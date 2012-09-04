Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 146 Assigned Borax Morarji Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Borax Morarji Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Damati Plastics BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Damati Plastics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 68.4 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed La Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Machino Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Nand Kishore and Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Punjab Spintex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Santhosh Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 24.7 Assigned SESA International Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 775 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Assigned Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Toyo Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Toyo Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Varindera Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 295 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Assigned Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4.2 Assigned Fac Asian Society of Film and Television TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Borax Morarji Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46.9 Reaffirmed Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 43.1 Reaffirmed Damati Plastics CC# CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D # Cash Credit & Export Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable Damati Plastics Export Packing Credit#CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D # Cash Credit & Export Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable Damati Plastics Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 63.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Damati Plastics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5.1 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Damati Plastics TL CRISIL B- 31.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12500 Reaffirmed Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Fac Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 26 Assigned Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Assigned Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed * Rs.450 Million interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25.9 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 21.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB La Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.6 Reaffirmed Fac M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co TL CRISIL BB+ 53.4 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit limit Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 424 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Royal Designs (Hyderabad) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Murari Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Murari Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Fac Nand Kishore and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Nand Kishore and Sons Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 (Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Punjab Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320* Reaffirmed *including Cash Credit (NBHC) limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued by National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) Punjab Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Santhosh Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.8 Assigned Santhosh Traders CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned SEED Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed SEED Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed SEED Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Fac SESA International Ltd CC / Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Fac Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 90 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 210 Assigned Fac Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Society for Educational Excellence CC CRISIL BBB 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Society for Educational Excellence Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 754.4 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45.6 Reaffirmed Fac Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Toyo Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Toyo Springs Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Varindera Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation TL CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.