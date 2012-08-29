Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andaman Timber Company Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned Fac Andaman Timber Company LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Andaman Timber Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Bhagawati Enterprises LOC* CRISIL A4 120 Assigned * Interchangeable with foreign currency limit up to Rs.50.0 Million Bhagawati Enterprises Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed B.T.C Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned * One way interchangebility from preshipment credit to post shipment credit Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned * One way interchangebility from preshipment credit to post shipment credit Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 DG Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 140 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with bills discounting facilities Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 32.5 Suspended Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 49.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Isolux Corsan India Engineering and LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4900 Downgraded Construction Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 1600 Downgraded Construction Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL A3+ Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 3487.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 reaffirmed M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Fac M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 38 Assigned Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 146.2 Reaffirmed Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20.3 Assigned under LOC Royal Synthetics LOC CRISIL A3 220 Suspended Sahara Dredging Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 79.2 reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill LOC* CRISIL A4 150 Assigned *Interchangeable with foreign currency limit up to Rs.100 Million Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd ST Debt CRISIL D 3000 Reaffirmed Taneja Developers and Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 387.6 Assigned Ltd Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 32.87 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 19.53 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Packing Credit Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Vishal Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 reaffirmed Vishal Diamonds Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 reaffirmed Vishal Diamonds Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 reaffirmed Fac Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Zetatek Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Suspended Zetatek Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Suspended Zetatek Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BB+ 330 reaffirmed Borrowings Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 34.3 reaffirmed Fac Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 735.7 reaffirmed Andaman Timber Company WC Fac CRISIL B 8 Assigned Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 39.4 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A+ 20.8 Reaffirmed * backed by Fixed deposits Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 40.2 Reaffirmed Fac Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45.4 Assigned Fac Bhagawati Enterprises CC CRISIL B 32 Assigned Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B- 9 Assigned Fac C A V Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL D 210 Suspension Revoked *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.65 Million and Includes a sublimit of Rs 40 Million of Letter of credit;# Includes three sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs.20 million and (2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.20 Million (3) Letter of credit of Rs 30 Million. C A V Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 168.3 Suspension Revoked C A V Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 41 Suspension Fac Revoked Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.3 Assigned Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Fac CTC Mall Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 77.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Designer Exports CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned DG Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- DG Estates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 297.4 Assigned Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 17 Assigned Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Assigned DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4 Suspended Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Suspended Fac Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 230 Suspended Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1770 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with packing credit and buyer's credit Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 216 Downgraded from CRISIL A Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 744.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A Finolex Cables Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility, Bill Discounting, Cheque Discounting, Packing Credit and Short-Term Loan Finolex Cables Ltd External Commercial CRISIL AA 1200 Withdrawal Borrowings Galaxy Educational Health & Charitable LT Loan CRISIL C 120 Downgraded Trust from CRISIL B- Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BB Downgraded Rating from CCR BB+ Isolux Corsan India Engineering and CC CRISIL BBB- 490 Downgraded Construction Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded Construction Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BBB Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 5079.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans (WCDL), packing credit & bill discounting limits (export & local) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2961.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Ltd Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt BG CRISIL D 20.4 Assigned Ltd Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL D 174.6 Assigned Ltd Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 reaffirmed M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B 20 Assigned Bk Loan Fac M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2 Assigned Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Narcinva Damodar Naik CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Narcinva Damodar Naik Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Fac Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 43.3 Reaffirmed Fac Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 170.5 Reaffirmed Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Institute Ltd PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research TL CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Institute Ltd Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 168 Assigned Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 292 Assigned Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 62 Reaffirmed Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Royal Synthetics CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Sahara Dredging Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 reaffirmed Sahara Dredging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 46.6 reaffirmed Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 130 Assigned * Includes two sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs. 40 million and (2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.30 million Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Assigned Discounting Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.4 Assigned Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL D 100 Assigned # Includes five sub limits: (1) Packing Credit of Rs.35 million (2) Foreign Bills Discounting of Rs.15 million (3) Letter of Credit of Rs.60 million (4) Foreign Currency Term loan of Rs. 30 million (5) Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.5 million Sangeeth Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 236.9 Assigned Fac Sant Deepak Educational & Charitable TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Trust Shree Shankar Vijay Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Shri Mookambiga SPG Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 250 Assigned * Includes 3 sub limits: (1) Export Packing credit of Rs. 20 Million (2) Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs. 20 Million and (3) Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 Million. Shri Mookambiga SPG Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Assigned Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 245 Assigned Shrini Softex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Assigned Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 25000 Reaffirmed Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Debt CRISIL D 3000 Reaffirmed Taneja Developers and Infrastructure TL CRISIL C 740.3 Assigned Ltd Taneja Developers and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 122.1 Assigned Ltd Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 750 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Withdrawn Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 35000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan # CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed #Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.41.78 Billion and proposed facilities of Rs.3.45 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 90.75 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 6250 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 155300 Reaffirmed TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt LT Loan CRISIL 163.2 Suspended Ltd BBB(SO) Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Tek Electromechanical Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 55.6 Suspended The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC* CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes inland bill negotiation under line of credit as sublimit Tota Utpannagala Marata Sahakara Sangha CC Suspended 150 Suspended N. Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Vinyas Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.7 Assigned Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 76.3 Assigned Fac Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zetatek Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Zync Global Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 1200 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 600 Millions Zync Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned Fac ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)