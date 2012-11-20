Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL^# CRISIL A2 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^Comprising Buyers Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee, # Sublimit of Rs.100 Million of Pre-shipment/Post Shipment Credit/ Bank overdraft/ cash credit limit Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 45.6 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeability of Rs. 2.50 Million from Inland Letter of Credit /Foreign Letter of Credit / to Inland Bank Guarantee D.A.R. Paradise Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Digi Drives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Digi Drives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Eftec Shroff (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Suspended Eftec Shroff (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Suspended Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd LOC/Bk Guarnatee CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Expotec International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Expotec International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 513 Suspended KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended MAF Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Malwi Ship Breaking Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned MMS Steel & Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MMS Steel & Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Najeem Cashew Industries Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Najeem Cashew Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 282 Assigned Prime Gold International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R F Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.2 Reaffirmed Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 57 Assigned Fac Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 185 Assigned Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Snowtex Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Snowtex Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Super Craft Foundry BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Surya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed (Includes CP) TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 320 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 565 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 330 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LOC * CRISIL A2+ # 140 -*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Fac Titanium Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 1240 Reaffirmed Fac V R Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned V R Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.2 Assigned Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed *Includes Sublimit of FBP/FBD Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Fac Vishwanath Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 1070 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Interchangeability of Rs.200 million from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit for ICICI Bank Vishwanath Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL* CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Comprising of Pre - shipment / Post shipment Credit / Cash Credit / Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Bank Guarantee A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 48 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Infrastructure & Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Fac Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45.6 Assigned Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Assigned Fac Avantika-GHRA (JV) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 49.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability of Rs. 2.50 Million from Cash Credit (Hyp) to Export Packing Credit. Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 103.4 Reaffirmed D.A.R. Paradise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed D.A.R. Paradise Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac Deccan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Digi Drives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Digi Drives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Eftec Shroff (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Suspended Eftec Shroff (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 90 Suspended Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Fac Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Euro Safety Footwear (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 1.6 Suspended GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BBB- IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 187.3 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 227.7 Reaffirmed Fac Jay Mahesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Jay Mahesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1200 Suspended Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 72 Suspended Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Fac KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 29.5 Suspended Krishna Poultry Tex Mill India (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 91.8 Suspended Lalkuan Stone Crushers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Lalkuan Stone Crushers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Lalkuan Stone Crushers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lalkuan Stone Crushers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Fac Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 540 Suspended Malwi Ship Breaking Company CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Mansa Devi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Mansa Devi Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.4 Reaffirmed Fac Mansa Devi Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5^ Assigned ^Includes a sub limit for Rs 72.5 Million for Foreign Currency bank account Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40.0* Assigned *Includes a sub limit for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit Foreign Currency /Export Bill Recievable/Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Currency bank account for Rs 20 Million MMS Steel & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB MMS Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Multidesigns Infraworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Najeem Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Orient Bell Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 95 Assigned Orient Bell Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Orient Bell Ltd CC *# CRISIL BBB+ 927.5 Assigned *Rs.260 million interchangeable between Working capital demand Loan, #Rs.335 million interchangeable between FCNR Demand Loan and Working capital demand Loan Orient Bell Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 389.6 Assigned Fac Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 650.9 Assigned Prime Gold International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 225 Reaffirmed Prime Gold International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Fac Prime Gold International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed R F Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 131.8 Reaffirmed Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B 83 Assigned Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B 280* Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.50 million for export packing credit/foreign packing credit/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill purchase for Rs.135 million of cash credit and Rs.20 million for export packing credit /foreign bill discounting/foreign bill purchase for Rs.65 million of cash credit. S S D Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned S S D Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.8 Assigned Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Sharad Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shreeji Power and Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Shreeji Power and Insulators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shreeji Power and Insulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Sirius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Snowtex Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.1 Assigned Southern Agro Engine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Super Craft Foundry CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Super Craft Foundry Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Super Craft Foundry Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 164.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14.7 Assigned Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 25.3 Assigned Fac Surya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 440 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting up to Rs.300million Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+# 650 Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB+# 877.9 Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Titanium Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac V R Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 238.5 Assigned V R Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 11.3 Assigned V R Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishwanath Projects Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishwanath Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 44.6 Assigned Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Assigned Vivekananda Paddy Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)