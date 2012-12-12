Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Aska Equipments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Aska Equipments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Biocon Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Biocon Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 2030 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Fedbank Financial Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 3000 Enhanced from Rs.2.0 Billion Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Harbans Lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Harbans Lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Him Chem Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Him Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 380 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 31000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 1410 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.100 million Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 120.00* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million NRB Bearings Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 850 Enhanced from Rs.500 Million Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Sandeep Associates Proposed BG CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Sandeep Associates BG CRISIL A4 32 Reaffirmed Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL A4 200 Upgraded Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL D Tesla Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 227 Suspended Tesla Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Suspended Tesla Transformers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 95 Suspended Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Veekay General Industries BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Veekay General Industries LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 162.5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270.5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 155 Assigned Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.5.00 Million Letter Credit as sub limit of the cash credit. Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.9 Reaffirmed Fac Aglo Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Aska Equipments Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with LC, FLC and BG Aska Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Bangalore Safety Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 83 Assigned Bangalore Safety Glass Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.5 Assigned Biocon Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank guarantee facilities Biocon Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 270 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.3 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed Fac Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 0.3 Reaffirmed Fac Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Deepak and Company TL CRISIL B 153.2 Reaffirmed Disari India Savings & Credit TL CRISIL BB- 156.9 Assigned Corporation Ltd Disari India Savings & Credit CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Corporation Ltd Disari India Savings & Credit Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 43.1 Assigned Corporation Ltd Fac Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 143 Reaffirmed Fac BBB+(SO) Eagle Infra Projects (India) Ltd TL CRISIL 227 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Global Coke Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Global Coke Ltd LOC CRISIL D 770 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fac Harbans Lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Harrow Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Him Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 275 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Him Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned ISR Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.4 Assigned Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Jai Maa Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 22.6 Assigned Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL A 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit CRISIL A 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Laser Shaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Luxmi Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed NRB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1182.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and working capital demand loan NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspension Revoked Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 42.5 Suspension Revoked Piano Presitel CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Piano Presitel Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Fac Piano Presitel Rupee TL CRISIL BB 39.9 Assigned Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sandeep Associates CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Fac Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Seven Pillars Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned Fac Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 36.3 Assigned Fac Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B+ 16.7 Reaffirmed Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 513.3 Reaffirmed Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL B 277.1 Upgraded Vidayavardhak Sangha from CRISIL D Sikka Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL D 19.1 Reaffirmed Tesla Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Tesla Transformers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.5 Suspended Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Unicure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Veekay General Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 24 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.