Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balbir Metals & Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Assigned Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Cold Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Cold Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Dhruv Globals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dhruv Globals Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A4 225 Reaffirmed *100 per cent interchangeability with foreign bill purchase /foreign bill discounting Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd STD# CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned #Rs.2.5 billion short-term debt directly transferred from ETHL. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 17.45 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 320 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Fascination India Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Fascination India Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100* Reaffirmed *Includes Sublimit of Bank Guarantee for Rs.10 Million Goel International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 1400 Reaffirmed *Includes a post-shipment packing credit limit of Rs.250 million. Overall ceiling for packing credit is Rs.1500 million Goel Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4 350 Assigned Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.4 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed **Capex LC of Rs.225.4 million has been sanctioned as sub limit. Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Hosmac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Indo Colchem Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Indo Colchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Kairali Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.20 Million for bank guarantee Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Lovely International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed M.M. Import & Export LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned M.M. Saw Mills & Industries LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned Parikh Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit for capital goods of Rs.50 Million Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50* Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 million of letter of credit Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Turquoise Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed URC Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products BG CRISIL BBB 30 Reassigned Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 685 Reassigned Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products LOC CRISIL BBB 110 Reassigned Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 50 Reassigned Pvt Ltd Balbir Metals & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 77 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Classic Wears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Classic Wears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 15.8 Reaffirmed Fac Classic Wears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 92.2 Assigned Cold Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with gold loan of Rs.150.0 Million D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Dathrie Granites Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Assigned De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Deepak Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Dhruv Globals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dhruv Globals Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dhruv Globals Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed Fascination India TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Fluoro Carbon Seals Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fluoro Carbon Seals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fluoro Carbon Seals CC CRISIL BB 40* Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.20 Million of Overdraft against bills discounting Fluoro Carbon Seals LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Goel Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goel Overseas Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 23.7 Reaffirmed Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 24.9 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed *Term loan of Rs.35 Million has been sanctioned by blocking CC limit. This is in additional to term loan rated above; ^Buyer's credit of Rs.100 million and capex buyer's credit of Rs.60 million has been sanctioned as sub limit of CC limit Hosmac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 25.5 Assigned Fac Indo Colchem Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed Indo Colchem Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 42.5 Reaffirmed Fac K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 61.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 100.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Kairali Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Kalliyath Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate TL CRISIL BB 16.2 Assigned Kerala Steel Associate Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 33.6 Assigned Fac Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Lovely Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs 90 Million of Letter of Credit Lovely International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fac M.M. Import & Export CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned M.M. Saw Mills & Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Multiplast Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned Multiplast Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Multiplast Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5 Assigned Fac Parikh Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 197 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of ILC and PC/FOBP/FOUBP/FABC of Rs.30 Million and Rs.10 Million respectively. Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 233 Reaffirmed Pavan Buildtech Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Assigned Pragathi Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 28.8 Assigned Pragathi Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Pragathi Hatcheries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.2 Assigned Fac Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 85 Assigned R C Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 275 Assigned R C Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned R C Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Fac R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 455 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed Fac Satyam Industries CC^ CRISIL C 137 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ^Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20.00 Million Satyam Industries TL CRISIL C 51.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 630 Reaffirmed Sheela Woodbridge Urethanes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 106.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sheela Woodbridge Urethanes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shiv-Naresh Sports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL A 2872.5 Assigned Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 3027.5 Assigned Fac Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal CC CRISIL A 100 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.4 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed SPBM Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed URC Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ URC Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Yash Agro Energy Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Yash Agro Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 79.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Yash Agro Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 196.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)