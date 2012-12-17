Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13.5 Assigned Banbury Exports (A Div. of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100* Assigned Impex Pvt Ltd) *Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.60.00 million & for direct bill of Rs.20.00 million Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1310 Reaffirmed Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 53 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Forward GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 480 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd ank Guarantee CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Mohameden's Timber Corportion LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes Industries BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes Industries LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 152.5 Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 405.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 260 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 206.7 Reaffirmed Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Readymade Steel India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sai Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 130 Assigned Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3# 0.5 Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3# 170 Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Key Loan CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Gandepalli Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Reaffirmed W.F.B.Baird & Company (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 90 Suspended W.F.B.Baird & Company (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 250 Suspended Discounting W.F.B.Baird & Company (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Suspended Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Assigned B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 46.2 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 60.3 Reaffirmed Fac Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 760 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 300.8 Reaffirmed Fac Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 222.9 Reaffirmed Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Giri Trading Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.170 million and foreign bill discounting/export bills receivables of Rs.145 mln. GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 202.9 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.6 Reaffirmed Fac Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 386.2 Reaffirmed Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Ispat India CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Ispat India TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1950 Assigned Fac Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Jindal Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Fac Jindal Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 129.3 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 306 Upgraded from CRISIL B K K P Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 122.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400.5 Reaffirmed Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250* Reaffirmed * Includes proposed limit of Rs.70 million KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Includes Rs.10 Million for Cash Credit, Rs.15 Million for Foreign Usance Bills Purchase and Fully interchangeable limits for Foreign Bills Purchase and Foreign Usance Letter of Credit as sub-limit. KKP Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 13.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B KKP Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B KKP Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B KKP Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Kumaran Silks Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Mohameden's Timber Corportion Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Nandi Plasticisers & Pipes Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Narayan Agro Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 3.4 Suspended Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 19.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Interchangeable with letter of credit Poornima Dairy Products CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Poornima Dairy Products TL CRISIL B 23 Upgraded from CRISIL D Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Fac Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Readymade Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Readymade Steel India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Suspended S.V. Milk & Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D S.V. Milk & Milk Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D S.V. Milk & Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sai Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 440 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 640 Assigned Sai Life Sciences Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Fac Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 24.8 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 556 Assigned Fac Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.9 Assigned Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB-# 30 * Includes interchangeable Cash Credit Limits of Rs.30.00 Million Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB-# 144.5 Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB-# 75 Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL 290 BBB-# * Includes interchangeable Letter of Credit Limits of Rs.20.00 Million Sree Rayalaseema Sugar & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Sree Rayalaseema Sugar & Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 14.9 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gandepalli Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gandepalli Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry, Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Gandepalli Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B- 190.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Suryabala Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned V. Raj Gems CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 81.7 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5880 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vijayawada Tollway Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 420 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.