Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Cotspin India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed A One Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs.50.00 million Abhinav Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 63 Suspended Ltd Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended Ltd AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 58.6 Reaffirmed Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 398.5* Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Rs.80 Million of Letter of Credit Arjun Technologies (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Arjun Technologies (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 280 Suspended Billets Elektro Werke Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72 Suspended Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 78 Suspended C. J. Shah & Co. LOC CRISIL A2+ 5950* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs.1250 Million Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 2900 Reaffirmed (SO) *Guaranteed by Tata Power Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed EPP Composites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 139.2 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd International Conveyors Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 250 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Jet Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Katni Tile Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Krishi Rasayan BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Rs.3.0 Million as overdraft against export bills Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Mahakoshal Potteries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 20 Downgraded A3+Notice from CRISIL of withdrawal A2 Meenu Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Meenu Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100* #Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee/Foreign Bank Guarantee of Rs.100 Million Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Shree Parasnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Shree Parasnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Tamboli Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Tamboli Castings Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 55.2 Suspended Tamboli Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Tamboli Castings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 26.8 Suspended The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 31250 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed (Includes CP) Transnational LOC CRISIL A4 62 Assigned Vandanaa Energy & Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended Vandanaa Energy & Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Venktashwar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Cotspin India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed A B Cotspin India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Reaffirmed A One Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned A One Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned A One Steels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL B 54.3 Assigned Abhinav Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Abhinav Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Fac Abhinav Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1250 Suspended Aditi Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Aditi Industries TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Aditya Polymers & Chemicals (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Ltd AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 16.5 Reaffirmed Arjun Technologies (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arjun Technologies (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arjun Technologies (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 27 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Asian Earthmovers CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 161.6 Assigned Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 330.9 Assigned Fac Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 430 Suspended Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Billets Elektro Werke Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Fac Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Fac Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 58500 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 4800 Reaffirmed (SO) Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Creamline Dairy Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed EPP Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed EPP Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 610 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with the packing credit and buyer's credit Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.220 Million Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.300 Million Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of fund based facility of Rs.200 Million Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3682 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 93 Reaffirmed Fac Federal Brands Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 93 Reaffirmed Fac Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Cash Collateral - 22.5 Assigned (Ponoos IFMR Capital 2012) Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- 196.4 Assigned (Ponoos IFMR Capital 2012) (Principal) (SO) Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB+ 21.8 Assigned (Ponoos IFMR Capital 2012) (Principal) (SO) Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 33 Suspended Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12 Suspended Fac Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 15250 Assigned Ltd Issue Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 4000 Withdrawn Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 1144930 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 34750 Reaffirmed Ltd International Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal International Conveyors Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Janki Dass Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed *Full inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Packing Credit limits Janki Dass Rice Mills Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed *Full inter-changeability between Cash Credit and Packing Credit limits Jet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Jet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 220 Suspended Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 6700 Assigned Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 500 Assigned Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 850 Assigned K. K. Cotex CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended Katni Tile Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Katni Tile Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kavya Build-Con Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kokila Cotton Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Kokila Cotton Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Fac Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Mahakoshal Potteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 37 Downgraded Notice of from CRISIL withdrawal BBB+ Mahakoshal Potteries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 3.7 Downgraded Notice of from CRISIL withdrawal BBB+ Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Maharashtra Cricket Association TL CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed Manish International Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL B- 29.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting Manish International Export Packing Credit CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Manish International Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 5.5 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 #Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 #Reaffirmed Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Shree Parasnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 930 Reaffirmed Shree Parasnath Re-Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 321.9 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Synpack Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tamboli Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Suspended Tamboli Castings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 43 Suspended Tamboli Castings Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 9.2 Suspended The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2100 Assigned The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCDs CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 22000* Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2012 The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC and WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 15350 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6900 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Fac Thermopads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 280 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Transnational CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Vandanaa Energy & Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Vandanaa Energy & Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4 Suspended Fac Vandanaa Energy & Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1343.5 Suspended Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Venktashwar Enterprises TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Win Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned Win Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)