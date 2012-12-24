Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 96 Suspended *Letter of credit includes Rs.40 Million of Bank guarantee as sublimit Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Capital Electricals Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Fac Capital Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Capital Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Capital Meters Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Fac Capital Meters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Capital Meters Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed G.Venkateshwar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd LOC$% CRISIL A4+ 385 Assigned $Includes a sublimit of Rs.5.0 millions for bank guarantee; %includes sub limit of Rs.1.8 millions for bank guarantee; Ginni Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Injectoplast Pvt L BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt L LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lohia Starlinger Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Lohia Starlinger Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Lohia Starlinger Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Assigned Mothi Spinner Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Suspended Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sublimit of foreign/inland letter of credit up to Rs.2.5 million and bank guarantee up to Rs.1 million Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting# CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with foreign outward bill purchase/foreign outward usance bill purchase Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Suspended Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Pressmatic Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Pressmatic Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank CD CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Investments and STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Standard Chartered Securities (India) ST Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Ltd Sunshield Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Watch positive Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Factoring/ Forfaiting CRISIL A4+ 10 Watch positive Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Watch positive Viva Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.9 Assigned Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 23 Suspended Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 25 Suspended Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Suspended Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL 1450 Reaffirmed BBB-(SO) Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed Fac BBB-(SO) Ashoka Infraways Ltd Project Loan CRISIL 550 Reaffirmed A(SO) AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL B+ 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB C.P. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned C.P. Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned Capital Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Capital Meters Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management TL CRISIL BB 1850 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Dr. Lal Pathlabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 600 Assigned G.Venkateshwar Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd CC*#^ CRISIL BB- 1240 Assigned *100% Interchangeable with EPC/FBD/FBP; #ncludes sub limit of Rs.68 million for EPC and Rs.40 million for FBP; ^Includes sub limit of EPC of Rs.360 million and FBD/F Ginni Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Hap Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt L CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt L LT Loan CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting and Working Capital Demand Loan Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 2670.7 Reaffirmed Fac Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1662.9 Reaffirmed Jai Maa Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kitty Industries Pvt Lim CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kitty Industries Pvt Lim Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Kitty Industries Pvt Lim TL CRISIL BBB- 156 Reaffirmed Lohia Starlinger Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed Lohia Starlinger Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA- 530 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Shelters CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Manav Nesvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 600 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Mothi Spinner Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 155 Suspended Mothi Spinner Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 210 Suspended Nu - Tech Associates LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Nu - Tech Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Parekh Aluminex Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3450 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 8550 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Assigned Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Pearl Malt Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.7 Assigned Fac Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40.5 Suspended Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Fac Prachin Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Prachin Foundation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10 Assigned Fac Pressmatic Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Pressmatic Engineers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Suspended Rajan Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 180 Assigned Fac Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 44 Assigned Saehan Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Samode Haveli TL CRISIL BBB- 77.9 Assigned Samode Haveli CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Samode Haveli Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 101.9 Reaffirmed Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust TL CRISIL BBB 1115 Suspended Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 162 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Standard Chartered Investments and Equity-Linked CRISIL 10000 Reaffirmed Loans (India) Ltd Debentures PP-MLD AA+r Standard Chartered Securities (India) LT Rating CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed Ltd Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70** Watch positive **Sub-limit for Packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30^ Watch positive ^Sub-limit for export packing credit/export bill purchase/export bill discounting Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Watch positive Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 136 Watch positive Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 34.8 Watch Fac positive Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 152 Reaffirmed Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2390 Suspended *Rs.1.58 Billion interchangeable with working capital demand loan Umiya Steel Industries TL CRISIL B- 32 Assigned Umiya Steel Industries CC CRISIL B- 24 Assigned Umiya Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Fac Unity Care and Health Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3 Suspended Unity Care and Health Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 148.5 Suspended Viva Highways Ltd Project Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed (SO) VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 26 Assigned VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 64 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)