Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Amba Metals BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Amba Metals LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Apcotex Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.15 million for bank guarantee Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Fac Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 85* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto Rs.75 Million East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1050* Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit H R International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed H R International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed H R International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed H R International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed H R International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Jindal Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 450 Assigned Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned #interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee up to 50% of Bank Guarantee limit Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned #interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee up to 50% of Bank Guarantee limit Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Receivable Factoring CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 11 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A2 100# Reaffirmed Credit Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Credit Mallikarjun Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Mascot Metal Manufacturers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Northern India Leather Cloth LOC CRISIL A4 58.8 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd P Narasimha Rao & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 123.6 Assigned South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Sri Renga Apparels India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 68.82 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 0.18 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Ltd Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Ltd & Unique Engineers J.V Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 722 Assigned Ltd & Unique Engineers J.V Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 978 Assigned Ltd & Unique Engineers J.V Unique Infra Engineers & Edifices Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Ltd Vantech Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Music (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Amba Metals TL CRISIL B+ 28.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amba Metals CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Apcotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 530 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 530 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Fac Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 99 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- East India Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- East India Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- H R International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed H R International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed H R International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 58 Assigned Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 980 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term debt of Rs.230 million, export packing credit of Rs.230 million, and post-exports-shipment credit of Rs.480 million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ilasakaa Steels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ilasakaa Steels Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Jindal Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed * Includes working capital demand loan, foreign currency loan and bill discounting Jindal Industries Ltd CC*## CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed * Includes working capital demand loan, foreign currency loan and bill discounting; ##Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 50 Assigned * Includes working capital demand loan, foreign currency loan and bill discounting Jindal Industries Ltd CC*### CRISIL A- 50 Assigned * Includes working capital demand loan, foreign currency loan and bill discounting; ### Interchangeable between fund and non-fund based limits Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG# CRISIL A- 50 Assigned # Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Ltd LOC and BG### CRISIL A- 100 Assigned ### Interchangeable between fund and non-fund based limits Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 24 Assigned Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Fac M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co TL CRISIL BB- 7.7 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 47 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.120 million for Inland Bills Discounting (IBD), Rs.30 million for Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Rs.40 million of Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD). Also 100% two way interchangeability between Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limits permitted Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 723.7 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mascot Metal Manufacturers Export Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Northern India Leather Cloth TL CRISIL B+ 73.2 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Northern India Leather Cloth Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd P Narasimha Rao & Company CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed P Narasimha Rao & Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Fac Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 58 Reaffirmed Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 15.9 Reaffirmed Fac Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 326.1 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended Replika Press Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BBB+ 225 Suspended *Including proposed limit of Rs.25.0 million Replika Press Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 35 Suspended S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BBB- 125.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sharayu Motors (SAP Holdings & Leasing CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd) Shlok Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Shlok Media Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 97 Suspended Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 456.4 Assigned Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Sri Renga Apparels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned State Bank of Mysore Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 2600 Reaffirmed State Bank of Mysore Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed State Bank of Mysore Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed State Bank of Mysore Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 600 Withdrawn Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL AA+ 18.18 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit and packing credit in foreign currency Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 0.32 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable with cash credit and packing credit in foreign currency Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Swarn Shilp Chains & Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Ltd Fac Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Ltd & Unique Engineers J.V Fac Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned Ltd & Unique Engineers J.V Unique Infra Engineers & Edifices Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Ltd Utsav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vision Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 