Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Avaids Technovators Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Avaids Technovators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Avaids Technovators Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Avaids Technovators Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 25000 Enhanced from Rs.20 Billion Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3350 Reaffirmed Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 17500 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL 750 Reaffirmed Principal-Protected PP-MLD A1+r Market-Linked Debentures GE Capital Services India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2.65 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India LOC CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reduced from 25 billion GE Capital Services India STD (Inter-corporate CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reduced Deposits) from 8.5 billion Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed -Discounting # #Of which Rs.100 million is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and buyers credit Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 85 Reaffirmed Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Packing Credit ^ CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit and buyers credit Housing Development Finance Corporation STD CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *The amount is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn *The amount is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Janatics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Lakshmigraha Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned M/S Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Perfect International Fabricators Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ltd Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit CRISIL A2 1750 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 625 Reaffirmed Threshers Pvt Ltd Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Threshers Pvt Ltd Fac Pooja Marbles BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd R. Piyarelall Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R. Piyarelall Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R.Piyarelall International (P) Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R.Piyarelall International (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R.Piyarelall International (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S. S. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded -Discounting from CRISIL A3 SBG Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers Metal Loan* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Gold Loan given by the bank to be repaid in 180 days Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 920 Reaffirmed Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Fac Super Fine Knitters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A3+ 244.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable with the following facilities: i. Cash credit not exceeding Rs.100.0 million, ii. Letter of credit/bank guarantee not exceeding Rs.75.0 million, iii. Export packing credit not exceeding Rs.100.0 million, iv. Packing credit in foreign currency not exceeding Rs.100.0 million, v. Buyer's credit not exceeding Rs.50.0 million. Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 98.9 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Avaids Technovators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac Avaids Technovators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 675 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 2458 Reaffirmed Fac Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4267 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 8650 Reaffirmed Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 64000 Reaffirmed Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.2 Reaffirmed Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 230 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.200.00 Millions of Working Capital Demand Loan Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 213.8 Assigned Fac Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 146.2 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10790 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 5900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed Commodity PP-MLD AA-r -Linked Debentures Effective Tele Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed G.C. Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed G.C. Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.7 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 1.55 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 0.55 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reduced from 30 billion GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reduced from 30 billion GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 50 Reduced from 8.15 billion Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit and packing credit Hindustan Polyamides and Fibres Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 256 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 116250 Withdrawn Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 1028680 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation BONDS CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Janatics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Janatics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 28.4 Reaffirmed Fac Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting* CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned * Withdrawal against effect Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Lakshmigraha Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned M/S Vishnu Prakash R Pungalia Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned #Sub limit of Rs.50 Million for WCDL Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL B 800 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.8 Assigned My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210.2 Assigned Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.1 Assigned Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.9 Assigned Fac Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Perfect International Fabricators Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Ltd Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned Ltd Perfect International Fabricators Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ltd Polisetty Somasundaram CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Threshers Pvt Ltd *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Pooja Marbles CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prabh Dayal Om Parkash Infrastructure TL CRISIL BBB- 38.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd R. R. Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 1 Assigned R. R. Developers TL CRISIL B 82 Assigned S. S. Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- SBG Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdStandby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Assemblies & Plastics Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Sri Sai College of Engineering & TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Technology Sri Sai College of Engineering & Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 90 Assigned Technology Sri Sai College of Engineering & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 140 Assigned Technology Fac Super Fine Knitters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Super Fine Knitters Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 120.2 Reaffirmed Fac Super Fine Knitters Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 19.8 Reaffirmed The Totgars Cooperative Sale Society LtdCC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed The Totgars Cooperative Sale Society LtdWC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed V.P.K. Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Fac Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 141.5 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 177.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 