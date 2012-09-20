Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arisudana Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 192 Assigned
*fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ * 8.5 Assigned
* Includes bank guarantee upto Rs.2.0 Million
Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 4470 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 76 Reaffirmed
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 57.5 Upgraded
Discounting### from CRISIL
A2
###Non-LC. Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting
limits
IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL A2+ 42.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
#Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits
IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
**Includes one-time Bank Guarantee of Rs.20.30 Million
IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A2
^ Includes one-time Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million
India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 13.7 Assigned
Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned
Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 1477.4 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Import Credit Loan and Bank Guarantee
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Credit Loan;
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 77.9 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2130 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Buyer's Credit
Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Omega Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed
Omega Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Associates Pvt Ltd
Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ * 325 Assigned
SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Stylam Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Stylam Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 112.7 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aravind Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Arisudana Industries Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
* Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.50 Million
^One way interchangeability with Bill Discounting facility
Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 169 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 108 Assigned
Fac
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.6 Assigned
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.9 Assigned
Fac
Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 112.2 Reaffirmed
Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 27.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed
IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Includes cash credit (book debt) up to Rs.70.00 Million and 50 per cent one-way
interchangeability with export packing credit,Include Cash Credit(Book Debt) up to Rs. 60.00
Million
IM Gears Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
## Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility
IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A- 25 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 297 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 12.75 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B+ 74.5 Assigned
Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
* Includes sub limit for Letter of Credit/Buyer's Credit of Rs. 20.0 Millions
KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan Fac# CRISIL AA+ 5475 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Overdraft, Foreign Bill Discounting, Export Credit Loan, Import Credit
Loan, Purchase Bill Discounting, Sales Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee;
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Limit* CRISIL AA+ 945 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Short term Loan, Foreign Bill Discounting, Export Credit Loan, Import
Credit Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 177.3 Reaffirmed
Mysore Royal Academy Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 6750 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Packing credit foreign currency /Overdraft
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 6204 Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 365 Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 38.1 Reaffirmed
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed
Omega Biotech Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Omega Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Omega Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pashupati Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Associates Pvt Ltd
Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
Fac
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Fac
Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 222.8 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.5 Assigned
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 630.5 Assigned
Fac
Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 735 Assigned
SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
SME Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed
SME Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
SME Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
*Includes Rs.20.0 million sub limit for export packing credit,#Packing credit can be exchanged
with cash credit
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 156.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 282.7 Assigned
Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 41.5 Assigned
Fac
Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D* 185 Assigned
* Cash credit of Rs.170 million includes three sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs. 20
Million and (2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.20 Million and (3)Letter of Credit of Rs.30
Million.
Stylam Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
# Rs. 25million of cash credit is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit /Pre-shipment
Credit in Foreign Currency
Stylam Industries Ltd Corporate Loan^ CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
* Rs.15million is interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Foreign Bill Purchase
Stylam Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 81.3 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
