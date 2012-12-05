Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Benara Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 8 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Credit Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 7 Assigned Fac Benara Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 7 Assigned Fac Benara Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Capital Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Capital Enterprises Proposed ST CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Capital Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Capital Enterprises Proposed ST CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Harso Steels Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned *includes interchangeable Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3360 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Suspended M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1500 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit facility Mit Chatons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Inland Letter of Credit /Foreign Letter of Credit N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Om Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Perfect Circle India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Rating placed on Notice of withdrawal Perfect Circle India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 16 Rating placed on Notice of withdrawal Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed R V Plastic Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rambal Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Rambal Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3355 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Grid Ltd Commercial Pape CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1000 Million) Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 Reaffirmed Sterlite Grid Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned * includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.2.50 million Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned * fully interchangeable with buyers Credit Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Assigned -Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barnala Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 594.2 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Fac Benara Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Fac Benara Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Benara Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Calstar Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Calstar Sponge Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Capital Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Capital Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC* CRISIL B 480 Reaffirmed * Inter-changeable with EPC, Pre & Post shipment credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 332 Assigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 51.5 Assigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 198 Assigned Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 98.5 Assigned Fac Harso Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Fac Harso Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund based facility; Commercial Standby letter of credit facility for metal loan Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A 590 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund based facility Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.4 Assigned Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 139.6 Assigned Indermani Mineral India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Fac Indica Conveyors Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Jain Housing Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Jain Housing TL CRISIL BBB 2600 Reaffirmed Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 455 Reaffirmed Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Jain Housing & Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 455 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 10 Suspended M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 30 Suspended Fac Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Assigned Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Assigned Metro City Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Mit Chatons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 72.3 Suspended Mit Chatons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 147 Suspended Mit Chatons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20.7 Suspended Fac Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Fac N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Upgraded from CRISIL B- N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Naraingarh Sugar Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL C 530 Suspended *Including a proposed limit of Rs.54.3 Million Naraingarh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 63.5 Suspended Naraingarh Sugar Mills Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL D 76.5 Suspended **Including a proposed limit of Rs.3.8 Million Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Om Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Om Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Perfect Circle India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 234 Rating placed on Notice of withdrawal *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to Rs.79 million, packing credit facility up to Rs.50 million, sales invoice bill discounting up to Rs.70 million. Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd BG Suspended 14 CRISIL A3 Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC Suspended 49 CRISIL BBB- Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Suspended 1.5 CRISIL BBB- Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditSuspended 7.3 CRISIL BBB- Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed *Rs.30 million of CC is interchangeable with LC R V Plastic Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB R V Plastic Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rambal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.612 Reaffirmed Fac Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 220.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB# 1350 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB# 2500 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Roadlines Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 98 Assigned Rural Institute of Social and Economic TL CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Empowerment Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 685 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46.7 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 13.3 Reaffirmed Fac Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Shree Govardhan Cot - Gin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 108.5 Reaffirmed Shree Govardhan Cot - Gin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 7770 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 8600 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 17250 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned United Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 3000 Assigned United Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 