Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Assam Roofing Ltd Stand by Line of CRISIL A2 50 Suspended
Credit
Assam Roofing Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 117.5 Suspended
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.2 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 8600 Reaffirmed
HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
HPL Additives Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
Metro Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned
National Mining Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
P D P Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A2 340 Suspended
Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ramco International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting
Ramco International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit
Renjin Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Scope T and M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Scope T and M Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Scope T and M Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
* 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
* 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit
Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance Limit^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
^100% Interchangebility between letter of credit.
Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit#@** CRISIL A1+ 1998 Reaffirmed
#Rs.998.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency,
foreign documentary bill purchase, and foreign usance discount bill purchase.
@Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency
and foreign documentary bill purchase.
**Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency,
import letter of credit, standby letter of credit, short-term loan, and overdraft
export invoice financing.
Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 1400 Reaffirmed
Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
** Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Overdraft.
Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency.
United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 577.5 Reaffirmed
Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed
Valia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed
Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded
from
'CRISIL D
Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.2 Upgraded
from
'CRISIL D
Asia Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Asia Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Asia Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned
Fac
Assam Roofing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 315 Suspended
Assam Roofing Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 169.3 Suspended
Benchmark Dynamic CaPPS Series I Growth Plan CRISIL - Reaffirmed
AAA(SO)*
* Credit opinion
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed
Fac
BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers CC CRISIL B 135 Upgraded
Enterprises Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL D
Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers TL CRISIL B 185 Upgraded
Enterprises Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL D
Edelweiss Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5200 Reaffirmed
HPL Additives Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 347.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
* Out of the total Rs 197.5 million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable
with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, Post shipment finance and
Pre shipment Finance and Rs 150 million is from Canara Bank which is fully
interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
HPL Additives Ltd TL CRISIL A- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
HPL Additives Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
*Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit, Post shipment credit, Pre shipment
credit and Letter of undertaking and includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million of
Foreign letter of credit ^Out of the total, Rs 200 million is fully interchangeable
with Cash Credit limit, Post shipment credit, Pre shipment credit and
Letter of undertaking and includes a sub limit of Rs 100 Million
of Foreign letter of credit.
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
*The common independent director on CRISIL's and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd's boards
did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument.
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
*The common independent director on CRISIL's and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd's boards
did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument.
Janani Tours and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 195 Reaffirmed
KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Lavanya Gold Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed
Ltd Rating
Metro Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned
Metro Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
National Mining Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 31.7 Reaffirmed
North East Roofing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 207.5 Suspended
North East Roofing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ Suspended
P D P Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 276 Suspended
P D P Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 76.8 Suspended
P D P Steels Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended
Bk Loan Fac
Parle Tilak Vidyalaya Association TL CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended
Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 475 Reaffirmed
Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Fac
Renjin Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned
Renjin Construction Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Assigned
Renjin Construction Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Assigned
Scope T and M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Scope T and M Pvt Ltd Proposed-LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Scope T and M Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.8 Reaffirmed
Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Sahakari TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Sahakari CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Sahakari Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 211 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
Demand Loan from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Ganesh Agencies CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Ganesh Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL D 82.5 Reaffirmed
Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
State Bank of Hyderabad Perpetual Tier-I BondsCRISIL AAA 6850 Reaffirmed
State Bank of Hyderabad Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed
SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
*100% Interchangebility between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill purchase,
foreign bill discounting, foreign bill negotiation, bill purchase, bill di
Tapasya Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Tapasya Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed
Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB+ 877.9 Reaffirmed
Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Overdraft, interchangeable with Bill
Discounting and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency up to a maximum of R
Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 390 Suspended
Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC Suspended
Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Suspended
Fac
United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 46 Assigned
United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 13 Assigned
United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vishal Coaters Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned
Vishal Coaters Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Fac
Vishal Coaters Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Vishal Coaters Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Assigned
VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 250 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
