Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1.25 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 51.25 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 0.75 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1+ 1.25 Assigned Loans Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 58.6 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 90 Assigned # Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Assigned Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 14 Reaffirmed Fac Bhalotia Auto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A3+ 103.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.82.5 Million Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A4 Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4 Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded Fac fromCRISIL A4 Eagle Steels BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Eagle Steels LOC CRISIL A3 37.5 Suspended Eastman International BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Eastman International Packing Credit CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Eastman International LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 500 Assigned Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r Market-Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r Market-Linked Debentures Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed ** BG interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs 10.0 Million. Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Tubes Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 115 Suspended Ltd Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Tubes Pvt LOC# CRISIL A3+ 230 Suspended Ltd #100 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Genins India TPA Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jindal IndiaLtd LOC** CRISIL A2 2565 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Jindal IndiaLtd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 9 Downgraded fromCRISIL A4+ Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 24.5 Assigned NUSI Maritime Academy Certificate Course in Grade 1 - Assigned Marine Catering CCMC) NUSI Maritime Academy Elementary First Aid Grade 1 - Assigned EFA) NUSI Maritime Academy Personal Safety and Grade 1 - Assigned Social Responsibilities PSSR) NUSI Maritime Academy Personal Survival Grade 1 - Assigned Techniques PST) NUSI Maritime Academy Fire Prevention and Grade 1 - Assigned Fire Fighting FPFF) NUSI Maritime Academy Passenger Ship Grade 1 - Assigned Familiarisation PSF) NUSI Maritime Academy Pre-sea General Grade 1 - Assigned Purpose Ratings Course R1 International IndiaPvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ram Ratna International Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ramesh Steel LOC CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting* * 100% interchangeable with pre-shipment credit limit Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Ruia Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Ruia Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Fac Shreyans Creation Global Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries LOC CRISIL A4 354 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sound Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 275 Reaffirmed Sunshield Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Factoring/ Forfaiting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed The Fertilisers and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd The Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd Vast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.2.5 Million for bank guarantee; Rs.11.00 Million of letter of credit, and Rs.60 Million for FCNRB M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160.5 Reaffirmed A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 350 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA 6 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 5.85 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1.65 Assigned Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.3 Reaffirmed Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 285 Reaffirmed Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 70.5 Reaffirmed AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 83.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL A 125 Assigned * Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 Million to an extent of Rs.50 Million Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 325 Assigned Fac Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 275 Assigned @ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment Bateli Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded fromCRISIL B+ Bateli Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 137.3 Upgraded fromCRISIL B+ Bateli Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 57.7 Upgraded Fac fromCRISIL B+ Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 445 Reaffirmed Fac Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 95 Reaffirmed Bhalotia Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Champion Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1080 Assigned Champion Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 420 Assigned Fac Chandana Ramesh Jewellers and Textiles CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 172.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dalmia Laminators Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 419.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 377.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147 Upgraded fromCRISIL B+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 227.5 Upgraded fromCRISIL B+ Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 105.5 Upgraded Fac fromCRISIL B+ Dayakar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dayakar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Dev Bhumi Ispat CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Ispat LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Ispat Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Steels CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Steels LOC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Steels Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Eagle Steels CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Eagle Steels LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Eagle Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 117.5 Suspended Fac Eastman International TL CRISIL BBB+ 152 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8740 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 5900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally PP-MLD AA-r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B- * Includes one-time LC for import of capital goods of 90.0 Million Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 70 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Tubes Pvt CC$ CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended Ltd $ 100% one way interchangeable with FBWC & NFB LC & BG Genins India TPA Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jindal IndiaLtd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with FOBNLC up to Rs.450 Million and Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit up to Rs.300 Million Jindal IndiaLtd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Johnson Matthey Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 300 Suspended * Fungible with overdraft, domestic factoring, import documentary credits, import deferred payment credits, Guarantees, Performance Guarantees, Advance Payment Guarantees, financial guarantees, & foreign exchange lines Johnson Matthey India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 600 Suspended * Fungible with overdraft, domestic factoring, import documentary credits, import deferred payment credits, Guarantees, Performance Guarantees, Advance Payment Guarantees, financial guarantees, & foreign exchange lines Kalanikethan Silks Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs. 100 million for bank guarantee Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded fromCRISIL BB- Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded fromCRISIL BB- Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.9 Assigned Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 38.5 Assigned * Represents Loans to farmers Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6.7 Assigned Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 6.9 Assigned Fac Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned N K Tower Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Nalagarh Steel Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 175 Downgraded fromCRISIL B- Raghu Educational Society CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Raghu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 140 Assigned Raheja Hydel Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Ramesh Steel CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ramesh Steel Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 9 Reaffirmed Ramesh Steel TL CRISIL BBB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Fac Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 488.8 Assigned Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Fac Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL B- 511.2 Assigned Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Shreyans Creation Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Letter of credit limit of Rs.5.00 Million is within cash credit limit Shri Ambabai Talim Sanstha TL CRISIL D 86.5 Assigned Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sound Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Sound Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 678 Reaffirmed Srijan Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125.8 Reaffirmed Srijan Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 556.1 Reaffirmed Fac Srijan Realty Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 318.1 Reaffirmed Sunbeam English School Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 79 Assigned Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70** Reaffirmed ** Sub-limit for Packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30^ Reaffirmed ^Sub-limit for export Packing credit/export bill purchase/export bill discounting Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.2 Reaffirmed Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 63.8 Reaffirmed Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 28.8 Reaffirmed The Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 3539 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 49 Assigned * Rs.10 Million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 126 Assigned Fac Vast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Vast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Fac Vast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BB- - Reaffirmed Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Assigned Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 