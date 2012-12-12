Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Aska Equipments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Aska Equipments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Biocon Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Biocon Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 2030 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with packing credit
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 3000 Enhanced
from Rs.2.0
Billion
Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Harbans Lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Harbans Lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Him Chem Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Him Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 380 Assigned
JM Financial Products Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 31000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis
JM Financial Products Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 1410 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.100 million
Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 120.00* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million
NRB Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 850 Enhanced
from Rs.500
Million
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Sandeep Associates Proposed BG CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed
Sandeep Associates BG CRISIL A4 32 Reaffirmed
Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL A4 200 Upgraded
Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL
D
Tesla Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 227 Suspended
Tesla Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Suspended
Tesla Transformers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 95 Suspended
Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Veekay General Industries BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Veekay General Industries LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 162.5 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270.5 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 155 Assigned
Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs.5.00 Million Letter Credit as sub limit of the cash credit.
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed
Aska Equipments Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with LC, FLC and BG
Aska Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Bangalore Safety Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 83 Assigned
Bangalore Safety Glass Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.5 Assigned
Biocon Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank
guarantee facilities
Biocon Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 270 Reaffirmed
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.3 Reaffirmed
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed
Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 0.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Deepak and Company TL CRISIL B 153.2 Reaffirmed
Disari India Savings & Credit TL CRISIL BB- 156.9 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Disari India Savings & Credit CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Disari India Savings & Credit Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 43.1 Assigned
Corporation Ltd Fac
Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 143 Reaffirmed
Fac BBB+(SO)
Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd TL CRISIL 227 Reaffirmed
BBB+(SO)
Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Global Coke Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Global Coke Ltd LOC CRISIL D 770 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed
Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Fac
Harbans Lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Harrow Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended
Him Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 275 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Him Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned
ISR Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.4 Assigned
Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 22.6 Assigned
Fac
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL A 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit CRISIL A 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed
Luxmi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Luxmi Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
NRB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1182.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, packing credit in
foreign currency, buyer's credit, and working capital demand loan
NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspension
Revoked
Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 42.5 Suspension
Revoked
Piano Presitel CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Piano Presitel Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed
Fac
Piano Presitel Rupee TL CRISIL BB 39.9 Assigned
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sandeep Associates CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed
Sanman Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Seven Pillars Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Fac
Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 36.3 Assigned
Fac
Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B+ 16.7 Reaffirmed
Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 513.3 Reaffirmed
Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL B 277.1 Upgraded
Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL
D
Sikka Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL D 19.1 Reaffirmed
Tesla Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
Tesla Transformers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.5 Suspended
Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1.4 Reaffirmed
Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Veekay General Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 24 Assigned
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)