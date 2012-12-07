Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Cadillac Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Cochin Steel Industrial Complex BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned (Construction) Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Ltd Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Dinesh Soaps and Detergents LOC CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Gaurang Alloys & Iron Ltd ST Rating CRISIL D Reaffirmed Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Govind Agro Foods LOC CRISIL A4 15.1 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Karna Paints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed *Includes foreign bank guarantee of Rs.20.0 Million KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 415 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2470 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5200 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Ltd Piem Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Piem Hotels Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Power Mech Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5880 Reaffirmed Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.350.0 Million of Letter of Credit (LC) and Rs.350.0 Million of buyer's credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee (BG) Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed #includes Rs.200.0 Million of Letter of Credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 400 Assigned ^Includes Rs.300.0 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs. 300.0 Million of Buyers Credit as sub limit of Bank Guarantee Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd STD* CRISIL A1 1000 Withdrawal *Includes Rs.350.0 Million of Letter of Credit (LC) and Rs.350.0 Million of buyer's credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee (BG) Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Seth Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Seth Industrial Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal Engineers LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Renga Creaative Apparels (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Renga Creaative Apparels (India) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Discounting Sri Renga Creaative Apparels (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd TPC Techno Power Corporation LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned TPC Techno Power Corporation LLP Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Assigned V. Jayantilal & Co Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal & Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PKF Finance Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Fac Advance Cropcare (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Advance Cropcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ AMP Universal Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed-LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80.2 Reaffirmed Fac Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 198.3 Reaffirmed Amrit Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 122 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 61 Reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 113 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed Cadillac Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Cochin Steel Industrial Complex CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned (Construction) Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 82.5 Upgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB- Devaki Foundations CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Devaki Foundations Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 6.5 Assigned Dhawan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Assigned Dinesh Soaps and Detergents CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Exhibitors Syndicate Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 88.5 Reaffirmed Future Vision Corporation CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Gaurang Alloys & Iron Ltd LT Rating CRISIL D Reaffirmed Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Assigned Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 43.4 Reaffirmed Fac Govind Agro Foods TL CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Karna Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed KL Hi-tech Secure Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 57.5 Reaffirmed Fac KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd TL CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 79.3 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Fac M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed M/S Ramabhai Gagabhai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Marine Container Services (South) Pvt TL* CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.190 Million Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society BG CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 423.3 Reaffirmed NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Paragon Synthetics and Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Ltd PKF Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Power Mech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd TL CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Power Mech Projects Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Raja Motors (Bathinda) CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Bathinda) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 16.1 Reaffirmed Fac Raja Motors (Bathinda) TL CRISIL B 15.2 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Sirsa) CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Raja Motors (Sirsa) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 18.6 Reaffirmed Fac Raja Motors (Sirsa) TL CRISIL B 8.9 Reaffirmed Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL A 1490 Reaffirmed Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL A 1330 Reaffirmed Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 210 Assigned Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 400 Assigned Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 420.9 Assigned Fac Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Withdrawal Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Seth Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Seth Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sidhgiri Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sri Renga Creaative Apparels (India) TL CRISIL BB- 79.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd TPC Techno Power Corporation LLP CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed *Includes a proposed limit of Rs.40 Million Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 