Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Backbone Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2250 Reaffirmed Backbone Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Backbone Enterprises Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Backbone Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Corrtech Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Corrtech Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 905 Reaffirmed Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 954 Reaffirmed Discounting Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 361 Reaffirmed Fac Delite Apparels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 32.2 Suspended Garg Industries Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Garg Industries Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Fac Garg Industries Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Purchase - Discounting Garg Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4* 40 Assigned * 25% interchangeable with Foreign Usance Bills Purchase - Discounting Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Gujarat Pratibha Johnson OMT-2 Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 105 Assigned Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 365 Assigned Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 383.5 Assigned Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd BG CRISIL A2 22 Assigned Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Assigned ITL Industries Limite BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Suspended ITL Industries Limite LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Suspended JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13 Suspended Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 850 @ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimits of Rs.850 million of buyers credit, Rs.10 million of bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 375^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimits of Rs.375 million of buyers credit/Letter of Undetaking for buyers credit, Rs. 100 million of bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150^^ Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million of buyers credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimits of Rs.150 million for Usance letter of credit, Rs.100 letter of undertaking for buyers credit %Two way inter-changeability exits between Cash Credit and Buyers Credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer Credit CRISIL A2+ 1165 Reaffirmed Limit Lokesh Machines Ltd LOC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lokesh Machines Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M/s James R Sangma BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Assigned Merit Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Micas Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Midas International LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Midas International BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Mohan Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Nalini Jewellers Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Nalini Jewellers Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Nalini Jewellers LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended * Limits are fully Interchangeable between Letter of credit and Bank Guarantee Nalini Jewellers Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Neccon Power and Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1950 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Neccon Power and Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Organic Coatings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Organic Coatings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Company ank Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.8 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Company Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed *Among the fund based limit, the EPC limit is Rs. 350 million; FBP/PCBD limit is Rs 350 million; Rupee Finance Limit is Rs. 200 million. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs. 350 million,Among the fund based limit, the EPC limit is Rs. 280 million; FBP/PCBD limit is Rs 350 million; Rupee Finance Limit is Rs. 350 million. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs. 350 million R.K. Rice & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2300 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 122.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Randwin Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned S.V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shingora Textiles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 22.9 Reaffirmed SND Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 11.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adesh Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Anilkumar Construction Company TL CRISIL D 8.9 Assigned Anilkumar Construction Company BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Anilkumar Construction Company CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Backbone Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Backbone Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 520 Reaffirmed Big Sam Snacks & Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 203.5 Reaffirmed Fac Coral Telecom Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Corrtech Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Corrtech Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41 Suspended Fac Corrtech Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 169 Suspended Corrtech Energy Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Delite Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Delite Apparels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Fac Delite Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 355 Suspended Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 400 Suspended Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.7 Assigned Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 31.3 Assigned Fac Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Gem Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Gujarat Pratibha Johnson OMT-2 Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 11.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hardayal Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Harish Chandra Ramkali Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 61.3 Assigned Borrowings Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 264.5 Assigned Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 61.3 Assigned Borrowings Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Assigned ITL Industries Limite CC^ CRISIL BBB 79 Suspended ^Includes export packing credit limit of Rs.40.0 Million ITL Industries Limite Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 5 Suspended Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust TFB* CRISIL AAA 100 Assigned * Non-Convertible Tax Free Infrastructure Bond JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 51.7 Suspended Kakumanu Seeds LT Loan CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 440* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimits of Rs.440 million for Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.440 million for buyers credit, Rs.35 million for export bill negotiation, Rs.440 million for LC Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimits of Rs.250 million of Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs. 100 million of pre-shipment export credit, Rs. 100 million post shipment credit/foreign bills purchased/discounted (Foreign Bill Purchased/ Foreign Bill Discounting) Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 70# Reaffirmed # Includes sublimits of Rs.70 million for buyers credit, Rs.70 million for Letter of Credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150## Reaffirmed ## Includes sublimits of Rs.50 million for buyers credit, Rs.75 million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Post Shipment credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bill Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Limite CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Lokesh Machines Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lokesh Machines Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 49.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lokesh Machines Ltd TL CRISIL D 553 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Maurya Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Merit Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Micas Organics Ltd CC^* CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Inland Import letter of credit/ Line of Credit/ Packing Credit/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting,* Includes sub limit of letter Micas Organics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Micas Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29.1 Reaffirmed Midas International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 250 Assigned Fac Midas International CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mohan Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Neccon Power and Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Organic Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned Organic Coatings Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Punjab & Sind Bank's Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed R.K. Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 260 Assigned Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 284 Assigned Discounting Loan S. Rajiv & Co Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed S. Rajiv & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Fac S.V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shingora Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Shingora Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 6 Reaffirmed Shingora Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 201.1 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotton Industries CC* CRISIL B 30 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.7.5 million for cash credit book debts Shivam Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed SND Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80.5 Assigned SND Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 58 Assigned Fac SND Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31.1 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3.4 Assigned Fac SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs 20 million for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit Foreign Currency/Bill Purchasing TML Direct Assignment I November 2009 Acquirer payouts CRISIL 15052 Assigned AAA(SO) Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 91 Assigned Fac Vapi Care Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.50 Million for Inland/Foreign Letter of Credit Veritas Bioventions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Veritas Bioventions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vinayak Rail Track Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 34.5 Assigned Vinayak Rail Track Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)