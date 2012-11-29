Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apotex PharmaChem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 320 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bora Agro Foods LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Bora Agro Foods Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 240 Suspended Foreign Currency Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Chengmari Tea Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Gill & Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Gill & Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with short term loan of Rs.100 Gill & Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export bill discounting, letter of credit of Rs.450 million and bank guarantee of Rs.500 million Graffiti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Graffiti Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Graffiti Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 33 Assigned Discounting H R Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Assigned Hanuman Rice & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Homa Engineering Works Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Fac Homa Engineering Works Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kay Pee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kay Pee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Maruti Suzuki India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of 20 Million Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned NKCM Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 # Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.50 million Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2+ 610 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 $ Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.100 million Sai Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 130 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Limite Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Limite Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of buyer's credit facility of Rs.100 mn Thota Coldcel Pvt Limite LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Thota Coldcel Pvt Limite BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Suspended Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Airflow Equipments India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Airflow Equipments India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 121 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Airflow Equipments India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I BondsCRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 7200 Reaffirmed Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhujbal Constron TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Bivab Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Canara Bank Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds Canara Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Chengmari Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 121.6 Reaffirmed Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Assigned Gill & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Fac Gill & Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gill & Company Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with Rs Gill & Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Discounting Goldvision Entertainment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Goldvision Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Graffiti Exports TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Graffiti Exports CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned H R Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Hanuman Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Homa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 900 Reaffirmed Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14 Assigned Fac Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23 Assigned Jhanwar Rice & Dall Mill TL CRISIL B 9 Assigned Jhanwar Rice & Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Jhanwar Rice & Dall Mill Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1 Assigned Fac Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Kalp Diamonds Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Kalp Diamonds Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Kay Pee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kay Pee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kay Pee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Khimesara Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Khimesara Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac KKP Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned KKP Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 73.4 Assigned Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Mahavir Fibre Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Mahavir Fibre Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Fac Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Maruti Suzuki India Ltd CC# CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loans/ buyers credit/packing credit/post shipment credit facilities; Upto Rs. 15.65 billion is interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Gold Card Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 59.1 Reaffirmed Fac Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 84.4 Reaffirmed Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3250 Reaffirmed Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 3380 Reaffirmed Fac Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd WC Loan* CRISIL A 810 Reaffirmed *Upto Rs. 160 Million interchangeable with letter of credit/ bank guarantee My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73.8 Assigned My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 36.2 Assigned Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned NKCM Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ NKCM Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ North Bengal Oncology Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned North Bengal Oncology Centre Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 0.8 Assigned North Bengal Oncology Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9.2 Assigned Fac Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed ** Changeable one way to cash credit limit from letter of credit up to Rs.25 million Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Fac Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed ** Includes a sublimit for export packing credit of Rs.70 million Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed # Changeable one way to cash credit limit from letter of credit up Rs.100 million Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed Fac Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Rangali Agro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 550 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 440 Assigned Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 45.4 Suspended Fac Saj Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 93.7 Suspended Samsung Overseas Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Siddhi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Siddhi Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 25 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Siddhi Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 4.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL BB 119 Reaffirmed Limite Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 32.6 Reaffirmed Limite Fac Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills TL CRISIL BB 163.3 Reaffirmed Limite Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 151 Reaffirmed Limite Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed ^Include sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan/Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.40 mn and letter of credit facility of Rs.20 mn Sterling Estates and Properties Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sterling Estates and Properties Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL C Swarna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Swarna Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.4 Reaffirmed Talwar Auto Garages Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Thirupathy Bright Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Thirupathy Bright Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Thota Coldcel Pvt Limite TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Thota Coldcel Pvt Limite Proposed LT CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Thota Coldcel Pvt Limite CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 