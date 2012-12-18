Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Avon Ispat & Power Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed #Allahabad Bank is the lead banker of the consortium of bankers.The actual non fund based facilities sanctioned by Allahabad Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank are Rs.700 Million, Rs.250 Million, Rs. 500 Million and Rs.200.0 Million respectively. However, as per the conditions laid by the consortium of bankers, at any point in time, the company may draw up to a maximum limit of Rs.1000 Million Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.75 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Diamines & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Diamines & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Enmas O & M Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 355 Reaffirmed G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Hitachi Consulting Software Services LOC CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed India Ltd Hitachi Consulting Software Services BG CRISIL A1 79.8 Reaffirmed India Ltd Hitachi Consulting Software Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 65.2 Assigned India Ltd Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Ltd Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 53 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Liners India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75# Reaffirmed #includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million towards Foreign Letter of Credit Liners India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed M B Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Fac P.R.Nayak Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Suspended R Balarami Reddy & Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Radium Creation Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Radium Creation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Radium Creation Standby Line of creditCRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Radium Creation Proposed Short- Term CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Ramelex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15@ Reaffirmed @interchangeable with BG Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Agencies Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Studds Accessories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Studds Accessories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Ural India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 28.1 Assigned Ural India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Y. Mahabaleswarappa & Sons Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd FD FB+ 50 Downgraded from FA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Loomtex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned A R Loomtex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Agarwal & Associates Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Agarwal & Associates Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Avon Ispat & Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed *Allahabad Bank is the lead banker of the consortium of bankers. The actual fund based facilities sanctioned by Allahabad Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank are Rs.300 Million, Rs.81.3 Million, Rs. 162.0 MIllion and Rs.400.0 Million respectively. However, as per the conditions laid by the consortium of bankers, at any point in time, the company may draw up to a maximum limit of Rs.750 Million. Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non fund based facilities Avon Ispat & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150* Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.100 Million for channel financing Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 17 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130* Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.70 Million for channel financing Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Assigned Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35.2 Assigned Fac Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.4 Assigned Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35.8 Assigned Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 299.2 Reaffirmed Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed *includes a sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting up to the limit of Rs.50.0 Million Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Diamines & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Diamines & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 85.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Enmas O & M Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Excel Industries Ltd CC # CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting and inland bills discounting Excel Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 76 Withdrawn Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 24 Reaffirmed Fac Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 260.5 Notice of Withdrawal Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL D 209.5 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed GMB Textiles Mills India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.9 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.4 Reaffirmed Fac Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.1 Reaffirmed Hitachi Consulting Software Services CC CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed India Ltd Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ltd Jindal Steels CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Kalyani Developers CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL B 30* Assigned *Letter of Credit is fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 290 Suspended Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.1 Suspended Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Suspended Fac Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15.2 Suspended LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 256 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 439890 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115* Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of Rs.8 Million towards Export Packing Credit Liners India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 36.5 Reaffirmed Fac Liners India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 71 Reaffirmed M B Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed M B Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Fac Machhi Ram Kishan Chand Sidana CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Mahendra Rice Industry CC* CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed *Includes SME Credit of Rs.2.5Million. Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed # Two way interchangeability between cash credit/working capital demand loan and Export Packing Credit (EPC)/ packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) limits; includes demand cash credit against export bills of up to Rs.130 million. Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed *Export packing Credit interchangeable with PCFC/ Foreign bill Discounting (FBD) Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Fac Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.4 Assigned N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124.5 Assigned N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 293.4 Assigned Nagarjuna Credits and Capitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Fac Ocean Bunkers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Ocean Bunkers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 64.5 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Fac OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned P.R.Nayak Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB 7.4 Suspended P.R.Nayak Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes a sublimit of Rs.70.0 million as letter of credit R Balarami Reddy & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R.A. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ramelex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 19.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ramelex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 210.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8 Suspended Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.1 Suspended Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 120 Suspended Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.9 Assigned Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 13.1 Assigned Fac Sathyasree Developers (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Suspended Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit of Rs.2.5 Million Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 46.4 Reaffirmed Fac Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 61.5 Reaffirmed Siddharth Properties CC CRISIL C 290 Reaffirmed South Sundarban Janakalyan Sangha CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Suspended South Sundarban Janakalyan Sangha Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70.5 Suspended Fac Sri Balaji Timber Mart Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1 Assigned Sri Balaji Timber Mart CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Packing Credit CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) LOC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL D 15 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) CC CRISIL D 102.5 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) Export Bill Purchase CRISIL D 40 Assigned Ltd -Discounting Studds Accessories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Studds Accessories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed Fac Studds Accessories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Assigned Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 93.4 Reaffirmed The Nagpur Ashok CC CRISIL B 3 Assigned The Nagpur Ashok TL CRISIL B 97 Assigned Ural India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 175 Assigned Ural India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 16.9 Assigned Fac Ural India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 197.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)