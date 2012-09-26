Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Annapurna Constructions & Transmissions Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Annapurna Constructions & Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Behr India Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL A2 217 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 750 Reaffirmed Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r Market-Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 5900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD A1+r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally PP-MLD A1+r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 2380 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd CP CRISIL A2 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Flex Art Foil Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Assigned Hind High Vacuum Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Hind High Vacuum Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LOC# CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd #50% one way inter changeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Limit Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt BG# CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd #50% one way inter changeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Limit Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.90 Billion) Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares & Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares & Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2060 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 0.5 Assigned Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 2.15 Assigned ^ Rs.1150 million fully Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Usance Letter of Credit and Rs.1000 million fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL A1+ 6.8 Assigned (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Sterlite Energy Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL 3650 Assigned (Including CP)* A1+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Annapurna Constructions & Transmissions CC CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned Pvt Ltd Behr India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and bills discounting facility without a sublimit, or with short term loan with a sublimit of Rs.370 Million Behr India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 253 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18.9 Reaffirmed Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Assigned Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 52.7 Assigned Fac Card Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 1500 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL AA- 21000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8740 Reaffirmed Esbee Iron Steel CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Esbee Iron Steel Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 995 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 125 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A+ Flex Art Foil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Flex Art Foil Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 22 Assigned Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 6.8 Assigned Fac Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35.3 Assigned Hind High Vacuum Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hind High Vacuum Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 56.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hind High Vacuum Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 174.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac Janani Tours and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68.5 Assigned Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Kapsons Worldwide TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 6200 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares & Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 108.5 Assigned Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL B+ 13.2 Assigned Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Parv Metal Processing Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 18.3 Assigned Fac Pavan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B 60 Assigned PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency (PCFC) and Export Packing Credit (EPC) PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 99 Reaffirmed Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 51.3 Suspended Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- term CRISIL BB 28.7 Suspended Bk Loan Fac Pragati Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.9 Assigned Pragati Agri Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.5 million of Letter of credit/ bank guarantee and Rs.30 million of Packing Credit limit and foreign bill discounting Pragati Agri Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9.1 Assigned Fac Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30.3 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 69.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sanya Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 202.5 Reaffirmed Sanya Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Sanya Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1650 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sterlite Energy Ltd CC*** CRISIL A 0.6 Assigned *** Fully interchangeable with buyers credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC** CRISIL A 4 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with Usance Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit, with sublimit of Rs.2000 Million of Performance Bank Guarantee, Rs.500 Million of Financial Bank Guarantee, Rs.2500 Million of Revolving Short Term Loan, Rs.2500 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan/ Cash Credit, Rs.2500 Million of Sale/ Purchase Bill/ Invoice Discounting Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL AA+ 10 Assigned Undertaking* (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Surabhi Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 81.60 million. Surabhi Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Trishul Developers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 137.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)