Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4017.8 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 117.2 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Service B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd Foreign Exchange Fac CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Cornelius Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Cornelius Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Bill Purchase Cornelius Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3250 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 1450 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Kunnam Granite Works Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Kunnam Granite Works Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Discounting Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Neeru Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Neeru Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Neeru Enterprises Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned * Interchangable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.20.0 Million Pan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed under LOC Pan International Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Pan International LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pan International Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 355 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Raj Associates BG CRISIL A4 48.5 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27075 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Sitapuram Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 40 Assigned United Ship Breaking Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd CC CRISIL A 730 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Fac B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd TL CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Company Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed Capital Retreat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 220 Assigned Capital Retreat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 230 Assigned Fac Cornelius Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 28.5 Assigned Cornelius Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Darashaw & Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Darashaw & Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 4800 Reaffirmed Darashaw & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Fac Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 430 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Rice & General Mill CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Guru Nanak Rice & General Mill TL CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned Indian Council for International Amity CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Indian Council for International Amity Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 70.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Indian Council for International Amity TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Inox Wind Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed * Cash Credit Limit of Rs.100 Million is the sub-limit of Letter of Credit/Buyer's Credit. Inox Wind Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 1550 Reaffirmed K.D.Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Kems Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Kems Forgings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 93.7 Reaffirmed Kunnam Granite Works WC TL CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 43.3 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BBB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Credit Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 45 Assigned *Includes the Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10.00 Million Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Neeru Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Neeru Enterprises Proposed LTBk Loan FacCRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16.8 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B P.I. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 55.4 Reaffirmed Fac Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills TL CRISIL B+ 54.6 Reaffirmed PVR bluO Entertainment Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 830 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.150.0 Million interchangeable with short-term loan/packing credit/buyers credit/export bill discounting; Includes Rs.520.0 Million interchangeable with packing credit/buyers credit/export bill discounting R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 520 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 447 Reaffirmed Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Raj Associates Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Fac Raj Associates CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL C 14 Assigned Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 6 Assigned Fac Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 71545.2 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 35879.8 Assigned Fac Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53412.5 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.75 billion of cash credit/working capital demand loan facility is interchangeable with bank guarantee facility. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Proposed CC Fac* CRISIL AA 4087.5 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with working capital demand loans Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 41000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Sitapuram Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 1739.8 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1850 Reaffirmed The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 52 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)