Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned BLA Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 890 Assigned Croda Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Croda Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed short- Term CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A2+ Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A2 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Industrial Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 670 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed K L Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Leather Tech Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Leather Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Leather Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Oceanic Edibles International Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Export Packing Credit@CRISIL D 285 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6 Assigned Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Discounting Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A3 30 Assigned * Interchangeable with Foreign bills discounting Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92 Assigned Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned *includes sublimit of Rs.50.00 Million each for Export Packing Credit and Export Bill Discounting BLA Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 44 Assigned Fac BLA Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 226 Assigned Croda Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *fully convertible into packing credit, supplier's credit and other fund based facilities Dada Motors CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Dada Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Assigned Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 359 Reaffirmed Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed Hi Grade Shoe CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Hi Grade Shoe LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Hi Grade Shoe LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Hi Grade Shoe SME Care Loan CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed IFFCO - TOKIO General Insurance Company Financial Strength CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed Limted Rating Index Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Industrial Associates CC CRISIL BB 117.5 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd Proposed Long -Term CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac K L Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed K L Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 196.5 Reaffirmed Leather Tech CC CRISIL B- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL B M N Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 1020 Reaffirmed Oceanic Edibles International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 465.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Oceanic Edibles International Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1218 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Rs. 450.00 Million includes packing credit of Rs.400.00 Million Rs. 100.00 Million fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Discounting and Foreign Bills Negotiation Oceanic Edibles International Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL D 247 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Fac Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 197 Assigned Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27 Assigned R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 20.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB S.Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 19.3 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 252.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Saber Paper Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 638.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shiv Shakti Extractions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Shivom Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shivom Cotspin Ltd CC CRISILBB- 60 Reaffirmed Shubham Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 880 Assigned Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 