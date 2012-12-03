Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirbad Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Abad Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 15 Assigned *Two way inter changeability between packing credit and foreign bill discounting Abad Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting* *Two way inter changeability between packing credit and foreign bill discounting Abad Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 105 Assigned Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Discounting Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Discounting AH Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned AH Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 102.5 Assigned Fac Akzo Nobel India Ltd ST Debt (Including CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Programme) Ammen Mills Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Ammen Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ammen Mills Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Assigned Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed *Includes Proposed Packing Credit of Rs.26.00 Million Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Fac Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Discounting Chandra Cashew Factory LOC# CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned #100% one way interchangability with Export Packing Credit Chandra Cashew Factory Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Chandra Cashew Factory Export Packing Credit^CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 34 Reaffirmed Ltd Chhajed foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Foreign Currency* *includes sublimit of Rs.30 Million for Foreign Documentary Bills Discounted and Rs.30 Million for Packing Credit Limit Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Inland Bills Payable CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Fluid Logic Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Global Tanning Industries Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Fac Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Hero Steels Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 300 Assigned Fac Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kamakhya Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Discounting Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30^ Assigned ^Packing credit is interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase limit for a maximum limit of Rs.50 Million Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 84.1 Assigned Mawana Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Medi Pharma Drug House LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Najeem Cashew Industries Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Najeem Cashew Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills LOC# CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed #includes a sub limit of Rs.15 million for bank guarantee Neelkanth Rubber Mills Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with foreign outward bill purchase/foreign outward usance bill purchase (FOBP/FOUBP) Om Sai Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 8 Assigned PH Trading Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Fac PH Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned PH Trading Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Polycoat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R V J Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ranba Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+# 100 Reaffirmed Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300* Assigned * Includes Rs.80 Million sub limit for Letter of Credit South Kerala Cashew Exporters Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac# #Includes sublimit of Rs.10.00 million for Export Bill Re-Discounting /letter of credit and Rs.10.00 million foreign discounting bill purchase (order sublimi South Kerala Cashew Exporters LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Export packing credit limit South Kerala Cashew Exporters Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Includes a sublimit of Rs.50.00 million for packing credit in foreign currency South Kerala Cashew Exporters Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10.6 Assigned Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.2 Assigned Sushila International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Sushila International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Swati Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swati Industries Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Fac Trend Setters International BG$ CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are interchangeable Trend Setters International Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Export Packing Credit and bill discounting limits are wholly interchangeable Trend Setters International Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Export Packing Credit and bill discounting limits are wholly interchangeable Trend Setters International LOC$ CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits are interchangeable Vedanta Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirbad Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 22.4 Assigned Aashirbad Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned Fac Aashirbad Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 29 Assigned AH Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Amma Agro Farms CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Amma Agro Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 61 Assigned Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 359.6 Assigned Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Birla Sun Life Dynamic Bond Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL Dynamic Bond Fund AA+mfs Downgraded from 'CRISIL AAAmfs'; Placed Under Notice of Withdrawal Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan Medium Term Plan CRISIL Amfs Downgraded from CRISIL AA-mfs; Under Notice of Withdrawal Chandra Cashew Factory CC* CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt CC* CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Ltd *Fully Interchangeable with Export packing credit Chhajed foods Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed * includes a sub limit of Rs.5.0 million. for Foreign bill purchase-discounting Chhajed foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Fac Chhajed foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL@ CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed @Includes a sublimit of Rs.85.0 million for Buyers Credit Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 32.1 Assigned Fac Dream Gateway Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 480 Assigned Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.4 Assigned Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.4 Assigned Fac Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dwarika Balaji Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 270 Assigned Fac Eco Papers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Fac Ennore Port Ltd TFB* CRISIL AA- 10000 Assigned * Non-Convertible Tax Free Infrastructure Bond Fluid Logic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Fluid Logic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Fac Fluid Logic Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned * Includes sub limit of LC up to Rs.3.0 million and packing credit of up to Rs.10 million Four P Brandcom Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 