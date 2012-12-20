Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Bansal Realtech Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Fac Bansal Realtech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 260 Assigned Damodar Threads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Damodar Threads Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 84 Suspended Damodar Threads Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A4+ 459 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 29 Suspended Fac Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Suspended Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reassigned Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reassigned Gujarat Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+# 1380 Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ # 120 Hari Om Udyog LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 467.3 Assigned Highway Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 210 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Ltd K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) LOC* CRISIL A2 4.5 Reaffirmed Ltd * Fully inter changeable with Bank Guarantee K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 440 Reaffirmed Ltd * includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million of Working Capital Foreign Currency Term Loan Kopran Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports LOC^ CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed ^Fully inter changeable with Bank Guarantee M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed ^Fully inter changeable with Bank Guarantee ML Agro Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 160 Reaffirmed Nirmal International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Nirmal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangable with Bank Guarantee upto Rs.50.00 Million Page Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Pathak and Associates Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Fac Prabh Dayal Om Parkash LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Rugs Mart Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Rugs Mart Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Rugs Mart Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Sarada Starch & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Scon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Shivsu Canadian Clear International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Discounting SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 230 Suspended Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 68.82 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A1+ 0.18 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Arc Marine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 39 Suspended Arc Marine Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 281 Suspended Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned ASM Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed ASM Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 31.7 Reaffirmed ASM Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 83.3 Reaffirmed Fac Balajiswamy Premium Steels (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Balajiswamy Premium Steels (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Balajiswamy Premium Steels (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Balajiswamy Premium Steels (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33.8 Suspended Bansal Realtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Bellary Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Bellary Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Bellary Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Suspended Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 113.6 Assigned Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Fac Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Fac Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10480 Assigned Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB- 2240 Assigned Borrowings Black Diamond Stone Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Black Diamond Stone Enterprise Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 16.5 Assigned Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 168.3 Reaffirmed Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 251.7 Reaffirmed Damodar Threads Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 360 Suspended Damodar Threads Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 57 Suspended Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- D-Link (INDIA) Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Bills Negotiated. Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1035 Reaffirmed G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.6 Upgraded from CRISIL C GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A # 6800 Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA# 1750 Gujarat Organics Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Bill Discounting /Working Capital Demand Loan Gujarat Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 16.8 Reaffirmed Fac Hari Om Udyog TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Hari Om Udyog CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Assigned Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 125 Assigned Highway Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 760 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 17.5 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd INVEST 1508 CRISIL AAA 21979 Withdrawn (SO IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 17088 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 10000 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 900416.8Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 1547950 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA+ 8000 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 25400 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 7800 Reaffirmed Bonds Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 26323 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 620 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K S Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) TL CRISIL BBB+ 40.6 Reaffirmed Ltd K S Subbiah Pillai & Company (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac K. K. Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned K. K. Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 Assigned Kala Jyothi Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49 Suspended Kala Jyothi Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 354.4 Suspended Kalpatru Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Kalpatru Synthetics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kamala Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Kamala Ginning and Oil Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 6.1 Suspended KK Finecot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned KK Finecot Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Kopran Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed L. C. Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 63.1 Reaffirmed L. C. Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.9 Reaffirmed Laxmipathi Balaji Sugar & Distilleries CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd Laxmipathi Balaji Sugar & Distilleries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd M.L.Exports WC Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 8 Reaffirmed Fac ML Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 74 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd WC Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Nirmal International CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Nirmal International Rupee TL CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed Oberai Motor Sales CC CRISIL B 28 Assigned Oberai Motor Sales TL CRISIL B 27.2 Assigned OSD Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Oswal Fabrics CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Oswal Fabrics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 24.8 Reaffirmed Fac Oswal Fabrics TL CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Pathak and Associates Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac Prabh Dayal Om Parkash CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Rating Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Prabh Dayal Om Parkash TL CRISIL BBB- 14.5 Rating Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL 10000 Assigned AAA(SO) S.K. Gold Chain Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 225 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 52 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 81 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sarada Starch & Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL B Scon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shivsu Canadian Clear International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Suspended SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 260 Suspended Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL AA+ 18.18 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit and packing credit in foreign currency Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 0.32 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable with cash credit and packing credit in foreign currency The Nagpur Pallottine Society LT Loan CRISIL D 218 Suspended The Nagpur Pallottine Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 12 Suspended Fac Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 346.5 Assigned Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 63.5 Assigned Fac Tiger Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB 72 Assigned UCS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 97 Reaffirmed United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 13 Reaffirmed United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vikrant Auto Suspensions CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Rs. 20 million of Export Packing Credit and Rs. 10 Million of Bank Guarantee , includes sub limit of Export packing credit of Rs.10 Million Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed ^sublimit of Rs.10 Million of packing credit Watertec (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)