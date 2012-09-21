Sep 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Anup Malleables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Atlas Exports (India) LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Atmastco Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed City Union Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed E C Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Suspended E C Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended First Blue Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed A1+ Kalyani Forge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 260 Reaffirmed Krishna Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Little Bee Impex CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Little Bee Impex Export Packing Credit*CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 175 Suspended Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Suspended MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Suspended Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Neela Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Suspended New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Suspended NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Nut Products Company Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Nut Products Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Nut Products Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Rani Motors LOC CRISIL A3 18 Suspended SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed United Warehousing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1160 Assigned A.M. International CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Aggarsain Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac Amber Exports (India) Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended * Foreign bill purchase limit can also be used as packing credit facility. Anup Malleables Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.6 Assigned Anup Malleables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Atlas Exports (India) Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended * Foreign bill purchase limit can also be used as packing credit facility. Atmastco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 48 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed BMW Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1360 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- BMW Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 940 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Durg Education and Charitable Society TL CRISIL D 63.1 Assigned E C Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended E C Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 12 Suspended E C Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Suspended Emirates Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1250 Assigned G.R.D.Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB 99 Suspended Harshit Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac Hi Tech Leather Garments Bangalore Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 15.1 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed K.S.M.Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Suspended Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 364.4 Reaffirmed Fac Kalyani Forge Ltd TL CRISIL A- 152.1 Reaffirmed Kareli Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds CRISIL 2000 Assigned AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1230 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds CRISIL 770 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 11% Bonds CRISIL 800 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 6.5% Bonds CRISIL 490 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.35% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.60% Bond CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.5 Assigned Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.1 Assigned Fac Krishna Developers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Fac Krishna Developers CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Little Bee Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 135.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Little Bee Impex WC TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Little Bee Impex TL CRISIL D 32.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Malaxmi Wind Power LT Loan CRISIL B- 479.2 Reaffirmed Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Maxx Mobile Communications Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 212.6 Suspended Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A 1362.8 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 249 Suspended Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 48.9 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 16.1 Reaffirmed Fac Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 67.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Neela Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Neela Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Removed from Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Nekkanti Sugars Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 3150 Assigned New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 700 Suspended NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 476568.4Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 89204.1 Reaffirmed Fac NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed XXVII,XVIII & XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series XX)CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed XIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 23450 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 23600 Reaffirmed Parth Thread Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Parth Thread Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92.8 Assigned Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Rani Motors CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 218 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB+ 382 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed S P Sortex Rice Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed S P Sortex Rice Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.7 Reaffirmed SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Vikranth Publishers CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vikranth Publishers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 