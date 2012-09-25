Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1780 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Sales Bill DiscountingCRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Assigned Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed ^ Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit and buyers credit Geo Seafoods LOC and BG* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Kems Auto Components Ltd BG% CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed % Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Kems Auto Components Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment credit in Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bills Purchase/ Foreign Bills discounting /Export Bills Receivable Discounting Kems Auto Components Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Discounting/Export Packing Credit /Pre shipment credit in Foreign Currency Kems Auto Components Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29.3 Reaffirmed Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 2900 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 RMBAY Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned -Discounting RMBAY LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Assigned RMBAY Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned S. S. B. Metal Works BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed S. S. B. Metal Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed S. S. B. Metal Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Southern Steels and Forgings BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Southern Steels and Forgings LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Talakshi Lalji & Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Talakshi Lalji & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Talakshi Lalji & Co. Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Talakshi Lalji & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Service TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully interchangeable TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 24 Assigned * FBP and packing credit limits are interchangible upto Rs. 10.00 Million. Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4 120 Assigned * FBP and packing credit limits are interchangible upto Rs. 10.00 Million. Unique Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.9 Assigned Venture Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Venus Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Venus Industrial Corporation Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Virgo Engineers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned Virgo Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1110 Reaffirmed Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Assigned Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed #Includes Rs.200 million of sublimit for working capital demand loan ACB (India) Ltd BG^ CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Rs.750 million of sublimit for corporate loan ACB (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 970 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 3703 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1279.4 Reaffirmed Fac ACB (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6664.5 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 11654 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 31120 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 183287.3Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 13748.7 Reaffirmed Fac Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 4000 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 12000 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits*CRISIL BBB 3250 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Non Fund Based and working capital facilities Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Fac Amar Hospital TL CRISIL D 260 Assigned Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Fac Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 3 Assigned Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned Fac Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL A 750 Assigned Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 2224 Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Assigned E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2870 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1310.2 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1209.8 Reaffirmed Fac Ganpati Ispat CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Geo Seafoods Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 130 Reassigned Geo Seafoods Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reassigned Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 196 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1641.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hari Krishan & Sons CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Hotel Sukhamaya (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Hotel Sukhamaya (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 86 Assigned Fac Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2.9 Assigned Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 11.3 Assigned Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Assigned Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44.8 Assigned Kems Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Kems Auto Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1320 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 177.5 Reaffirmed Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 192.5 Reaffirmed Fac Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Metal & Scrap Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Punjab Coal Sales CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 399.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 650 Assigned Rajasthan Liquors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed RMBAY Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 9.9 Assigned Fac S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned S. S. B. Metal Works CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed S. S. B. Metal Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Fac Saab Engineering Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Saab Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Saab Engineering LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 80* Assigned * Overall Limit between Cash Credit & Standby Line of Credit should not exceed Rs. 120 Million. Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60* Assigned * Overall Limit between Cash Credit & Standby Line of Credit should not exceed Rs. 120 Million. Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned Fac Sood Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Southern Steels and Forgings CC CRISIL B+ 104 Reaffirmed Sri Panduranga Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Panduranga Rice Mill Adhoc Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sri Panduranga Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Assigned Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Assigned Talakshi Lalji & Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed ^Sub-Limit of Rs.100 Million for Export Packing credit & Foreign Bill Discounting which are fully interchangeable TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 15 Reaffirmed Fac TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Venture Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.6 Assigned Venture Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned Fac Venture Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Venus Industrial Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Vinod Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Virgo Engineers Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting to the extent of Rs.350.0 million Virgo Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 479 Reaffirmed Virgo Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 11 Reaffirmed Fac Virgo Engineers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 240 Reaffirmed Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1240 Assigned Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 72.9 Assigned Fac Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 249.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 