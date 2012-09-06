Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amity Leather International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Discounting Amity Leather International Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Arvind Remedies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 152.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Deccan Mechanical and Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 345 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Fac Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A4+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^Interchangeable between BG to Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.100.0 Million Goldstone Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Lakshman & Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Lakshman & Co. Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with foreign currency packing credit and includes letter of credit of Rs.30 Million Lakshman & Co. Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Suspended Orient Abrasives Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A1+ 232.5 Suspended Pal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pal Enterprises Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pal Enterprises Pre-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 215.7 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed RMBAY Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded -Discounting from CRISIL A4 RMBAY LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 RMBAY Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Saber Paper Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A1 140 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A1+ Sara Sae Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Construction Corporation Pvt BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Svarn Telecom BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Svarn Telecom LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Svarn Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 265 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 235 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Assigned Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Amity Leather International Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 10* Assigned * includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million. for Cash Credit Arvind Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1060 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arvind Remedies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 722 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Associated Soapstone Distributing CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing TL CRISIL A- 151.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 165 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with export packaging credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills discounting, and foreign usance bills discounting Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 159 Assigned Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned Deccan Mechanical and Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 21 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Fac Lakshman & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4593.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 560 Suspended Orient Abrasives Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 20 Suspended Fac P K Thakur & Co. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4.7 Assigned P K Thakur & Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned P K Thakur & Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Assigned P K Thakur & Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Photon Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Fac Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.9 Assigned RMBAY Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 11.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Saber Paper Ltd CC CRISIL D 461.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Saber Paper Ltd TL CRISIL D 1178.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL AA * Fully interchangeable with packing credit limit SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners LT Loan CRISIL BB 58.8 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners Proposed TL CRISIL BB 9.7 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Construction Corporation Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 57 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL D 112.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes a Letter of Credit facility of Rs.55 Million Svarn Telecom CC CRISIL B 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Svarn Telecom Rupee TL CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Svarn Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Svarn Telecom Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 144.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 408 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 17 Reaffirmed Fac Vallabh Steels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 13 Reaffirmed Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 499.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64.4 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 451 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 189 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.4 Assigned Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.1 Assigned Fac Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.