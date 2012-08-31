Aug 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1.25 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 51.25 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 0.75 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1+ 1.25 Assigned
Loans
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned
AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 58.6 Reaffirmed
Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Avantel Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 90 Assigned
# Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Assigned
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 14 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bhalotia Auto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A3+ 103.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.82.5 Million
Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A4
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
A4
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded
Fac fromCRISIL
A4
Eagle Steels BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Eagle Steels LOC CRISIL A3 37.5 Suspended
Eastman International BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Eastman International Packing Credit CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Eastman International LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 500 Assigned
Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r
Market-Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed
Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r
Market-Linked Debentures
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
** BG interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs 10.0 Million.
Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Tubes Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 115 Suspended
Ltd
Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Tubes Pvt LOC# CRISIL A3+ 230 Suspended
Ltd
#100 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Genins India TPA Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jindal IndiaLtd LOC** CRISIL A2 2565 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit
Jindal IndiaLtd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
A4+
Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 24.5 Assigned
NUSI Maritime Academy Certificate Course in Grade 1 - Assigned
Marine Catering CCMC)
NUSI Maritime Academy Elementary First Aid Grade 1 - Assigned
EFA)
NUSI Maritime Academy Personal Safety and Grade 1 - Assigned
Social
Responsibilities PSSR)
NUSI Maritime Academy Personal Survival Grade 1 - Assigned
Techniques PST)
NUSI Maritime Academy Fire Prevention and Grade 1 - Assigned
Fire Fighting FPFF)
NUSI Maritime Academy Passenger Ship Grade 1 - Assigned
Familiarisation PSF)
NUSI Maritime Academy Pre-sea General Grade 1 - Assigned
Purpose Ratings Course
R1 International IndiaPvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Ram Ratna International Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Steel LOC CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed
Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Discounting*
* 100% interchangeable with pre-shipment credit limit
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Ruia Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended
Ruia Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended
Fac
Shreyans Creation Global Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries LOC CRISIL A4 354 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 275 Reaffirmed
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Factoring/ Forfaiting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
The Fertilisers and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Travancore Ltd
The Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Travancore Ltd
Vast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.8 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.2.5 Million for bank guarantee; Rs.11.00 Million of letter of credit,
and Rs.60 Million for FCNRB
M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160.5 Reaffirmed
A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 350 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA 6 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 5.85 Assigned
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1.65 Assigned
Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.3 Reaffirmed
Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed
Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 285 Reaffirmed
Ajit Solar Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 70.5 Reaffirmed
AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 83.5 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL A 125 Assigned
* Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 Million to an
extent of Rs.50 Million
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 325 Assigned
Fac
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 275 Assigned
@ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment
credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
B+
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 137.3 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
B+
Bateli Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 57.7 Upgraded
Fac fromCRISIL
B+
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 445 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 95 Reaffirmed
Bhalotia Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Champion Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1080 Assigned
Champion Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 420 Assigned
Fac
Chandana Ramesh Jewellers and Textiles CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 172.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Dalmia Laminators Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 419.9 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 377.6 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
B+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 227.5 Upgraded
fromCRISIL
B+
Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 105.5 Upgraded
Fac fromCRISIL
B+
Dayakar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Dayakar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Fac
Dev Bhumi Ispat CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Dev Bhumi Ispat LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Dev Bhumi Ispat Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Dev Bhumi Steels CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Dev Bhumi Steels LOC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed
Dev Bhumi Steels Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Eagle Steels CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended
Eagle Steels LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended
Eagle Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 117.5 Suspended
Fac
Eastman International TL CRISIL BBB+ 152 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8740 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 5900 Reaffirmed
Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r
Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed
Commoptionally PP-MLD AA-r
convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 220 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B-
* Includes one-time LC for import of capital goods of 90.0 Million
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 70 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B-
Evergreen Seamless Pipes & Tubes Pvt CC$ CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended
Ltd
$ 100% one way interchangeable with FBWC & NFB LC & BG
Genins India TPA Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Jindal IndiaLtd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with FOBNLC up to Rs.450 Million and Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit up to
Rs.300 Million
Jindal IndiaLtd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Johnson Matthey Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 300 Suspended
* Fungible with overdraft, domestic factoring, import documentary credits, import deferred
payment credits, Guarantees, Performance Guarantees, Advance Payment Guarantees, financial
guarantees, & foreign exchange lines
Johnson Matthey India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 600 Suspended
* Fungible with overdraft, domestic factoring, import documentary credits, import deferred
payment credits, Guarantees, Performance Guarantees, Advance Payment Guarantees, financial
guarantees, & foreign exchange lines
Kalanikethan Silks Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended
* Includes sublimit of Rs. 100 million for bank guarantee
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
BB-
Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
BB-
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.9 Assigned
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 38.5 Assigned
* Represents Loans to farmers
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6.7 Assigned
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 6.9 Assigned
Fac
Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
N K Tower Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Nalagarh Steel Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 175 Downgraded
fromCRISIL
B-
Raghu Educational Society CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Raghu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 140 Assigned
Raheja Hydel Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Ramesh Steel CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Steel Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 9 Reaffirmed
Ramesh Steel TL CRISIL BBB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed
Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.2 Reaffirmed
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Fac
Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 488.8 Assigned
Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Fac
Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL B- 511.2 Assigned
Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd
Shreyans Creation Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Letter of credit limit of Rs.5.00 Million is within cash credit limit
Shri Ambabai Talim Sanstha TL CRISIL D 86.5 Assigned
Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 678 Reaffirmed
Srijan Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125.8 Reaffirmed
Srijan Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 556.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Srijan Realty Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 318.1 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam English School Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 79 Assigned
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70** Reaffirmed
** Sub-limit for Packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30^ Reaffirmed
^Sub-limit for export Packing credit/export bill purchase/export bill discounting
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.2 Reaffirmed
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 63.8 Reaffirmed
Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed
Technico Strips & Tubes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 28.8 Reaffirmed
The Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 3539 Reaffirmed
Travancore Ltd
Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 49 Assigned
* Rs.10 Million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Vandana Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 126 Assigned
Fac
Vast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned
Vast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned
Fac
Vast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BB- - Reaffirmed
Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Assigned
Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 100 Assigned
