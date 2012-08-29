Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andaman Timber Company Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned
Fac
Andaman Timber Company LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Andaman Timber Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Bhagawati Enterprises LOC* CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
* Interchangeable with foreign currency limit up to Rs.50.0 Million
Bhagawati Enterprises Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
B.T.C Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 200 Suspended
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
* One way interchangebility from preshipment credit to post shipment credit
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
* One way interchangebility from preshipment credit to post shipment credit
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
DG Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended
DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 140 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with bills discounting facilities
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 32.5 Suspended
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 49.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Isolux Corsan India Engineering and LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4900 Downgraded
Construction Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 1600 Downgraded
Construction Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 3487.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 reaffirmed
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Fac
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 38 Assigned
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 146.2 Reaffirmed
Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Assigned
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20.3 Assigned
under LOC
Royal Synthetics LOC CRISIL A3 220 Suspended
Sahara Dredging Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 79.2 reaffirmed
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
*Interchangeable with foreign currency limit up to Rs.100 Million
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd ST Debt CRISIL D 3000 Reaffirmed
Taneja Developers and Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 387.6 Assigned
Ltd
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 32.87 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 19.53 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed
Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Suspended
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Packing Credit
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Vishal Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 reaffirmed
Vishal Diamonds Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 reaffirmed
Vishal Diamonds Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 reaffirmed
Fac
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Zetatek Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Suspended
Zetatek Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Suspended
Zetatek Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 5 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BB+ 330 reaffirmed
Borrowings
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 34.3 reaffirmed
Fac
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 735.7 reaffirmed
Andaman Timber Company WC Fac CRISIL B 8 Assigned
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 39.4 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A+ 20.8 Reaffirmed
* backed by Fixed deposits
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 40.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bhagawati Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45.4 Assigned
Fac
Bhagawati Enterprises CC CRISIL B 32 Assigned
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B- 9 Assigned
Fac
C A V Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL D 210 Suspension
Revoked
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.65 Million and Includes a
sublimit of Rs 40 Million of Letter of credit;# Includes three sub limits: (1) Export packing
credit of Rs.20 million and (2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.20 Million (3) Letter of credit
of Rs 30 Million.
C A V Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 168.3 Suspension
Revoked
C A V Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 41 Suspension
Fac Revoked
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.3 Assigned
Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Fac
CTC Mall Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 77.4 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Designer Exports CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
DG Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B-
DG Estates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 297.4 Assigned
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 17 Assigned
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Assigned
DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended
DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4 Suspended
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Suspended
Fac
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 230 Suspended
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1770 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
*Interchangeable with packing credit and buyer's credit
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 216 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 744.8 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A
Finolex Cables Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed
Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility, Bill Discounting, Cheque Discounting, Packing Credit
and Short-Term Loan
Finolex Cables Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AA 1200 Withdrawal
Borrowings
Galaxy Educational Health & Charitable LT Loan CRISIL C 120 Downgraded
Trust from CRISIL
B-
Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BB Downgraded
Rating from CCR BB+
Isolux Corsan India Engineering and CC CRISIL BBB- 490 Downgraded
Construction Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded
Construction Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 5079.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loans (WCDL), packing credit & bill discounting
limits (export & local)
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2961.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Ltd
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt BG CRISIL D 20.4 Assigned
Ltd
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL D 174.6 Assigned
Ltd
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 reaffirmed
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 reaffirmed
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2 Assigned
Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
Narcinva Damodar Naik CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned
Narcinva Damodar Naik Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Fac
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 43.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 170.5 Reaffirmed
Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed
PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned
Institute Ltd
PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research TL CRISIL BB 190 Assigned
Institute Ltd
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 168 Assigned
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 292 Assigned
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 62 Reaffirmed
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Fac
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Royal Synthetics CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended
Sahara Dredging Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 reaffirmed
Sahara Dredging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 46.6 reaffirmed
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 130 Assigned
* Includes two sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs. 40 million and (2) Foreign bills
discounting of Rs.30 million
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Discounting
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.4 Assigned
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL D 100 Assigned
# Includes five sub limits: (1) Packing Credit of Rs.35 million (2) Foreign Bills Discounting of
Rs.15 million (3) Letter of Credit of Rs.60 million (4) Foreign Currency Term loan of Rs. 30
million (5) Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.5 million
Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 236.9 Assigned
Fac
Sant Deepak Educational & Charitable TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned
Trust
Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Shri Mookambiga SPG Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 250 Assigned
* Includes 3 sub limits: (1) Export Packing credit of Rs. 20 Million (2) Foreign Bill Purchase
of Rs. 20 Million and (3) Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 Million.
Shri Mookambiga SPG Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Assigned
Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 245 Assigned
Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Assigned
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 25000 Reaffirmed
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Debt CRISIL D 3000 Reaffirmed
Taneja Developers and Infrastructure TL CRISIL C 740.3 Assigned
Ltd
Taneja Developers and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 122.1 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 750 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Withdrawn
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 35000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan # CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed
#Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.41.78 Billion and proposed facilities of
Rs.3.45 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans)
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 90.75 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 30 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 6250 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 155300 Reaffirmed
TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt LT Loan CRISIL 163.2 Suspended
Ltd BBB(SO)
Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 55.6 Suspended
The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC* CRISIL A 500 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
*Includes inland bill negotiation under line of credit as sublimit
Tota Utpannagala Marata Sahakara Sangha CC Suspended 150 Suspended
N.
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.7 Assigned
Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 76.3 Assigned
Fac
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Zetatek Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Zync Global Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 1200 Assigned
*Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 600 Millions
Zync Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Fac
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
