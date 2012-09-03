Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned ANS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Arun Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Arviva Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arviva Industries (India) Ltd Bill CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A4 Arviva Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 184 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arviva Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 104 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arviva Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 87* Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rs.60 million out of Rs. 87 Million is interchangeble with Post Shipment Credit upto 25%. Arviva Industries (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 179 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee* CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Includes the sublimit for inland/import Letter of Credit of Rs.0.03 Million Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Purchase Bharat Chemical LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 300.00* Assigned Ltd *includes sublimit of LC Rs.50 Million Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 200.00^ Assigned Ltd ^ includes sublimit of LC Rs.50 Million Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 300.00# Assigned Ltd # includes sublimit of LC Rs.100.00 Million Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A2+ 287 Assigned Ltd (Principal) (SO) ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Subordinated CRISIL A2+ 63 Assigned Ltd Contribution (SO) ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Cash Collateral CRISIL A2+ 38.5 Assigned Ltd (SO) Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned *Includes sub limit of buyers credit of upto Rs. 60 Million India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jagati Publications Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Javi Home Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills Payable CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Javi Home Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 230 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Suspended Malbros International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 750 Withdrawn Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawn Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 750 Withdrawn Novelty Power & Infratec Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Oasis Distilleries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 152.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned R. G. International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned R. G. Loha Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal R. G. Loha Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 510 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Discounting Sabs Exports Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 3.9 Assigned Shakti Met-Dor Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Met-Dor Ltd BG CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Shree Kangra Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Kangra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sri Durga Automotives BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Gurukrupa Indane Distributors BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned T.C. Agro Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed * The common independent director on CRISILs and Tata Capital Ltds board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2625 Reaffirmed Technico (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Technico (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing TL CRISIL BBB 353.6 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 180 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB+ Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 80 Assigned Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6.8 Assigned Fac Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 113.2 Assigned Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Anand Carbo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 36.5 Assigned Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pariyojana) ANS Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rs 10 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit facility Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 57.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 62.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Arun Polymers TL CRISIL B 23.7 Assigned Arun Polymers CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Arviva Industries (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 52.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arviva Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 114.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 361 Assigned Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Betul Non-Conventional Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 9 Assigned Bharat Chemical Bill Discounting CRISIL B 60 Assigned Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Bhavyaa Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 119.9 Reaffirmed Fac Bhavyaadev Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 134.7 Reaffirmed Bhilai Institute of Technology Trust TL CRISIL BB 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Ltd Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Assigned Ltd Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Ltd Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Credit Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Fac Creative Polypack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Creative Polypack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.5 Assigned Dev Roadlines Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 252.2 Reaffirmed Dev Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Gurpreet Galvanising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 340 Assigned H.R. Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Fac Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned Fac Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 570 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ishwar Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Jaika Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Javi Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Fac Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni CC CRISIL D 290 Reaffirmed Ltd Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni LT Loan CRISIL D 382 Reaffirmed Ltd Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 490 Assigned Kestrel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Kestrel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Kestrel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned Life Shine Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned LMMF's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A 730 Reaffirmed LMMF's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Lord Krishna Arcade Pvt Limitied Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Lord Krishna Arcade Pvt Limitied Proposed Overdraft FacCRISIL BB- 50 Assigned M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 265 Suspended *Includes a stand by limit of credit of Rs.30.0 Million Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 256.8 Suspended Fac Maharani Paints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 108.2 Suspended Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Malbros International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Agro Plants & Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mallikarjun Agro Plants & Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 185.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.9 Assigned Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Maverick Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 349.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mohamed Sathak Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Mohamed Sathak Trust TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Novelty Power & Infratec Ltd CC CRISIL D 58 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Novelty Power & Infratec Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- NSR Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned NSR Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 90 Assigned Fac NSR Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned NSR Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Oasis Distilleries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 38.1 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed P.R.R. Travels CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned P.R.R. Travels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Fac Parth Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 117.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Timber Store CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Timber Store LOC CRISIL B 20.0** Reaffirmed ** Rs.20 million interchangeable with Cash Credit limit Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned R. G. International CC CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned R. G. Loha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal R. G. Loha Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Raasi Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL D 41.3 Assigned Raasi Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL D 47.1 Assigned Raasi Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.4 Assigned Raj Breeders & Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 183 Assigned Raj Breeders & Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 51 Assigned Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 66 Assigned Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 124 Assigned Rajeshree Cot Fibers CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Reproscan Tech Park Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Reproscan Tech Park Rupee TL CRISIL BB 2150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- RGVN (North-East) Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned S. S. Agro CC CRISIL 140 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sabs Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 26.1 Assigned Fac Sandeep Trading Co CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Sandeep Trading Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 115 Assigned Fac Saraswati Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Sathya Granites CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shakti Met-Dor Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Shakti Met-Dor Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Shakti Met-Dor Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 25.4 Reaffirmed Shakti Met-Dor Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Shanti Niketan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6.5 Assigned Shanti Niketan Trust TL CRISIL D 65.3 Assigned Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38 Assigned Shree Kangra Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Foundation CC CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Foundation Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended Pvt Ltd Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sky Star LT Loan CRISIL BB- 172.8 Reaffirmed Sky Star Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 827.2 Reaffirmed Fac Speed Logistics LT Loan CRISIL D 23 Assigned Speed Logistics BG CRISIL D 40 Assigned Speed Logistics CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Sri Durga Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Sri Gurukrupa Indane Distributors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8.2 Assigned Rice Mill Fac Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned Rice Mill Sumangalam Sewa Aivam Educational LT Loan CRISIL B- 240 Assigned Samati Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB T.C. Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1500 Assigned Issue* * The common independent director on CRISILs and Tata Capital Ltds board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on CRISILs and Tata Capital Ltds board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 15143 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Withdrawal Technico (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned The Bishop's Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 218 Suspended Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Uma Maheshwari Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Suspended V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 390 Suspended Fac Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.9 Reaffirmed Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 143.6 Reaffirmed Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Fac Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 110 Assigned Yogesh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B- 112.5 Assigned Yogesh Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)