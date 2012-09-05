Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APS Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed B.E. Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 146 Reaffirmed B.E. Contracts Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac* * Cheque discounting facility Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1030 Assigned Cosmos International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Cosmos International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Eastern Enterprises BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Glenmark Generics Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Glenmark Generics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 4500 Reaffirmed Fac Glenmark Generics Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed Hajee A.P.Bava & Company Constructions BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned Pvt Ltd Infra Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 7 Suspended Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 146.6 Suspended Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A1+ Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A1+ Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.6 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1500.4 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 44.3 Reaffirmed Fac Pawan Oil Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Powercon Projects & Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Powercon Projects & Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Punjab Agro Implements Works LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 600 Assigned Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Shree Saibaba Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 430 Assigned Sidharth and Gautam Engineers BG CRISIL A4 48 Assigned Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance Limit^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^100% interchangebility between Letter of Credit Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1998 Reaffirmed #Rs.998.0 million is interchangeable between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase and Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase The Indian Wood Products Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Turtle Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Turtle Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APS Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Fac B.E. Contracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Cosmos International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of credit/ bank Guarantee of Rs. 80 Million Cosmos International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 161 Reaffirmed Fac Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Fac Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 28 Reaffirmed Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Fac Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Infra Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Infra Moves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64.5 Assigned JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 96.8 Assigned Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35270 Assigned Kingfisher Airlines Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 5970 Assigned *includes Pre Delivery Loan of Rs.1680 Million Kingfisher Airlines Ltd CC CRISIL D 8940 Assigned Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 2260 Assigned Kingfisher Airlines Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 390 Assigned Kingfisher Airlines Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2990 Assigned Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A(SO) 9570 Reaffirmed Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A(SO) 430 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 5000 Assigned Fac Mayur Uniquoters Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 43 Suspended Mayur Uniquoters Ltd TL CRISIL A- 62.8 Suspended Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Nippon Audiotronix Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL B 106.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL B 270.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 75.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pawan Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Phoenix Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60.00** Downgraded from CRISIL BBB **Interchangeable with Packing Credit Powercon Projects & Associates Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Punjab Agro Implements Works CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 440 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 734.7 Assigned Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 865.3 Assigned Fac Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1300 Assigned Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Shivparas Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivparas Alloy & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2872 Assigned Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB+ 4308 Assigned Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Assigned Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 390 Assigned Fac Shree Saibaba Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Sidharth and Gautam Engineers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Sidharth and Gautam Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Bills Discounting to the extent of Rs.27.5 Million Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.9 Reaffirmed Fac Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Sigma Packaging CC CRISIL B+ 24.6 Notice of Withdrawal Sigma Packaging Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 150.4 Notice of Fac Withdrawal SNC Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed SNC Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed SNC Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Sri Academy Unit of Sri Sri Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 167 Assigned Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign bill Purchase, foreign bill discounting, Foreign bill negotiation, Bill Purchase, Bill Discounting, Working capital Demand loan, Short term Loan The Indian Wood Products Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 89.5 Reaffirmed The Indian Wood Products Co. Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed The Indian Wood Products Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 32 Reaffirmed Fac Turtle Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 311.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Turtle Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 33.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15* Assigned * Against Book Debts Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10# Assigned # Equipment Finance Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30^ Assigned ^Against Property -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)