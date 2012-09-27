Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
BLA Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 890 Assigned
Croda Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A2+
Croda Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed short- Term CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL A2+
Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed
Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A2 2000 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2+
Industrial Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 670 Reaffirmed
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
K L Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Leather Tech Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed
Leather Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Leather Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.7 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Export Packing Credit@CRISIL D 285 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6 Assigned
Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Discounting
Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned
Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Foreign bills discounting
Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92 Assigned
Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned
*includes sublimit of Rs.50.00 Million each for Export Packing Credit and Export Bill
Discounting
BLA Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 44 Assigned
Fac
BLA Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 226 Assigned
Croda Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A-
*fully convertible into packing credit, supplier's credit and other fund based facilities
Dada Motors CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned
Dada Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Assigned
Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 359 Reaffirmed
Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed
Hi Grade Shoe CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Hi Grade Shoe LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Hi Grade Shoe LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed
Hi Grade Shoe SME Care Loan CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed
IFFCO - TOKIO General Insurance Company Financial Strength CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed
Limted Rating
Index Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Industrial Associates CC CRISIL BB 117.5 Reaffirmed
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit
J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Bk Loan Fac
K L Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
K L Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 196.5 Reaffirmed
Leather Tech CC CRISIL B- 1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
M N Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 1020 Reaffirmed
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 465.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1218 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
*Rs. 450.00 Million includes packing credit of Rs.400.00 Million
Rs. 100.00 Million fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Discounting and Foreign Bills
Negotiation
Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL D 247 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned
Fac
Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 197 Assigned
Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27 Assigned
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 20.7 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 19.3 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BBB
Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 252.4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 638.1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Shiv Shakti Extractions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with packing credit
Shivom Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Shivom Cotspin Ltd CC CRISILBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shubham Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 880 Assigned
Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)