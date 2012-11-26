Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A2 29.7 Reaffirmed Aero Club Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 83.8 Reaffirmed Aero Club LOC CRISIL A2 698 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Apollo Tyres Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc LOC CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Bharat Dynamics Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1 Assigned Bharat Dynamics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.1 Assigned Bharat Dynamics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 3 Assigned Bhima Jewellers LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Binjusaria Metal Box Company LOC CRISIL A4 207 Reaffirmed Capricorn Oils Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Capricorn Oils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Descon Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Electro Teknica Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Electro Teknica Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Global Power Systems LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Global Power Systems BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 190 Reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 26502 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60.5 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 301 - Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit^ CRISIL A4+ 53 Assigned ^Includes a sub limit of Rs 13.0 Million for Bank Guarantee Rabo India Finance Ltd Intraday Limit CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rabo India Finance Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A2 643.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Discounting S. K. Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Shambhulal A Shah & Company Factoring/ Forfaiting CRISIL A4+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Siddhartha Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Texmo Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed The New Ball Bearing Company BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 948 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.3 Assigned Aero Club CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Aero Club Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Aero Club Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Aero Club TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed All India Society for Electronics & TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Computer Technology Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc TL CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Atul Resorts & Hospitality India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 800 Assigned B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.9 Assigned B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 58.1 Assigned Fac Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Assigned Bhima Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 850 Assigned Binjusaria Metal Box Company CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL C Brahmaputra Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Brahmaputra Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 29.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Capricorn Oils Ltd CC* CRISIL C 45 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Rs.15.0 million against Book Debt Classic Papers TL CRISIL D 28 Assigned Classic Papers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 15 Assigned Fac Classic Papers CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Classic Papers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Assigned Descon Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2870 Assigned Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Fac Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Eastern Media Ltd CC* CRISIL D 105 Reaffirmed *includes Standby Line of Credit Rs. 5.00 million Eastern Media Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Eastern Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Electro Teknica Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 215 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs. 130 million for Export packing credit (EPC)/foreign bill discounting (FBD). State bank of India has sanctioned both way inter-changeabilit Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 116 Reaffirmed # includes sublimit of Rs. 75 million for Export packing credit (EPC)/foreign bill discounting (FBD). Bank of Baroda has sanctioned both way inter-changeability betw Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC& CRISIL BB- 89 Reaffirmed & Includes sublimit of Rs. 55 million for Export packing credit (EPC)/foreign bill discounting (FBD).State bank of Patiala has sanctioned both way inter-changeabilit Ganga Acrowools Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 935 Reaffirmed Ganga Acrowools Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Global Power Systems CC CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed Global Power Systems Proposed Long- Term CRISIL C 35 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 76 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28.6 Reaffirmed J S Designer Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned J S Designer Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Assigned J S Designer Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL D 20 Assigned J S Designer Ltd Export Packing Credit^CRISIL D 600 Assigned ^ Rs.450 million includes the inner limit of 370 million for Export Packing Credit J S Designer Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 400 Assigned Discounting* * Includes the inner limit of 330 million for Export Packing Credit Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Star JFSKMB Nov 2012- CRISIL 150.7 Assigned Series A1 PTCs A+(SO) %& %The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. did not participate in the rating exercise; &Series A1 PTCs are Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Star JFSKMB Nov 2012- CRISIL 16.7 Assigned Series A2 PTCs BB+(SO) %& %The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. did not participate in the rating exercise; &Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis; there is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure) Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 28 Reaffirmed Fac Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned K. K. Tex Enterprises TL CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned K. K. Tex Enterprises CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned K. K. Tex Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3760 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft. Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Advance Against CRISIL AA 1010 Reaffirmed Retention Money Modern Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Modern Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Narsingh Ispat Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Sub Limit of Rs.50 Million as Letter of Credit Narsingh Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Narsingh Ispat Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed **Sub Limit of Rs.50 Million as Letter of Credit Narsingh Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Netwing Technologies Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 192 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs 145.0 Million. Netwing Technologies Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 957 - * *Includes sub limit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.50 Million Orient Bell Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 548 - Fac Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 554 - Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2300 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94 Assigned Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3.6 Assigned Fac Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 96.2 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs 66.0 Million R.Piyarelall Import & Export Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BB R.Piyarelall Import & Export Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rabo India Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Revive Realty Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 237.5 Reaffirmed Revive Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Fac Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 706.5 Reaffirmed Ronix Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Ronix Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Fac S. K. Construction CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Sangamner -Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Sangamner -Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shambhulal A Shah & Company CC CRISIL BB 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shambhulal A Shah & Company WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Fac Siddhartha Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sikkim Breweries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Sundaram Steels CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 million for Cash Credit- Book Debts Sundaram Steels TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Super Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Super Global Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 144 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries LT Loan CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries Proposed TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed The New Ball Bearing Company CC CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed U.K. Cement Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 520 Assigned Fac V.N.M.S. Ayyachamy Nadar & Bros CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Fac Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 212.5 Reaffirmed Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac Zuberi Fibres Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 375 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.