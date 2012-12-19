Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Apco Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 112.5 Suspended Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Buyer's Credit Limit CRISIL A2 217.2 Assigned Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Four Star International Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Proposed LC Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with short term loan of Rs.100 million Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export bill discounting, letter of credit of Rs.450 million and bank guarantee of Rs.500 million Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Discounting Kalyani Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kamala Tea Co Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamala Tea Co Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Logwell Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Manipal AcuNova Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 308 Suspended Manipal AcuNova Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Micas Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 165 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ BB- Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Primacy Industries Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Primacy Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt BG CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded Ltd) from CRISIL A4+ Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Downgraded Ltd) from CRISIL A4+ R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Ram Kripal Singh Construction (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 800 Suspended Ram Kripal Singh Construction (P) Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 38.5 Suspended Rana Denim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.8 Reaffirmed Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Fac Rattan Steel Supply Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sankagiri Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sankagiri Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 780 Reaffirmed *Rs.705.00 Million fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 455 Reaffirmed Purchase** **Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Enhanced from Rs.10 Billion Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170.00^ Downgraded from CRISIL B- ^Interchangeable with capex letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 60.00 million A.S. Jute Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit for buyers credit that is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and 50 per cent interchangeable with cash credit Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Fac Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.6 Reaffirmed Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 166.4 Suspended Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1092.8 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Dinurje Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 210 Suspended Dipti Diamonds & Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL BBB 87 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for letter of credit of Rs.75.0 million Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed #Fully Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with Rs.30 million of letter of credit and bank guarantee Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term Withdrawal 250 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Indermani Mineral India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kalyani Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB- 166.6 Reaffirmed Kalyani Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed Fac Kalyani Engineering Works CC CRISILBB- 300 Reaffirmed Kamala Tea Co Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 23 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamala Tea Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 108.3 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Kamala Tea Co Ltd Special Tea TL^ CRISIL B- 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D ^Includes sublimit of foreign currency loan of Rs.4 million Kamala Tea Co Ltd Tea Hypothecation* CRISIL B- 84 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes sublimit of foreign currency loan of Rs.35 million Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded Fac From CRISIL B Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded From CRISIL B Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded From CRISIL B Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded From CRISIL B Lakshmi Balaji Prime Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 140 Suspended Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Logwell Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Logwell Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.3 Suspended Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 149 Suspended M/S K. R. Solvent CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed M/S K. R. Solvent TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ 37.2 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 169.2 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah & Co Ltd WC Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Manipal AcuNova Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Manipal AcuNova Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 117 Suspended Mars Therapeutics and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL D 115 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL BB- Micas Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Micas Organics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Micas Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.1 Reaffirmed Micas Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 50.4 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.40 million of Export packing credit and Rs.7.5 million of Bank Guarantee Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 Assigned Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 520 Suspended *Cash credit and packing credit facilities are fully interchangeable P. Perichi Gounder Memorial Charitable CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Trust P. Perichi Gounder Memorial Charitable TL CRISIL D 290.9 Assigned Trust Primacy Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Ltd) from CRISIL BB Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt TL CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Ltd) from CRISIL BB R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Ram Kripal Singh Construction (P) Ltd CC CRISIL C 160 Suspended Ram Kripal Singh Construction (P) Ltd TL CRISIL C 1.5 Suspended Rana Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 236.2 Reaffirmed Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 43.1 Reaffirmed Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Rashi Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 123.6 Reaffirmed Rattan Steel Supply Co. CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rattan Steel Supply Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Sai Power Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 245 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sankagiri Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94 Assigned Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 258 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 133.5 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Fac Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Shivam Meltech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Adinath Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 21.2 Reaffirmed Shree Datta Fertilizers and Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Shree Sudarshan Polyfab CC CRISIL B 34.7 Reaffirmed Shree Sudarshan Polyfab Rupee TL CRISIL B 61.8 Reaffirmed Spring Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Surya Industries TL CRISIL D 15.2 Assigned Surya Industries CC CRISIL D 140 Assigned Surya Industries Proposed TL CRISIL D 4.8 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 13.74 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 3.65 Reaffirmed Utkal Energy Resources Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Fac Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.10.00 Million for Letter of Credit Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 54.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 