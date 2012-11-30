Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Anrose Pharma BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned ANS Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Aseem Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashtavinayaka Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ashtavinayaka Construction LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 GSL Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 92.3 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Withdrawal J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed **Letter of credit is interchangeable with bank guarantee J.D. Industries India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jal Exports Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac Jal Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Kailash Vahan Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110* Suspended *includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.7 Million Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Moustache International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned New Patel Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned NGP Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 80 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee NGP Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 17.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Fac RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Assigned RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned RBR Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Fac Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned State Bank of Travancore CD CRISIL A1+ 105000 Reaffirmed Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Fac Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Zevraat BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Anrose Pharma CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned ANS Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Aseem Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashtavinayaka Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 40* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Ashtavinayaka Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Belgravia Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Chakra Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 685 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned GSL Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL C GSL Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL B- 167.7 Upgraded from CRISIL C Gupta Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 190 Assigned Guru Gobind Singh Educational TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Charitable Trust Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Fac Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B- 485 Assigned Haryana Plywood Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Haryana Plywood Industries WC TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. CC CRISIL B+ 52.5* Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sublimit of Rs.4.00 Million of Packing Credit and Rs.7.00 Million of Foreign Bills Purchase Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 728.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post shipment credit CRISIL BBB- 1586.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Ad hoc limit CRISIL BBB- 364 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1281 Reaffirmed Fac Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 104 Assigned Fac Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 196 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Fac Ishwar Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed *Cash credit is interchangeable with, export packing credit, foreign bills purchase, and working capital demand loan facilities J.D. Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed J.D. Industries India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed J.D. Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.2 Reaffirmed Kailash Vahan Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended Kailash Vahan Udyog Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Suspended Kailash Vahan Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Kailash Vahan Udyog Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 600 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lahari Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 92.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mandona Hyundai (A Unit of Bimala TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned Automobile Pvt Ltd) Mandona Hyundai (A Unit of Bimala CC CRISIL B 2 Assigned Automobile Pvt Ltd) Mandona Hyundai (A Unit of Bimala Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B 32 Assigned Automobile Pvt Ltd) Mantra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 39.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 43.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mantra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.1 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Moustache International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Narang Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Narang Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Assigned New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL D 42 Assigned New Patel Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Nexus Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned NGP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Fac NGP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Padmanabh Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68 Reaffirmed Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 34.1 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 35.4 Reaffirmed Fac Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ravji Manji Sorathia & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Fac RBR Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Samaleswari Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 178 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sanjay Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned State Bank of Travancore Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I BondsCRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B- 117 Assigned Ltd Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B- 160 Assigned Ltd Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Fac Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Standby Line CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Assigned of Credit Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 765.9 Assigned The Academy of Engineering and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 42 Assigned Management Trust The Academy of Engineering and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 78 Assigned Management Trust Fac The Academy of Higher Education Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 57.8 Assigned The Academy of Higher Education Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 42.2 Assigned Fac Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 16.3 Assigned Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Assigned Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 83.7 Assigned Tirupati Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Tirupati Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Trendy Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.7 Assigned Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 56.3 Assigned Fac Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Zevraat CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.