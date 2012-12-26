Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed ayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 4 Reaffirmed Fac Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Bhagwati Steel Cast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 7.6 Reaffirmed Inducto Steel Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 200 Notice of Withdrawal **Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Inox India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Inox India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 581 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Inox India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 733.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed MSC Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 50* Assigned *Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit of Rs.100.00 million Nayaab Jewels Gold Loan CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Fac Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oracle Home Textile Ltd Bill CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A4 Oracle Home Textile Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 122.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Oracle Home Textile Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ram Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3.5 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Calnates India P. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdStandby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Shubham International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 55 Assigned *Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Exchange/ Bill Receivable Discounting Shubham International Proposed Short- Term CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reassigned Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Union Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed 3M India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 175.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Suspended Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reassigned Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.5 Assigned Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Arvind Inorganics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned ayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 36 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88.2 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB- 31.6 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 243.6 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 81.2 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB+ 38.9 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150.6 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 26 Suspended Bhagwati Steel Cast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended Bhagwati Steel Cast Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 17 Suspended Bhagwati Steel Cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.2 Suspended Bismi Appliances CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- BN Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Assigned BN Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.6 Assigned Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 9.9 Assigned Extrusion India TL CRISIL B 62 Assigned Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Inducto Steel Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal *Includes a sub-limit for clean OD of Rs.90 Million and interchangeable fully with non-fund based limits Inox India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 974.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit of Rs.118.5 million Inox India Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A+ 17 Reaffirmed Borrowing Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 162.5 Suspended Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee* CRISIL D 40 Suspended *Letter of Guarantee for Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Jeyavishnu Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 409.7 Suspended Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed * Cash Credit limit is fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Krishnaping Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lala Bhagwan Dass Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 126 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lilly Whites Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Lilly Whites Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Lilly Whites Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Fac Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115.1 Assigned MSC Impex CC CRISIL BB- 50* Assigned *Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit of Rs.100.00 million Nayaab Jewels CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nibhi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 287.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oracle Home Textile Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oracle Home Textile Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Partap Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 89 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Partap Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 131.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pashupati Castings Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.1 Assigned Pashupati Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Pashupati Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Fac Ram Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Notice of Withdrawal Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Ramanand Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 190 Suspended Rathi Bandhus Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rathi Bandhus Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Fac Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed Fac Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 21.5 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Educational Society Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 80 Suspended *Interchangeable with foreign document bank purchase (FDBP) Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd TL@ CRISIL D 320 Suspended @ Includes proposed facility of Rs.27.9 million Shree Sai Calnates India P. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Calnates India P. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 58.2 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 121.5 Assigned Fac Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Siva Sankar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Siva Sankar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Fac Siva Sankar Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Sri Durga Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended Sri Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Laxmi Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sri Cotton Concern CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 267.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36.6 Assigned Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30.7 Assigned Fac Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 78 Assigned Sunshine Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 180 Assigned Fac Sunshine Infrawell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Fac Sunshine Tradetower Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 600 Assigned Fac Tehri Iron and Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Tehri Iron and Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Assigned Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Topwheels Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.9 Assigned Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Union Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 8000 Assigned Issue Union Bank of India Tier I Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 26700 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier I Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Issue United Divers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 18.9 Suspended United Divers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1758.4 Assigned Windsor Gardens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.