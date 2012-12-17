Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13.5 Assigned
Banbury Exports (A Div. of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100* Assigned
Impex Pvt Ltd)
*Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.60.00 million &
for direct bill of Rs.20.00 million
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1310 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 53 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Forward
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 480 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
K K P Textiles Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
K K P Textiles Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Mohameden's Timber Corportion LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned
Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes Industries BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes Industries LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 152.5 Suspended
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 405.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 260 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 206.7 Reaffirmed
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Readymade Steel India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Sai Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Assigned
Sai Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 130 Assigned
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Assigned
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3# 0.5
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3# 170
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Key Loan CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Gandepalli
Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Assigned
Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Reaffirmed
W.F.B.Baird & Company (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 90 Suspended
W.F.B.Baird & Company (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 250 Suspended
Discounting
W.F.B.Baird & Company (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Suspended
Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Assigned
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 46.2 Reaffirmed
B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 60.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 760 Reaffirmed
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 300.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 222.9 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Giri Trading Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency
of Rs.170 million and foreign bill discounting/export bills receivables of Rs.145 mln.
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 202.9 Reaffirmed
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 386.2 Reaffirmed
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Ispat India CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned
Ispat India TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1950 Assigned
Fac
Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Jindal Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jindal Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 129.3 Reaffirmed
K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 306 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
K K P Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 122.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400.5 Reaffirmed
Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250* Reaffirmed
* Includes proposed limit of Rs.70 million
KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.1 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
*Includes Rs.10 Million for Cash Credit, Rs.15 Million for Foreign Usance Bills
Purchase and Fully interchangeable limits for Foreign Bills Purchase and Foreign
Usance Letter of Credit as sub-limit.
KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 13.4 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70.2 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B
Kumaran Silks Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended
Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Mohameden's Timber Corportion Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Narayan Agro Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 3.4 Suspended
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 19.9 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
Poornima Dairy Products CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Poornima Dairy Products TL CRISIL B 23 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Readymade Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Readymade Steel India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
S.V. Milk & Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
S.V. Milk & Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
S.V. Milk & Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Sai Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 440 Assigned
Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 640 Assigned
Sai Life Sciences Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 24.8 Reaffirmed
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 556 Assigned
Fac
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.9 Assigned
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB-# 30
* Includes interchangeable Cash Credit Limits of Rs.30.00 Million
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB-# 144.5
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB-# 75
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL 290
BBB-#
* Includes interchangeable Letter of Credit Limits of Rs.20.00 Million
Sree Rayalaseema Sugar & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Sree Rayalaseema Sugar & Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 14.9 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gandepalli
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Gandepalli
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Gandepalli
Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B- 190.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Suryabala Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
V. Raj Gems CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 81.7 Reaffirmed
Vijayawada Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5880 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vijayawada Tollway Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 420 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
