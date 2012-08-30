Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 150 Suspended ABB Global Industries & Services Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable facility Advance Steel Tubes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Asian Tire Factory Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Fac Asian Tire Factory Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned # Includes Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs.7.5 Million Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinner Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 123 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinner Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinner Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Conmat Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Eastern Media Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Forbes & Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1305 Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.1105 Million; with buyer's credit of Rs.1050 Million; with working capital loan of Rs.300 million; and bill discounting of Rs.200 Million Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Carpets Foreign Bill Exchange*CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable Foreign Bill Discounting Kohinoor Carpets Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 40 Assigned * Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting /Foreign Bill Exchange of up to Rs.10 Million Konark Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 442.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ LGW Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LGW Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed M.G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned MLJP Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Natraj Construction Company BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended NCC Ltd NCDs CRISIL A2+ 1250 Assigned (Reduced from Rs.3 Billion) NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60575 Assigned NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5000 Assigned NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 4925 Assigned Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 289 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill CRISIL A2+ 177 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 12 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Assigned Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Assigned Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd SESA International Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 475 Reaffirmed Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 252.5 Suspended Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Surya Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Surya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 77 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 61 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Bill Purchase Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Teesta Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Teesta Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Varun Construction Company BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Suspended Zenplas Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Suspended Zenplas Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 6 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Suspended Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 950 Suspended ABB Global Industries & Services Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan ABC Fruits TL CRISIL C 18.9 Assigned ABC Fruits Proposed WC Fac CRISIL C 16.1 Assigned ABC Fruits Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL C 35 Assigned ABC Fruits CC CRISIL C 30 Assigned Advance Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Asian Tire Factory Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned * Includes Export Packing Credit sublimit of Rs.60 Million., Bills sublimit of Rs.10 Million and Exports Bills Purchased sublimit of Rs.40 Million Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 44.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 186.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA ST Income FundCRISIL - Assigned AAAmfs Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Chemtrols Samil (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Chemtrols Samil (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Fac Cheran Spinner Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Cheran Spinner Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Conmat Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Suspended Conmat Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 35 Assigned ^includes Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Dutch Tech Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 27 Assigned Fac Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BB 80* Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.40.00 Million Eastern Media Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eastern Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Forbes & Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Assigned *Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans Forbes & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 452.9 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 342.1 Assigned Fac Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 216.2 Assigned Govinda Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Govinda Impex Ltd BG CRISIL B 30 Assigned Govinda Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Assigned Goyal Dall Udyog CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Goyal Dall Udyog Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1270 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 52000 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed # includes sub limits of packing credit to the extent of Rs.15.0 Million, Foreign Bill Purchase to the extent of Rs.15.0 million and Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs.20 Million. IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI Ultra ST Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI ST Bond CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAAmfs IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Dynamic Bond FundCRISIL - Assigned AAAmfs J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Kamson Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 8.5 Assigned Kamson Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 97 Assigned KDH Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned KDH Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned KDH Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22.6 Assigned Fac Kohinoor Carpets TL CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned Kohinoor Carpets Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 43.2 Assigned Fac Konark Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2020 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Konark Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB LGW Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL B- 285 Reassigned LGW Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 80 Reassigned M.G. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned M.G. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned M.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac MLJP Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Natraj Construction Company CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.5 Assigned Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.2 Assigned NCC Ltd NCDs CRISIL A- 1500 Assigned (Reduced from Rs. 2 Billion) NCC Ltd NCDs CRISIL A- 1450 Assigned (Reduced from Rs. 2 Billion) NCC Ltd CC CRISIL A- 11500 Assigned Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Om Sagar Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 160 Suspended Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10 Million Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Assigned Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 245 Assigned Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Rohit Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned S. J. Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned SESA International Ltd CC / Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Sethia Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sethia Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 14.8 Reaffirmed Fac Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 187.5 Suspended Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 reaffirmed Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Fac Shivanshu Sintered Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Shivanshu Sintered Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Shivanshu Sintered Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Shivanshu Sintered Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 62.7 Reaffirmed Fac Shivanshu Sintered Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47.3 Reaffirmed Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 360 Assigned Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 440 Assigned Fac Singla Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Singla Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Fac Skycity Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 175.3 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded Rice Mill from CRISIL BB- Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 188 Assigned Surya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned *Includes sublimit of bill Purcahse and discounting of Rs 4.0 Million Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 11 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 446.2 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 373.8 Reaffirmed Teesta Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Varun Construction Company CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Vibin Vaibava Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 81.5 Reaffirmed Zenplas Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 26.6 Suspended Zenplas Pipes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 25 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)