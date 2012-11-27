Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Aurofood Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4910 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed Bharat Integrated Technical Services BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Captain Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Captain Polyplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 955 Reaffirmed Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 1030 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Interchangeable from LC to BG to the extent of 50% Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Gabriel India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Gupta Metal Sheets Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 199.1 Suspended ** Includes a sub limit of Letter of Credit for Rs.105.0 Million. Hi -Tech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended HST Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.100 Billion) Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed MESO Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Model Exims Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 280 Suspended Fac Nutech Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Paras Industries Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed * includes Rs.2 Million loan against duty drawback Paras Industries Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Credit Pee Vee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Platina Real Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed POSCO- India Pune Processing Center Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 4640 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A1+ Prathmesh Construction BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd R B A Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 580 Assigned Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 91 Assigned Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned SPB Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Fac Aurofood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Aurofood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.9 Suspended Aurofood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.1 Suspended Fac B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 275 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction Company (Bombay) TL** CRISIL B- 121.1 Assigned **Includes a sublimit of Rs.23.00 million. for Letter of Credit Bharat Construction Company (Bombay) CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Bharat Construction Company (Bombay) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 48.9 Assigned Fac Bharat Integrated Technical Services CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharat Integrated Technical Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Fac Bhuwaneshwar Refineries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Bright Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 186 Reaffirmed Captain Polyplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 297 Reaffirmed Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 188 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 271.5 Assigned Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 188.5 Assigned Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Fac Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20* Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting *Non Letter of Credit Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL D 10^ Assigned Ltd Discounting ^Letter of Credit Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Ltd Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 2.1 Assigned Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyer's credit Gabriel India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 210.1 Reaffirmed Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 405.6 Assigned Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 300.4 Assigned Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 236.8 Assigned Fac Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 332 Assigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 51.5 Assigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 198 Assigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 298.5 Assigned Fac Gupta Metal Sheets Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 200 Suspended * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan &WCDL-FCNRB and includes a sub limit for Invoice Discounting limit for Rs.10.0 Million. Gupta Metal Sheets Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 18 Suspended Gupta Metal Sheets Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 12.9 Suspended Hi -Tech Construction CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Inani Marbles and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 9 Suspended Inani Marbles and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL D 55 Suspended *includes a sublimit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.32.5 Million and Foreign Bill Purchase/ Discounting of Rs.20 Million Inani Marbles and Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Inani Marbles and Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 5 Suspended Inani Marbles and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 113.5 Suspended Jai Bharat Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Fac Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 103.6 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 6200 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed MESO Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed MESO Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 2540 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Nutech Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Nutech Global Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Nutech Global Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 34.1 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Organic Coatings Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 92 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pee Vee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1160 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 720 Reaffirmed Fac Platina Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 8000 Assigned PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 10750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 11000 Reaffirmed Pooja Developers CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Prathmesh Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd R B A Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120* Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit R B A Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 141.6 Assigned Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed (Enhanced From Rs.280.0 Million) Sanraa Media Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 1.5 Assigned Sanraa Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 68.5 Assigned Sanraa Media Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 150 Assigned Sav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Suspended Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned SPB Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1910 Reaffirmed Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed The Vasista Educational Society CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned The Vasista Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.4 Assigned Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Fac Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.75.00 Million for Receivables, Rs.5.00 Million for Export Packing Credit and Rs. 5.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)