Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 - Alchem International Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 245 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Alchem International Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2+ 52 Reaffirmed Amrut Distilleries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Suspended Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1310 Reaffirmed Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Coppice Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Dadiji Steels Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Delight Dairy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Durovalves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22.5 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with buyers credit Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed EDAC Engineering Ltd BG*** CRISIL A3 1550 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 ***Rs. 1300.00 Million includes a sublimit of Rs. 400.00 Million for Letter of Credit Eppeltone Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Eppeltone Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit upto Rs.10.0 million Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed (EPC)^ ^ Foreign Bill Discounting/ Foreign Bill Purchase are Sub Limit of EPC Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed G-One Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 41 Assigned Fac Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd Export Packing credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned; Suspension revoked Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned; Suspension revoked Hillwood Imports & Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Suspension revoked Homemaker Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Josco Fashion Jewellers ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 JVR Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.30.0 Million Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC# CRISIL A4 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D # Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs. 50.0 Million Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 2.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 83 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik BG CRISIL A2+ 110 Suspended Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mondal Cold Storage BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Suspended National Plasto Moulding BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D R. L. Khanna & Co. (Overseas) Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned *Interchangeable up to Rs.30 million R. L. Khanna & Co. (Overseas) Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Assigned *Interchangeable up to Rs.30 million Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ramraj Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Assigned Ramraj Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.8 Reaffirmed Shreem Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1500 Suspended Shreem Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 650 Suspended Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1000* Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit The Josco Fashion Jewellers ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Medical Mission The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 407.5 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1683.5 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable completely with buyers credit and also interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.600 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1 800 Reaffirmed Discounting Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 140 - * Interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 60 Million with Bank Guarantee Alchem International Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with export packing credit/foreign bill purchase (FBP)/foreign bill discounting (FBD) up to Rs.60.0 Million Alchem International Ltd Export Packing Credit!CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed ! Aggregate of Cash credit, Working Capital Demand Loan , Usance Letter of Credit, Pre Shipment Lines not to exceed Rs.70 million. Alchem International Ltd Export Packing Credit&CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Working Capital Demand Loan and Usance Letter of Credit to extent of Rs 20 million Alchem International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 358.6 Reaffirmed Fac Alchem International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 98.7 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Amrut Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Aura Paper Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 2950 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 9550 Reaffirmed Bansal Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bansal Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Fac Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 77 Suspended Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Suspended Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 490 Reaffirmed Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Bhola Nath Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 42 Assigned Bhola Nath Rakesh Kumar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 18.2 Assigned Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.7 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.3 Reaffirmed Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dadiji Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 57.4 Suspended *Includes proposed limit of Rs.7.4 million Dadiji Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.1 Suspended Damy Royal Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Damy Royal Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 400 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Delight Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency to the extent of Rs.100 million Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 36.1 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Fac EDAC Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ EDAC Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ EDAC Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes Rs10.00 Million sublimit for cash credit ** Includes a sublimit of Rs.400.00 million for letter of credit Eppeltone Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Farmgate Agro Milch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Fac Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 342.3 Reaffirmed Fac Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed G-One Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed G-One Agro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 88.1 Reaffirmed Graphtech Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Harshna Fruits CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Heart Care Institute & Research Center TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended (Indore) Pvt Ltd Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned; Suspension revoked Hillwood Imports & Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Suspension revoked Homemaker Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 17088 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ING Vysya Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 183.5 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.5 Reaffirmed Fac Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ JVR Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300* Reaffirmed *Fungible with Export Packing Credit/Packing credit Foreign Currency/ Export Bill Purchase up to Rs.50.0 Million. Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac Kalinga Jute Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kalinga Jute Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30.5 Reaffirmed Fac Kalinga Jute Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.3 Reaffirmed Kamal CED Solutions LLP CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kamal CED Solutions LLP TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kapil Plastic Industries BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Kapil Plastic Industries CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Kapil Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Kapil Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.2 Suspended Fac Kapil Plastic Industries TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Fac Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 487.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Kundlas Loh Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Rice & Dall Mills CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Lakshmi Rice & Dall Mills Rupee TL CRISIL D 2.2 Suspended Mahavir Steel Inds. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Suspended Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 90 Suspended Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 21.5 Suspended Fac Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik TL CRISIL A- 238.5 Suspended Master (India) Brewing Co. CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned Master (India) Brewing Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 270 Assigned Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 199 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mondal Cold Storage CC CRISIL BB 145.8 Suspended Mondal Cold Storage TL CRISIL BB 25.2 Suspended Mondal Cold Storage WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 14.8 Suspended National Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed National Plasto Moulding Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.2 Reaffirmed Fac National Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL BBB- 88.5 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 21.3 Reaffirmed Fac National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pilania Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Upgraded from CRISIL D Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Punjab National Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Radical Bio-Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radical Bio-Organics Ltd TL CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 85.1 Assigned Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed Fac Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Reaffirmed Ramraj Industries TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ramraj Industries CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Rana Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Samira Realty Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 76.5 Reaffirmed Samira Realty Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 103.5 Reaffirmed Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 178 Assigned Fac Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 179.5 Assigned Satia Synthetics Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Satia Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Suspended Satia Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 170 Suspended Satia Synthetics Ltd TL CRISIL D 468.1 Suspended Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Iron & Steel Company Pvt TL CRISIL D 22.8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shree Balaji Iron & Steel Company Pvt CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shree Balaji Iron & Steel Company Pvt LOC CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Shree Hari Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B 76.7 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Shreem Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 425 Suspended Sivagamy Traders CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Sivagamy Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Industries Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Industries Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Assigned Industries Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 49000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 80000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd NCDs * CRISIL 42000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) * Guarantee from SBI for NCD Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes a sub-limit of Rs.40 Million towards letter of credit Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed The Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Medical Mission The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Rupee TL CRISIL B 308.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 225.5 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan* CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed *50 per cent interchangeable with cash credit Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 777.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, and Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.50 Million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2853.6 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, and Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.50 Million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 292 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 27 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)