140 Assigned Four P Brandcom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Ghanshyam Bros. CC* CRISIL B 63 Assigned * Includes Over Draft against Book Debts sublimit of Rs.25.0 Million GKB Ophthalmics Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned GKB Ophthalmics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Assigned GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL D 20 Assigned -Discounting GKB Ophthalmics Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Assigned GKB Ophthalmics Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Global Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Fac Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Guju Ads Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 37.8 Assigned Guju Ads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Guju Ads Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 137.2 Assigned Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1700 Assigned Fac ^Includes a sublimit of Rs.40 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting (Non LC) Himatsingka Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Integrated Spaces Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 26 Assigned Discounting Loan Integrated Spaces Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 324 Assigned Fac Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.3 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 95* Reaffirmed *ncludes an sublimit of WCDL of Rs.60.0 Million Kamakhya Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Khanna Builders & Developers TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KSP Auto and Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed KSP Auto and Forge Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 29.3 Reaffirmed M Q Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Mackeil Ispat & Forging Ltd CC CRISIL D 316 Reaffirmed Mackeil Ispat & Forging Ltd LOC CRISIL D 97.8 Reaffirmed Mackeil Ispat & Forging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 948.3 Reaffirmed Mackeil Ispat & Forging Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 152.2 Reaffirmed Fac Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Credit Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd LOC^ CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed ^includes sublimit of Rs.112.5 Millions as demand loan Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.5 Assigned Mawana Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Medi Pharma Drug House CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Megha Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Megha Gum and Chemicals TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 4.3 Assigned Fac Najeem Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Rubber Mills TL CRISIL B 19.8 Reaffirmed Pacifica (Chennai Old Mahabalipuram Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 541.2 Upgraded Proj.) Infra Co. Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL B+ Pacifica (Chennai Old Mahabalipuram Rupee TL CRISIL BB 248.8 Upgraded Proj.) Infra Co. Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 342.3 Assigned Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned PH Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Polycoat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Polycoat India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 16 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Fac Prabhat Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Prabhat Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Fac PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+# 500 Assigned PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+# 977.1 Reaffirmed R V J Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed R V J Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 34.9 Reaffirmed Fac R. P. Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 43.4 Assigned R. P. Industries Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned R. P. Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Assigned Fac R. P. Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Raghuvir Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Rami Reddy Agro Industry CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned Ranba Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 140.5 Reaffirmed Ranba Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 23.1 Reaffirmed Fac Rohan Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Ruchika Global Interlinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ruchika Global Interlinks Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 307.5 Assigned Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 267.5 Assigned Fac Shree Mukt Jewellers CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Shree Mukt Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Mukt Jewellers Rupee TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shyam Leela Fashion House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB# 600 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB# 1128.5 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB# 576.5 Reaffirmed Fac Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB# 2656.5 Reaffirmed Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Ltd Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 146.2 Assigned Fac Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Surya Sales & Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Surya Sales & Marketing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Sushila International TL CRISIL B 46.4 Assigned Sushila International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 68.6 Assigned Fac Sushila International CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 253.5 Assigned Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Swati Industries CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swati Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 210 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Swati Industries TL CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 13.7 Assigned Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 281.3 Assigned Fac Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned The Institute of Computer Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 73 Assigned (India) The Institute of Computer Engineers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 27 Assigned (India) Fac The Krishna Drishti Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 220 Outlook revised from Negative' and Rating Reaffirmed The Safire Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Safire Industries LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Safire Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 46.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 64.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Fac Trend Setters International Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B- 104.6 Upgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL C Trend Setters International TL CRISIL B- 19.2 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vedanta Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Vigneshkumar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 13.4 Reaffirmed Fac Vinyroyal Plasticoates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Vishvas Ginning & Industries TL CRISIL B 4.4 Assigned Vishvas Ginning & Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Vishvas Ginning & Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 0.6 Assigned Fac Yerik International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Fac Yerik International CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)