Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd ST Debt including CP CRISIL A1 3000 Assigned Programme (Enhanced from Rs.2 billion) A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Assigned B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Doshion Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 2010 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 370 Withdrawal *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd CP CRISIL A2 1200 Reaffirmed Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit of Rs. 1.0 Million Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit of Rs. 1.0 Million Gondwana Engineers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are fully inter-changeable Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Bill CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Purchase-Discounting Fac* *Interchangeable with Short Term Advance Limit Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland Guarantees CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.200 million Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 90 Reaffirmed High Breetd Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Negotiation High Breetd Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned India Pistons Ltd Letter Of Guarantee* CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 37 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 India Pistons Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A2 315 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Includes Rs.260 million Working Capital Demand Loan/Commercial Paper ION Exchange India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2680 Assigned ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 120 Assigned Fac Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 61 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Includes Project Specific Bank Guarantee of Rs.46 million K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 169 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Fac Mahabir Techno Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed MEL Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 31.9 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Nucleus Satellite Communications BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Madras) Pvt Ltd Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 332 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Radiant Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Radiant Exports Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 36 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rashmi Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 472 Suspended Rashmi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Suspended Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1900 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Satvik Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Shabina Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75* Assigned *Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase Shabina Foods Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shabina Foods Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 10.6 Assigned Shanti Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Thomson Press India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 550* Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.100.00 million Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Assigned A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 5150 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3741.5 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 9408.5 Reaffirmed Fac A. U. Financiers India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.4 Assigned Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Aryan Residency Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Assigned ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 36 Assigned ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19 Assigned B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29.2 Assigned B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Fac Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Doshion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 187 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Doshion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1030 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Eldee Motors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan - 125 Withdrawal Fac Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 995 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37 Reaffirmed Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Falcon Electro-Tek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 38 Reaffirmed Fac Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 31.3 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gondwana Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 229 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed *Includes export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/export bill discounting/export bill discounting in rupee sublimit of Rs.135 million, includes vendor finance sublimit of Rs.100 million Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 392.4 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of export packing credit to the extent of Rs.30 million, interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.80 million Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Hari Darshan Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Hari Darshan Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 180* Assigned * long term facility Hari Darshan Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 450 * Assigned * long term facility/ # Includes the sublimit for Export Pre-Finance of Rs.450.0 million High Breetd Fashions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Fac India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 572.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd Intercraft Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned ION Exchange India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Assigned ION Exchange India Ltd BG CRISIL A- 100 Assigned J.N. Sons CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jasch Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed * Includes an EPC limits of Rs.20 Million within cash credit limits Jasch Industries Ltd Stand by Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 59.3 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 16.4 Reaffirmed JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes Project Specific JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- JK Surface Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 21.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.15.0 million Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Mahabir Techno Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Mahabir Techno Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Mahabir Techno Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Fac MEL Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 3690 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA+ - Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 24980 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1186.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 283.3 Reaffirmed Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC demand Loan CRISIL D 183.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 308.8 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 29.2 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 74.8 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 420.6 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 352.9 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nucleus Satellite Communications CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Madras) Pvt Ltd P. J. Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45^ Assigned Discounting ^Interchangeable with PC to the tune of Rs15.0 million P. J. Exports LOC CRISIL B+ 30* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 642 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Partap Industrial Products CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Partap Industrial Products TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned PSB Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned PSB Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned PSB Manufacturing Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 82 Assigned Fac Radiant Exports Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 32.6 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rashmi Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1705 Suspended Rashmi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1045 Suspended Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 118.8 Suspended Fac Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 481.2 Suspended Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 2100 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Satvik Enterprises Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Self Store TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Self Store CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Self Store Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Shabina Foods TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned Shanti Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Limite CC CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Limite TL CRISIL D 23 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Limite BG CRISIL D 173 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Limite LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed State Bank of Patiala Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank of Patiala Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Issue Supreme Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL D 96 Assigned The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Assigned The Sobana Offset Printers TL CRISIL D 57.5 Assigned The Sobana Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 6 Assigned The Sobana Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 6 Assigned The Sobana Offset Printers Bill Discounting CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned Thomson Press India) Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 810 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 830 Reaffirmed Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Fac Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit/ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Bill Discounting of Rs.300.00 million Tropicana Liquid Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Trupti Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Trupti Automotives LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Vacmet India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vacmet India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vacmet India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1010 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32 Assigned Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 112 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)