Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 26* Reaffirmed *Convertible with Buyer's Credit Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A3 271 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Includes Rs.250 million sub-limits for packing credit A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Avanti Feeds Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 345 Reaffirmed Avinash EM Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 610 Assigned Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 195.5 Suspended Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40.5 Suspended Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed @ includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million of letter of credit. Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed # includes a sub limit of Rs.10 million of Bank Guarantee BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed under LOC BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub limit of Rs.50 million for letter of credit/bank guarantee Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 265 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 294.5 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Geeta Threads Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Fac Highrise Roller Flour Mills (Pvt) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills (Pvt) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Fac KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Fac Lakshman & Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Lakshman & Co Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with foreign currency packing credit and includes letter of credit of Rs.30 million Lakshman & Co Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed M G F Motors Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 392.5 Reaffirmed Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Padmesh Beverages BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40# Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with foreign outward bill purchase/foreign outward usance bill purchase Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of packing credit Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Parth Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Philips Electronics India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Philips Electronics India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Ltd Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Star Rays Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed Super Seals (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sushee IVRCL Arunachalhighways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1747 Assigned Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasha Alloys Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed Fac A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Avanti Feeds Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 447.5 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.150.0 Million export packing credit and foreign bills discounting Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 371 Reaffirmed Fac Avinash EM Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned B.N. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 154 Suspended Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 133.6 Suspended Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Fac Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with WCDL and includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Letter of Credit. BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with WCDL and pre-shipment limit in foreign currency includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Letter of Credit BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 535# Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with cash credit/working capital demand loans/export finance/buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.435 Million; interchangeable with only letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 Million Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Fac Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 71.3 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed FN Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Geeta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Goel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Goel Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 200.8 Assigned Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Assigned *includes a Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 million Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 21.7 Assigned Fac Highrise Roller Flour Mills (Pvt) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills (Pvt) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed JPS Reinforced Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JPS Reinforced Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 143 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K V Rama Krishna Rao BG CRISIL D 35 Assigned K V Rama Krishna Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 35 Assigned KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Lakshman & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 78 Reaffirmed Fac Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed M G F Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140* Reaffirmed *Up to Rs.130 million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing credit Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 111.8 Reaffirmed Fac Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65.2 Reaffirmed Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250* Reaffirmed * Include a sub limit for gold loan facilities of Rs.100.00 million Master Chain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Nahar Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with packing credit Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Nutri Bio Pharma BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Nutri Bio Pharma CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Nutri Bio Pharma TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Padmesh Beverages TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Parth Foils Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes sub-limit of Rs.26 million toward packing credit and bill discounting Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ **Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million toward bank guarantee Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL D 220 Assigned ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.120 million toward capital expenditure letter of credit Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43.5 Assigned Parth Foils Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes sub-limit of Rs.26 million toward packing credit and bill discounting Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ **Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million toward bank guarantee. Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.120 million toward capital expenditure letter of credit. Parth Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Peekay Mediequip Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Peekay Mediequip Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Peekay Mediequip Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Peekay Mediequip Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Philips Electronics India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Philips Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3350 Reaffirmed Pravin Masalewale CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Pravin Masalewale TL CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac R K Metal and Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80* Assigned * Include the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.36.00 million Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 1750 Assigned Ltd Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed *One-way, fully inter-changeable with cash credit facility Sai Steel Industry CC CRISIL B 98 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Seal Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 84.7 Reaffirmed Shivali Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shivali Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 85.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 370 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Super Seals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sushee IVRCL Arunachalhighways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2340 Assigned Tamil Nadu Road Development Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Road Development Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.7 Reaffirmed Fac Vishnuvardhan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250* Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.25 Million Vishnuvardhan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.3 Assigned Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 111.4 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 322.6 Reaffirmed Fac Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 591 Reaffirmed * Working Capital Demand Loan Rs. 470 Million Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 415 Reaffirmed Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned Fac Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 