Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arisudana Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 192 Assigned *fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency BMV Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ * 8.5 Assigned * Includes bank guarantee upto Rs.2.0 Million Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 4470 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 76 Reaffirmed Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 57.5 Upgraded Discounting### from CRISIL A2 ###Non-LC. Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL A2+ 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 #Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 **Includes one-time Bank Guarantee of Rs.20.30 Million IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ^ Includes one-time Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 13.7 Assigned Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 1477.4 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Import Credit Loan and Bank Guarantee LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Credit Loan; Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 77.9 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2130 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Buyer's Credit Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Omega Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Omega Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar and D. Contractors Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ * 325 Assigned SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Stylam Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Stylam Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 112.7 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aravind Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Arisudana Industries Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.50 Million ^One way interchangeability with Bill Discounting facility Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 169 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- BMV Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 108 Assigned Fac BMV Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.6 Assigned Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.9 Assigned Fac Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 112.2 Reaffirmed Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 27.8 Reaffirmed Fac Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Includes cash credit (book debt) up to Rs.70.00 Million and 50 per cent one-way interchangeability with export packing credit,Include Cash Credit(Book Debt) up to Rs. 60.00 Million IM Gears Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ## Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 297 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 12.75 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B+ 74.5 Assigned Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned * Includes sub limit for Letter of Credit/Buyer's Credit of Rs. 20.0 Millions KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan Fac# CRISIL AA+ 5475 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Overdraft, Foreign Bill Discounting, Export Credit Loan, Import Credit Loan, Purchase Bill Discounting, Sales Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee; LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Limit* CRISIL AA+ 945 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Short term Loan, Foreign Bill Discounting, Export Credit Loan, Import Credit Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 177.3 Reaffirmed Mysore Royal Academy Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 6750 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing credit foreign currency /Overdraft Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 6204 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 365 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 38.1 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Omega Biotech Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Omega Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Omega Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Fac Pashupati Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pawar Patkar and D. Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Associates Pvt Ltd Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Fac Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned S R Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 222.8 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.5 Assigned Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 630.5 Assigned Fac Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 735 Assigned SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed SME Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed SME Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed SME Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Fac Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes Rs.20.0 million sub limit for export packing credit,#Packing credit can be exchanged with cash credit Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 156.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Sova Ispat Alloys (Mega Projects) Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 282.7 Assigned Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 41.5 Assigned Fac Sri Vasudeva Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D* 185 Assigned * Cash credit of Rs.170 million includes three sub limits: (1) Export packing credit of Rs. 20 Million and (2) Foreign bills discounting of Rs.20 Million and (3)Letter of Credit of Rs.30 Million. Stylam Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed # Rs. 25million of cash credit is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit /Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency Stylam Industries Ltd Corporate Loan^ CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed * Rs.15million is interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Foreign Bill Purchase Stylam Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 81.3 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.