Assigned
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Rasoi Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 reaffirmed
Rasoi Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 reaffirmed
Rasoi Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 reaffirmed
Rasoi Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 12.5 reaffirmed
Fac
Salzer Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 38.4 Reaffirmed
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Saw Mills and Sri Lakshmi LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Timbers
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 81.9 Assigned
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90.3 Assigned
Swaraj India Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Tecpro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Tecpro Engineers Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A3 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Thoppil Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 reaffirmed
Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 reaffirmed
Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
@Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed
Avik Polychem CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Ayurvet Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed
Ayurvet Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
B. I. Fabrics CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
B. I. Fabrics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
B. I. Fabrics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Fac
Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned
*Includes a sub limit for Letter of Credit of Rs.13.6 Million for import of machinery
Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned
Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.12.5 Million
BLR Logistiks (I) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed
Care Corupack Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Care Corupack Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Care Corupack Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Consulting Engineering Services (India) CC A- 130 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Consulting Engineering Services (India) TL A- 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Devaki Agencies CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Devaki Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Devaki Cement Agencies CC CRISIL BB 50 reaffirmed
Devaki Cement Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 reaffirmed
Devaki Steels CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Devaki Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Devaki Traders CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 reaffirmed
G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Steel & Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
*Bill discounting of Rs.40 Million being sub-limit of the cash credit facility
GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
GDC Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
Ghaziabad Organics Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
*includes Rs. 13.5 Million of Letter of credit facility;includes Rs. 1.5 Million of bank
guarantee limits
Ghaziabad Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ghaziabad Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed
Goodbuild (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Fac
Icon Heart Institute TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with PCFC & PSC
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd TL - 18 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 66 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 129.2 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 156.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt CC@ CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
@ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment
credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment
London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 325 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt TL* CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 Million
London Star Diamond Company (India) Pvt Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed
Ltd
M B Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned
Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Mahashakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1354.6 Assigned
Mohan Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Assigned
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5.8 Assigned
Fac
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 103.2 Assigned
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1.8 Assigned
Fac
Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BBB- 134 Assigned
# interchangeable with Pre Shipment finance, Post Shipment finance and Bank Guarantee.
Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93.1 Assigned
Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Polyrub Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 217.9 Assigned
Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 712.3 Assigned
Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.3 Assigned
Fac
Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Assigned
Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 30.4 Assigned
Rasoi Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 reaffirmed
Rathna Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 870 Assigned
Salzer Electronics Ltd CC Limit CRISIL A- 590.5 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 15 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57 Reaffirmed
Satyanarayana Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Fac
Satyanarayana Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Satyanarayana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5 Assigned
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37.5 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Saw Mills and Sri Lakshmi CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Timbers
Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned
Modern Rice Mill Fac
Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned
Modern Rice Mill
Sri Rama Krishna Raw and Par Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Modern Rice Mill
Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 372.3 Assigned
Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1104.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 145.7 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4773.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1913.8 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 315 Assigned
Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Fac
Swaraj India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Swaraj India Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 159.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Swaraj India Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB
Tecpro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Tecpro Engineers Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Thoppil Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 50 reaffirmed
Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1400 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
*Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.300.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.450.0 Million
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
#Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.300.0 Million, Working capital demand loan of Rs.360.0
Million, Letter of Credit of Rs.60.0 Million, and financial guarantee of Rs.150.0 Million
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 550 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 333.6 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL A- 11.4 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 83 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Assigned
Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur LT Loan CRISIL BBB 59.4 Reaffirmed
Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 69 Reaffirmed
Fac
Wild Planet Proposed TL CRISIL B- 73.2 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
