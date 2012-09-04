Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afflatus International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 146 Assigned
Borax Morarji Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Borax Morarji Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Damati Plastics BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Damati Plastics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned
Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned
Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 68.4 Reaffirmed
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
La Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Machino Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Nand Kishore and Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Punjab Spintex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Santhosh Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 24.7 Assigned
SESA International Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 775 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Assigned
Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Toyo Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Toyo Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Varindera Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 295 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Assigned
Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Antique Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4.2 Assigned
Fac
Asian Society of Film and Television TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned
Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned
Borax Morarji Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46.9 Reaffirmed
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 43.1 Reaffirmed
Damati Plastics CC# CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
# Cash Credit & Export Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable
Damati Plastics Export Packing Credit#CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
# Cash Credit & Export Packing Credit Facility are interchangeable
Damati Plastics Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 63.7 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Damati Plastics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5.1 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
D
Damati Plastics TL CRISIL B- 31.2 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12500 Reaffirmed
Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Fac
Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned
Emmanuel Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 26 Assigned
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Assigned
Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
* Rs.450 Million interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25.9 Reaffirmed
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 21.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
La Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed
M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co TL CRISIL BB+ 53.4 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit limit
Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 424 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Malabar Royal Designs (Hyderabad) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Reaffirmed
Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Murari Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Murari Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Fac
Nand Kishore and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Nand Kishore and Sons Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 (Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Punjab Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320* Reaffirmed
*including Cash Credit (NBHC) limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued by National Bulk
Handling Corporation (NBHC)
Punjab Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Santhosh Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.8 Assigned
Santhosh Traders CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
SEED Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
SEED Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
SEED Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
SESA International Ltd CC / Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Shivani Hot Rolled Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B-
Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 210 Assigned
Fac
Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Society for Educational Excellence CC CRISIL BBB 210 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Society for Educational Excellence Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 754.4 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 45.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Toyo Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Toyo Springs Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Truvolt Engineering Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Varindera Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Ved Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Ved Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Ved Foundation TL CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
