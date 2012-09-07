Sep 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Atlas Copco (India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 835 Reaffirmed Atlas Copco (India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Balabhanu Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Elpro International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Elpro International Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Globion India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Globion India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Bills Purchase Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Kineta Global Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Kineta Global Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 23050 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1165 Reaffirmed Namison Powertech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Namison Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Notice of Withdrawal Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Notice of Withdrawal Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Fac PVR Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 620 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1441.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 108.3 Reaffirmed Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ajay Metallics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anand Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Anand Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 41.3 Assigned Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Atlas Copco (India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Atlas Copco (India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Fac Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Elpro International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 155 Assigned Elpro International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46 Assigned Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Globion India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Globion India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 430.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Globion India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Fac Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38768 Reaffirmed Lanco Anpara Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 3500 Reaffirmed Loknete Honourable Hanmantrao Patil Rupee TL CRISIL D 187.4 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust, Vita M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 202.5 Reaffirmed * Fund based Limit from ICICI can be used only for the purpose of depositing earnest money for tenders and can't be availed for working capital funding. M G Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 32.5 Reaffirmed Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Namison Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs 247.5 Million for Working capital Demand Loan and Rs 40.0 Million for Bank Guarantee or Standby Letter of Credit Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 54 Notice of Withdrawal Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Notice of Withdrawal Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 141 Notice of Fac Withdrawal Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac PVR Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed PVR Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 280 Reaffirmed Fac R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 500 Assigned Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1400 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3958.5 Reaffirmed Venketeswar Educational Trust CC CRISIL B+ 29.9 Assigned Venketeswar Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)