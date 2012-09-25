Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 22, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACB (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1780 Reaffirmed
ACB (India) Ltd Sales Bill DiscountingCRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
ACB (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Assigned
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed
^ Out of which Rs.1.5 billion interchangeable with letter of credit
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing
credit and buyers credit
Geo Seafoods LOC and BG* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned
Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Kems Auto Components Ltd BG% CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
% Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Kems Auto Components Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
# Fully Interchangeable with Pre shipment credit in Foreign Currency/ Foreign Bills Purchase/
Foreign Bills discounting /Export Bills Receivable Discounting
Kems Auto Components Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Discounting/Export Packing Credit /Pre shipment
credit in Foreign Currency
Kems Auto Components Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29.3 Reaffirmed
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 2900 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
RMBAY Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned
-Discounting
RMBAY LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Assigned
RMBAY Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
S. S. B. Metal Works BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
S. S. B. Metal Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
S. S. B. Metal Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed
Southern Steels and Forgings BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Southern Steels and Forgings LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Talakshi Lalji & Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Talakshi Lalji & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Talakshi Lalji & Co. Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Talakshi Lalji & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Service
TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
*Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully interchangeable
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 24 Assigned
* FBP and packing credit limits are interchangible upto Rs. 10.00 Million.
Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
* FBP and packing credit limits are interchangible upto Rs. 10.00 Million.
Unique Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.9 Assigned
Venture Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned
Venus Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Venus Industrial Corporation Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Virgo Engineers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned
Virgo Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1110 Reaffirmed
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Assigned
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACB (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
#Includes Rs.200 million of sublimit for working capital demand loan
ACB (India) Ltd BG^ CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
^ Includes Rs.750 million of sublimit for corporate loan
ACB (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 970 Reaffirmed
ACB (India) Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed
ACB (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 3703 Reaffirmed
ACB (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1279.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
ACB (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6664.5 Reaffirmed
ACB (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 11654 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 31120 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 183287.3Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 13748.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 4000 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 12000 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits*CRISIL BBB 3250 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Non Fund Based and working capital facilities
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Amar Hospital TL CRISIL D 260 Assigned
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned
Fac
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 3 Assigned
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Fac
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL A 750 Assigned
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 2224 Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Assigned
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2870 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1310.2 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1209.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ganpati Ispat CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
Geo Seafoods Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 130 Reassigned
Geo Seafoods Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reassigned
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 196 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1641.4 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Grace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 95 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Hari Krishan & Sons CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
Hotel Sukhamaya (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Hotel Sukhamaya (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 86 Assigned
Fac
Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2.9 Assigned
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 11.3 Assigned
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Assigned
Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44.8 Assigned
Kems Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Kems Auto Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Fac
Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 million
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1320 Reaffirmed
Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 177.5 Reaffirmed
Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 192.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB+ 83.1 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Metal & Scrap Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Punjab Coal Sales CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 399.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BBB+
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 650 Assigned
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed
RMBAY Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 9.9 Assigned
Fac
S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
S. S. B. Metal Works CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
S. S. B. Metal Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed
Fac
Saab Engineering Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Fac
Saab Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Saab Engineering LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 80* Assigned
* Overall Limit between Cash Credit & Standby Line of Credit should not exceed Rs. 120 Million.
Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60* Assigned
* Overall Limit between Cash Credit & Standby Line of Credit should not exceed Rs. 120 Million.
Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned
Fac
Sood Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
Southern Steels and Forgings CC CRISIL B+ 104 Reaffirmed
Sri Panduranga Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sri Panduranga Rice Mill Adhoc Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Sri Panduranga Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Assigned
Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Talakshi Lalji & Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed
^Sub-Limit of Rs.100 Million for Export Packing credit & Foreign Bill Discounting which are
fully interchangeable
TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 15 Reaffirmed
Fac
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Venture Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.6 Assigned
Venture Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned
Fac
Venture Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned
Venus Industrial Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Fac
Vinod Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
Virgo Engineers Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting to the extent of Rs.350.0 million
Virgo Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 479 Reaffirmed
Virgo Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 11 Reaffirmed
Fac
Virgo Engineers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 240 Reaffirmed
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1240 Assigned
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 72.9 Assigned
Fac
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 249.9 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
