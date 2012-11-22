Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Autodecor Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 60 Suspended ^ interchangeable with Rs.5.0 million bank guarantee Autodecor Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 15 Suspended Cello International Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended Cello International Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Cello International Pvt. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 82.5 Suspended Century Aluminium Manufacturing Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Century Aluminium Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC **^^ CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended **Includes Rs.100 millions interchangeable from LC to BG.^^Includes Rs.40 millions interchangeable from LC to BG, and Rs.40 millions interchangeable from LC to Buyer's Credit Chandri Papers & Allied Products Pvt. LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Ltd Dabur India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 7 Reaffirmed Friends Auto (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Suspended Friends Auto (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 7.5 Suspended Friends Auto (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Suspended Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Fully Interchangeable with packing credit/foreign currency bill discounting/foreign currency bill purchase Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed **Includes foreign letter of credit of Rs.50.0 million and inland letter of credit of Rs.10.0 million Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed #Fully Interchangeable with foreign currency bill discounting/foreign currency bill purchase Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Gold Star Centoquattro Jewellery Pvt LtdExport Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Gold Star Centoquattro Jewellery Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Greetings Knit Wears Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Greetings Knit Wears BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Assigned Greetings Knit Wears Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Discounting Hartex Rubber Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Hartex Rubber Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal Pipe Centre BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal Pipe Centre LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Jawandsons Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 265 Reaffirmed Jawandsons LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kalva Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Purchase** ** Inter changeability of Rs. 20.0 million exists between EPC and FBP. KRM Tyres Foreign Bills Payable CRISIL A4 1 Assigned KRM Tyres BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned KRM Tyres LOC CRISIL A4 130 Assigned M. E. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Manoj Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Nutek India Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * Includes sub limit of letter of credit of Rs. 10.0 million P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300$ Assigned $ Includes a sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million. for Letter of Credit Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 # Assigned # Includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 Million. for Letter of Credit Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Supreme Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Suttatti Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 50 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Trisons Im LOC& CRISIL A3+ 50 Reassigned & Fully interchangeable with Buyer's credit Ubitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Zamindara Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Autodecor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Autodecor Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 73 Suspended Backbone Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL D 900 Suspended * Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.101.00 million Backbone Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Backbone Projects Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Bertelsmann Marketing Services India Overdraft Fac CRISIL 400* Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd AA(SO) *Completely interchangeable among short-term loan, letter of credit, and issuance of guarantees Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 7.76 Assigned Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 13.58 Assigned Fac Century Aluminium Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC *@#^ CRISIL BB 250 Suspended *Includes Rs.80 millions interchangeable from Fund based limit to FCNRB, Rs.50 millions interchangeable from Fund based to non fund based limit & Buyer's credit, and a sub limit for bill discounting of Rs.50 millions from Cash Credit Limits.# Includes Rs.40 millions interchangeable from Fund based to non fund based limit & Buyer's credit , and a sub limit for bill discounting of Rs.40 millions from Cash Credit Limits.^ Includes a sub limit for bill discounting of Rs.30 millions from Cash Credit Limits.@ Includes a Sub Limit for Post Shipment Export Credit and Sub Limit for Pre Shipment Export Credit of Rs.12.5 million each, Rs.40 million interchangeable from Fund based to non fund based limit & Buyer's credit, and a sub limit for bill discounting of Rs.4.40 million from Cash Credit Limits. Century Aluminium Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 13 Suspended Fac Century Aluminium Manufacturing Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17 Suspended Credit *@ *Includes Rs.80 millions interchangeable from Fund based limit to FCNRB, Rs.50 millions interchangeable from Fund based to non fund based limit & Buyer's credit, and a sub limit for bill discounting of Rs.50 millions from Cash Credit Limits.@ Includes a Sub Limit for Post Shipment Export Credit and Sub Limit for Pre Shipment Export Credit of Rs.12.5 million each, Rs.40 million interchangeable from Fund based to non fund based limit & Buyer's credit, and a sub limit for bill discounting of Rs.4.40 million from Cash Credit Limits. Chamunda Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Chamunda Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Chamunda Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 1.5 Assigned Chandri Papers & Allied Products Pvt. CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Ltd Chandri Papers & Allied Products Pvt. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Ltd Fac Dabur India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit, cash credit (book debt), drawee bill, packing credit, bill discounting, and post-shipment credit facilities Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed DSP Blackrock Investment Managers Pvt Income Opportunities CRISIL - Ltd Fund AAAmfs Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 24.3 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 18.7 Reaffirmed Fac Espee Kumaran Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Espee Kumaran Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Esveegee Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Esveegee Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 264.3 Assigned Esveegee Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5.7 Assigned Fac Friends Auto (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended Friends Auto (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended Fac G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.7 Assigned G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Assigned G B Chowdhury Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 61.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 193.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 104.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 148.5 Reaffirmed Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 401.5 Reaffirmed Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 43.1 Reaffirmed Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 349.7 Reaffirmed Fac Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Fac Greetings Knit Wears LT Loan CRISIL B+ 23.9 Assigned Hartex Rubber Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Hartex Tubes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.5.0 Million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.0 Million Heavy Metal Pipe Centre CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Jawandsons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned K.S.R. Seeds LT Loan CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kalva Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended * Includes a metal gold sub limit of Rs. 17.50 million. Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Suspended KRM Tyres Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 14.6 Assigned Fac KRM Tyres CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned KRM Tyres Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 30 Assigned KRM Tyres TL CRISIL B- 22.4 Assigned KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.3 Assigned KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 26.7 Assigned Fac M. E. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Diamond Gallery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Assigned Manoj Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL A 312.5 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC# CRISIL A 42 Reaffirmed # Short-Term Loan sub limit of up to Rs.24 Million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs.200 Million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A 98 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 46.8 Reaffirmed Northern Gold Collections LLP CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Nutek India Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Relcon Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 50* Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million. for Cash Credit Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Fac Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Samay Project Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Upgraded from CRISIL C Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 126.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL C Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 280.8 Upgraded from CRISIL C Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Siddhardha Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India LT Loan CRISIL D 76 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India BG CRISIL D 4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 335.8 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 844.2 Reaffirmed Fac Supreme Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50 million for Inland letter of credit and bank guarantee (interchangeable with each other) Supreme Alloys Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Supreme Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Supreme Alloys Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Suttatti Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Suttatti Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 211.5 Suspended Fac Suttatti Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 93.5 Suspended Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Ltd Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50.8 Suspended Ltd Three-M-Paper Manufacturing Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.2 Suspended Ltd Fac Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Fac Trisons Im CC% CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed % Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Buyer's credit Credit Trisons Im Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Fac Trisons Im CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ubitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Fac Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Zamindara Timber Traders CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 