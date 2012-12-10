Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Fac Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Fac Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Assam Roofing Ltd Stand by Line of CRISIL A2 50 Suspended Credit Assam Roofing Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 117.5 Suspended Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 8600 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 HPL Additives Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Metro Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned National Mining Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed P D P Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A2 340 Suspended Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Fac Ramco International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting Ramco International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit Renjin Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Scope T and M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed * 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed * 100 per cent interchangeability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance Limit^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^100% Interchangebility between letter of credit. Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit#@** CRISIL A1+ 1998 Reaffirmed #Rs.998.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bill purchase, and foreign usance discount bill purchase. @Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign documentary bill purchase. **Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency, import letter of credit, standby letter of credit, short-term loan, and overdraft export invoice financing. Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 1400 Reaffirmed Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended ** Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Overdraft. Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency. United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 577.5 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.2 Upgraded from 'CRISIL D Asia Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Asia Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Asia Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Fac Assam Roofing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 315 Suspended Assam Roofing Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 169.3 Suspended Benchmark Dynamic CaPPS Series I Growth Plan CRISIL - Reaffirmed AAA(SO)* * Credit opinion Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Fac BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Fac BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers CC CRISIL B 135 Upgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers TL CRISIL B 185 Upgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D Edelweiss Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5200 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 347.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Out of the total Rs 197.5 million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, Post shipment finance and Pre shipment Finance and Rs 150 million is from Canara Bank which is fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency HPL Additives Ltd TL CRISIL A- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A HPL Additives Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit, Post shipment credit, Pre shipment credit and Letter of undertaking and includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million of Foreign letter of credit ^Out of the total, Rs 200 million is fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit, Post shipment credit, Pre shipment credit and Letter of undertaking and includes a sub limit of Rs 100 Million of Foreign letter of credit. Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned *The common independent director on CRISIL's and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *The common independent director on CRISIL's and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Janani Tours and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 195 Reaffirmed KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Lavanya Gold Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Reaffirmed Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Ltd Rating Metro Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Metro Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned National Mining Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 31.7 Reaffirmed North East Roofing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 207.5 Suspended North East Roofing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ Suspended P D P Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 276 Suspended P D P Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 76.8 Suspended P D P Steels Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Bk Loan Fac Parle Tilak Vidyalaya Association TL CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended Pioneer Wincon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 475 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Renjin Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Renjin Construction Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Assigned Renjin Construction Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Assigned Scope T and M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd Proposed-LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Fac Scope T and M Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.8 Reaffirmed Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Sahakari TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Sahakari CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ltd Shri Beereshwar Souhard Credit Sahakari Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 211 Assigned Ltd Fac Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded Demand Loan from CRISIL BB- Sri Ganesh Agencies CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL D 82.5 Reaffirmed Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed State Bank of Hyderabad Perpetual Tier-I BondsCRISIL AAA 6850 Reaffirmed State Bank of Hyderabad Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed *100% Interchangebility between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill purchase, foreign bill discounting, foreign bill negotiation, bill purchase, bill di Tapasya Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Tapasya Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Tata Yazaki Autocomp Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB+ 877.9 Reaffirmed Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Overdraft, interchangeable with Bill Discounting and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency up to a maximum of R Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 390 Suspended Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC Suspended Taurian Iron & Steel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Suspended Fac United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 46 Assigned United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 13 Assigned United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Assigned United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Vishal Coaters Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned Vishal Coaters Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Fac Vishal Coaters Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vishal Coaters Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Assigned VJTF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.