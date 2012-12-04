Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ACME Tele Power Ltd CP -- 1000 Suspended ACME Tele Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 3980 Suspended Apollo Construction Equipment Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A1 5 Assigned Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned B.D.Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed B.D.Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.37.50 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million Eastman Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 750 Reaffirmed Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r Market-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50.00^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.10 Million Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Indra Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3860 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed S.R. Ravishankar BG CRISIL A4 88 Assigned S.R. Udayashankar BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 420 Reaffirmed San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Santosh Kumar Chourasia BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shabina Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Shabina Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Rs.2.20-billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.075 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Soham Fashions LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Southern Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended TCG Lifesciences BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Packing Credit CRISIL A2 360 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Fac Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed ACME Tele Power Ltd NCD -- 7000 Suspended ACME Tele Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3000 Suspended Air India Charters Ltd NCD CRISIL 950 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Apollo Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A 65 Assigned Apollo Construction Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 180 Assigned Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.4 Assigned Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned B.D.Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Eastman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10790 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 5900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commodity- Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 21.2 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 0.2 Reaffirmed Fac Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL B Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 990 Reaffirmed Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed Indo German International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Clean Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Discounting, Foreign Bills of Exchange, Inland Letter of Credit, Foreign Letter of Credit, and Bank Guarantee Indra Construction Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Assigned Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed KNS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB KNS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL C 20 Assigned Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 98.5 Assigned Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 51.5 Assigned Fac S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed S.R. Ravishankar Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.2 Assigned Fac S.R. Ravishankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned S.R. Udayashankar TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned S.R. Udayashankar Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345 Assigned Sagar Metal Forming CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sagar Metal Forming TL CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Santosh Kumar Chourasia CC CRISIL BB 43 Reaffirmed Santosh Kumar Chourasia LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund - Series I (5 years plan) Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust CC CRISIL BBB 175 Assigned Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust TL CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Shabina Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Bishnu Feed Industries CC CRISIL B- 83.5* Assigned *includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit for Rs.40.0 million Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 6.75 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 7.6 Reaffirmed Fac Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 5.65 Reaffirmed *Rs.2.20-billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 71.5452 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 35.8798 Reaffirmed Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 53.4125 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.75 Billion of cash credit/working capital demand loan facility is interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed CC Fac# CRISIL AA 4.0875 Reaffirmed #interchangeable with working capital demand loans Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 51000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Soham Fashions CC* CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs.10.00 Million for Bill Discounting Southern Gold Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Fac Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 144.1 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 201.6 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 358.8 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 505.7 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 