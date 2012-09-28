Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Apurva India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Suspended
Apurva India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 14 Suspended
* 100 per cent interchangeable with foreign bill discounting facility
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 55 Assigned
Discounting
Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed
Centum Electronics Ltd BG **^ CRISIL A2 320 Reaffirmed
**with 100% inter- flexibility between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee.
^ Interchangeable with fund based facilities to the extent of Rs.70.00 Million
Centum Industries Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Centum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 285.5 Reaffirmed
Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Assigned
Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Joseph Leslie Drager Manufacturing Pvt BG CRISIL A3 35 Suspended
Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K.T.V. Health Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Assigned
K.T.V. Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Nisan Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
* Interchangeable between EPC/ PCFC/FBP/FBD
Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit limit of Rs.95 million
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 43 Reaffirmed
**includes sub-limit of buyers' credit of Rs.50 million and bank guarantee of Rs.5.5 Million
Radnik Exports Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed
^Out of the total PC limit of Rs 275.0 million, the firm is availing a facility of Rs 100.0
million from one of its banker, which includes a ceiling of Rs.60.0 Million for packing credit
limit and post shipment credit limit (Bill Discounting) each, with an overall ceiling of
Rs.100.0 Million
Radnik Exports Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
^^ Includes a ceiling of Rs.60 Million for packing credit limit and post shipment credit limit
(Bill Discounting) each, with an overall ceiling of Rs.100 Million.
Radnik Exports Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 325 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Rajdhani Crafts LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Rajdhani Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Suspended
Raksha TPA Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
*Sub-limit of non LC bills for Rs.60.00 Million and sight bills for Rs.5.00 Million
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Suspended
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 90 Suspended
Sandeep Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Saravana Global Energy Ltd LOC & BG@^ CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended
@Includes proposed bank guarantee/letter of credit of Rs.50 Million.
^Bank guarantee and letter of credit are interchangeable.
Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Shree Ambha Associates BG CRISIL A3 43 Reaffirmed
Shree Ambha Associates LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Soubhagya Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sunfood Corporation Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
Sunfood Corporation LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
Sunfood Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Varadaraja Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned
Vodafone Cellular Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 45.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 14.4475 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone
India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 10.0525 Reaffirmed
Fac#
Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone
India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Fac#
#Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone
India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
#Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of
Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A3
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded
Ltd Discounting Fac from
CRISIL A3
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 19.8 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A3
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A3
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 142 Assigned
Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Apurva India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 32 Suspended
Apurva India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 39 Suspended
Fac
Apurva India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Suspended
Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
Aquatech Steelcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 11.9 Suspended
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded
from
'CRISIL BB+
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.5 Upgraded
Fac from
'CRISIL BB+
Bilteek Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 52 Assigned
Cement International Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.3 Assigned
Cement International Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Cement International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.7 Assigned
Fac
Centum Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit / export packing credit to the extent of Rs.100.00 million
Centum Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Centum Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Fac
Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimits for packing credit and bills discounting of Rs.50.0 Million each
County Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1000 Assigned
Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 197.7 Reaffirmed
Development Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 36.1 Assigned
Fac
Development Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.4 Assigned
Development Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned
Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 63.5 Upgraded
Society from
CRISIL C
Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 29 Assigned
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Stand by Line of CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 415 Reaffirmed
Harsha Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Innova Captab CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Joseph Leslie Drager Manufacturing Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended
Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed CC CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Projects Pvt Ltd
K.T.V. Health Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Kothari Waspap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Krishana Phoschem Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended
Krishana Phoschem Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
L. C. Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
L. C. Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B- 12.9 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Lakshmiganapati Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Leo Fasteners LT Loan CRISIL A- 255.9 Assigned
Leo Fasteners Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 4.1 Assigned
Fac
Mas Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Mas Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL D 147.5 Reaffirmed
Mas Enterprises Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Letter of Credit
Mas Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed
Mas Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 29.7 Reaffirmed
Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1350 Assigned
Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Nisan Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Assigned
P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.1 Assigned
P.N. Pulp & Paper Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
P.N. Pulp & Paper Industries TL CRISIL D 123.6 Assigned
Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 135 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan limits of Rs.135 million, letter of credit
limit of Rs.60 million and buyer's credit limit of Rs.60 million
Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed
Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 325 Reaffirmed
Fac
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of FCNR (B) of Rs.45 Million
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.3 Reaffirmed
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 0.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 133 Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of export packing credit of Rs.20 Million
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 16.7 Reaffirmed
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 168 Reaffirmed
Precision UPVC Moulders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pristine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Pristine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Ltd
Pristine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Ltd
R. K. Ganapathi Chettiar CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
R.R. Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Assigned
R.R. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Radnik Exports TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned
Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Fac
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Suspended
SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 56.9 Suspended
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 7.3 Assigned
Fac
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B- 712.7 Assigned
Sandeep Enterprises CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Saravana Global Energy Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 689.1 Suspended
*Includes proposed cash credit facility of Rs.389.1 Million.
Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10.9 Suspended
Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 980 Suspended
Shiv Shakti Exports TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Shivamm Industries CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Shivamm Industries TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Shree Ambha Associates CC CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Soubhagya Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended
Soubhagya Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 Million
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 157.5 Reaffirmed
Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 91 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
The Abraham Memorial Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 241.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ultra Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 39000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone C
Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 56.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone C
Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone C
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 30.2 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL BBB-
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
