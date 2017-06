Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed * Including proposed limit of Rs.50 Million;Including proposed limit of Rs.50 Million Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Fac Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 192.2 Reaffirmed Coperion Ideal Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 210 Suspended * Including a proposed limit of Rs. 10.0 Million. Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 340 Upgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Sales Bill DiscountingCRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 GE Godavari Engineering Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 18 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ GE Godavari Engineering Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 18 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ GE Godavari Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Enterprise International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Enterprise International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned India Nets BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended India Nets LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kennametal India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 # 250 Suspended Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 # 10 Suspended Fac Magnum Equity Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned PTC India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed interchangeable with short term bank facility to the extent of Rs.3.50 Billion PTC India Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3.5 Reaffirmed R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 266.8 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 440 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Discounting Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Assigned Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 16 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Spray Engineering devices Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Spray Engineering devices Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Spray Engineering devices Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 710 Reaffirmed **Rs. 300.00 million interchangeable with letter of credit limit of up to Rs.50.00 million Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Motors Finance Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of these ins Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 32.87 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 19.53 Reaffirmed Fac Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Varahi Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 169.9 Suspended Fac Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 119 Assigned Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 335 Reaffirmed Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 266.6 Reaffirmed Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 551.1 Suspended Coperion Ideal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1010 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3794.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Enterprise International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Enterprise International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Gargo Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed GE Godavari Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB GE Godavari Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB GE Godavari Engineering Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned GE Godavari Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- GE Godavari Engineering Ltd Standby line of CreditCRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- GE Godavari Engineering Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- India Nets CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended *Inclusive of EPC & PCFC India Nets Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 175.7 Suspended Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 16 Suspended Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Institute of Molecular Medicine TL Suspended 120 Suspended J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed K.C. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 153.1 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 320.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D KVR Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended # *Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 140 Suspended Fac # Maharishi Siksha Sansthan TL CRISIL A- 110.3 Suspended R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.6 Reaffirmed Fac R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.4 Reaffirmed Rajeev Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rajeev Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 2.4 Assigned Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 9.9 Assigned Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit upto the limit of 200.0 Million Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2418.2 Reaffirmed Sanginita Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 257 Reaffirmed Saraswati Gum & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Saraswati Gum & Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4 Assigned Fac Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Conveyor Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 88 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Suspended Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 19.9 Suspended Fac Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Spray Engineering devices Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended Spray Engineering devices Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 401 Suspended *Including proposed term loan of Rs.59.7 Million Sri Chandrakantha Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Suchi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Suchi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 96.6 Reaffirmed Fac Suchi Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 570 Reaffirmed *Rs.200.00 million interchangeable with bank guarantee limit Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 2750 Assigned Issue* *The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Motors Finance Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 35000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan # CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.41.78 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.3.45 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 90.75 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 3900 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 445 Reaffirmed Yaaganti Seeds Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended *Includes proposed limit of Rs. 100.00 Million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)