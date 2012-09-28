Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Apurva India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Suspended Apurva India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 14 Suspended * 100 per cent interchangeable with foreign bill discounting facility AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Discounting Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd BG **^ CRISIL A2 320 Reaffirmed **with 100% inter- flexibility between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. ^ Interchangeable with fund based facilities to the extent of Rs.70.00 Million Centum Industries Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Centum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 285.5 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Assigned Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie Drager Manufacturing Pvt BG CRISIL A3 35 Suspended Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K.T.V. Health Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Assigned K.T.V. Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Nisan Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned * Interchangeable between EPC/ PCFC/FBP/FBD Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit limit of Rs.95 million Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 43 Reaffirmed **includes sub-limit of buyers' credit of Rs.50 million and bank guarantee of Rs.5.5 Million Radnik Exports Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed ^Out of the total PC limit of Rs 275.0 million, the firm is availing a facility of Rs 100.0 million from one of its banker, which includes a ceiling of Rs.60.0 Million for packing credit limit and post shipment credit limit (Bill Discounting) each, with an overall ceiling of Rs.100.0 Million Radnik Exports Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes a ceiling of Rs.60 Million for packing credit limit and post shipment credit limit (Bill Discounting) each, with an overall ceiling of Rs.100 Million. Radnik Exports Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 325 Reaffirmed Discounting Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Rajdhani Crafts LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Rajdhani Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Suspended Raksha TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A3 100 Suspended *Sub-limit of non LC bills for Rs.60.00 Million and sight bills for Rs.5.00 Million SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Suspended SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Sandeep Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Saravana Global Energy Ltd LOC & BG@^ CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended @Includes proposed bank guarantee/letter of credit of Rs.50 Million. ^Bank guarantee and letter of credit are interchangeable. Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Shree Ambha Associates BG CRISIL A3 43 Reaffirmed Shree Ambha Associates LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Soubhagya Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sunfood Corporation Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Sunfood Corporation LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Sunfood Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Varadaraja Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned Vodafone Cellular Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 45.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 14.4475 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 10.0525 Reaffirmed Fac# Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Fac# #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded Ltd Discounting Fac from CRISIL A3 Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 19.8 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 142 Assigned Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Apurva India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 32 Suspended Apurva India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 39 Suspended Fac Apurva India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Suspended Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 11.9 Suspended AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.5 Upgraded Fac from 'CRISIL BB+ Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 52 Assigned Cement International Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.3 Assigned Cement International Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Cement International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.7 Assigned Fac Centum Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit / export packing credit to the extent of Rs.100.00 million Centum Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Centum Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Fac Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimits for packing credit and bills discounting of Rs.50.0 Million each County Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1000 Assigned Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 197.7 Reaffirmed Development Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 36.1 Assigned Fac Development Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.4 Assigned Development Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 63.5 Upgraded Society from CRISIL C Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 29 Assigned Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Stand by Line of CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 415 Reaffirmed Harsha Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Innova Captab CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Joseph Leslie Drager Manufacturing Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed CC CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Projects Pvt Ltd K.T.V. Health Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Krishana Phoschem Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended Krishana Phoschem Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended L. C. Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D L. C. Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B- 12.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lakshmiganapati Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Leo Fasteners LT Loan CRISIL A- 255.9 Assigned Leo Fasteners Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 4.1 Assigned Fac Mas Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Mas Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL D 147.5 Reaffirmed Mas Enterprises Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Letter of Credit Mas Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Mas Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 29.7 Reaffirmed Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1350 Assigned Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Nisan Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Assigned P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.1 Assigned P.N. Pulp & Paper Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned P.N. Pulp & Paper Industries TL CRISIL D 123.6 Assigned Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 135 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan limits of Rs.135 million, letter of credit limit of Rs.60 million and buyer's credit limit of Rs.60 million Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 325 Reaffirmed Fac Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of FCNR (B) of Rs.45 Million Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.3 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 0.2 Reaffirmed Fac Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 133 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of export packing credit of Rs.20 Million Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 16.7 Reaffirmed Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 168 Reaffirmed Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Fac Pristine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned Ltd Fac Pristine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ltd Pristine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ltd R. K. Ganapathi Chettiar CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned R.R. Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Assigned R.R. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Radnik Exports TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Fac SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Suspended SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 56.9 Suspended Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 7.3 Assigned Fac Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B- 712.7 Assigned Sandeep Enterprises CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Saravana Global Energy Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 689.1 Suspended *Includes proposed cash credit facility of Rs.389.1 Million. Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10.9 Suspended Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 980 Suspended Shiv Shakti Exports TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Shivamm Industries CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Shivamm Industries TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Shree Ambha Associates CC CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Soubhagya Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended Soubhagya Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 Million Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 157.5 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 91 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- The Abraham Memorial Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 241.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed Fac Ultra Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 39000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone C Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 56.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone C Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone C Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 30.2 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.