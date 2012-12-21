Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardor International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC or CRISIL A3+ 1800^$ Assigned Buyers Credit ^Convertibility between cash credit and letter of credit to the extent of Rs 100.0 million, subject to allotment of DP by the Lead Bank; $ Interchangibility from Letter of Credit to Buyer's Credit is restricted at Rs.306.20 million Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Forward Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended C.C.Construction BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Fucon Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fucon Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Healthware Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Healthware Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Healthware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Healthware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 IndusInd Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Laxmi Industrial Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42 Reaffirmed Lux Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Mavin Switchgears & Control LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Mavin Switchgears & Control BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 77.9 Reaffirmed Meru Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed MPB Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Obeetee Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 163 Reaffirmed Obeetee Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase#CRISIL A2 142 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with EPC for Rs.120 Million Obeetee Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed *Includes Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs.5 Million Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 420.1 Reaffirmed Fac Obeetee Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2 61 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Pradeep Metals Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac Pradeep Metals Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Suspended R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed R. R. Industrial Corporation (India) LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Roop Technology Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 230 Suspended *Include a sub limit for bank guarantee Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Sambros Tex Global Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Security and Intelligence Services BG CRISIL A2 40 Suspended (India) Ltd Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Star Delta Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 130 Suspended Star Delta Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Star Delta Transformers Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Fac Threads (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Threads (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varun Exports Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Varun Exports LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankita Knit Wear Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ankita Knit Wear Ltd CC CRISIL D 147.5 Suspended Ankita Knit Wear Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Ankita Knit Wear Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 297.2 Suspended Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500*# Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs 77.50 million for export packing credit or foreign bill purchase or packing credit foreign currency or foreign currency bill discounting; #Includes a sub limit of Rs 532.50 million for Letter of Credit or Buyers Credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL 13260 Reaffirmed BBB-(SO) Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL 1400 Assigned Fac BBB-(SO) Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB 2450 Reaffirmed (SO) Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB 1500* Reaffirmed (SO) *includes project loan of Rs.300 million from State Bank of Indore Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB 1650 Reaffirmed (SO) Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Ltd Bajaj Hotels TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan -- 0.4 Suspended Fac Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Suspended Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 16.6 Suspended Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed C.C.Construction CC CRISIL C 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 600* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.30 Million for Cash Credit, Rs.20 Million for Letter of Credit, Rs.375 Million for Post Shipment credit Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 781 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 134 Assigned Fac Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned Fac Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 14 Assigned Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended HCL Technologies Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Healthware Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Healthware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned I.S.P. Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kesri Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 21.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 53.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 30^ Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 12^ Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Lux Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 940* Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Including Packing Credit/Packing credit foreign currency/Post shipment credit foreign currency/Foreign bills purchase as sublimit Lux Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 43 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Lux Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.5 Assigned Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Mavin Switchgears & Control CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 177.3 Assigned Meru Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Meru Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed MPB Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed MPB Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed MPB Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed MPB Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 43.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C ^Represents marketing loan Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Assigned OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 142.9 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Path Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Suspended Pradeep Metals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 87 Suspended R. C. Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50^ Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 24^ Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit R. R. Industrial Corporation (India) CC CRISIL B+ 74 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd RCCL Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended RCCL Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 67.7 Suspended Fac RCCL Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.3 Suspended Roop Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended *Includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.50.0 Million Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 107 Suspended Fac Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 123 Suspended Sambros Tex Global Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.3 Assigned Sambros Tex Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Security and Intelligence Services CC CRISIL BBB+ 290 Suspended (India) Ltd Security and Intelligence Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 53.9 Suspended (India) Ltd Fac Security and Intelligence Services TL CRISIL BBB+ 66.1 Suspended (India) Ltd Shalby Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 414.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. WC TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Snowbird Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Speciality Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 77.5 Suspended Speciality Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Speciality Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 96.3 Suspended Fac Speciality Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 42 Reaffirmed Star Delta Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Suspended Threads (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Threads (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 147.5 Reaffirmed Unnathi Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Varun Exports Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Varun Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Varun Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Fac Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.